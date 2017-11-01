Coal Prices Soar As Demand Heats Up

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Brent Crude 60.76 -0.18 -0.30%
Mars US 56.14 +0.17 +0.30%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 57.70 +0.17 +0.30%
Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Bonny Light 60.82 +0.51 +0.85%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Natural Gas 2.870 -0.03 -0.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 57.93 -0.05 -0.09%
Murban 60.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.35 +0.49 +0.86%
Basra Light 56.54 +0.17 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 60.75 +0.53 +0.88%
Bonny Light 60.82 +0.51 +0.85%
Bonny Light 60.82 +0.51 +0.85%
Girassol 60.92 +0.46 +0.76%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.11 +0.59 +1.49%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 50.75 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 60.75 +0.29 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 48.33 +0.23 +0.48%
Eagle Ford 52.28 +0.23 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 52.28 +0.23 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.83 +0.23 +0.45%
Kansas Common 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 61.33 +0.48 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 45 mins Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 2 hours Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 21 hours Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 21 hours OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 21 hours UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 22 hours Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 23 hours Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 23 hours BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 1 day Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 1 day Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 1 day 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 2 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 2 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 2 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 2 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 2 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 2 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 2 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 5 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 5 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 5 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 5 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 5 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 5 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 5 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 6 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 6 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 6 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 6 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 6 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 6 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 6 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 6 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 6 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 6 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 7 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 7 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 7 days U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 7 days Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 7 days Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half

Breaking News:

Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline

Alt Text

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Analysts recently cut oil price…

Alt Text

How The Shale Boom Is Boosting U.S. Exports

The U.S. shale gas boom…

Alt Text

Tesla Cuts Model 3 Orders From Core Supplier By 40 Percent

After delays, layoffs, and embarrassing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

Coal Prices Soar As Demand Heats Up

By Dave Forest - Nov 01, 2017, 12:00 PM CDT Coal

Coal prices are on the rise again. With benchmark rates in Australia up over 30 percent since July — approaching the $100/t mark that prevailed in November 2016 after a massive run-up last year. 

And a number of events the past week show that things could get even more heated in coal over the coming months. 

The biggest story recently has been China. Where a push to restrict coal imports has driven local prices to multi-year highs. With data this week from Platts showing that 102 coal-laden boats are currently anchored offshore of Chinese ports, unable to deliver their loads. 

That drop in imports has left local user hoarding supplies — with coal stockpiles held by China’s six largest power generators reportedly jumping nearly 16 percent in the past week, to 11.09 million tonnes. 

But Chinese regulators said this week they’re keeping a close eye on coal users. Stipulating they will impose severe penalties on any groups found to be creating “abnormal fluctuations” in local coal prices. 

That may mean coal users will have to buy on the open market through the winter, setting up for rising demand over the coming months. 

And China isn’t the only place where demand is going up. With South Korea also seeing record coal imports of late — bringing in an all-time high 11.3 million tonnes in September, with October imports expected to set a fresh record at 12 million tonnes.  Related: Are Higher Oil Prices Here To Stay?

That’s reportedly coming as new coal-fired plants start up, and Korean nuclear plants experience downtime. Meaning Korean users are scrambling for supplies — even as mine output may be about to take a hit. 

Because of key coal-producing nation South Africa. Where the National Union of Mineworkers said this week it may launch strikes at coal mines across the country, in support of demands for higher wages. 

That threat of lost supply — and rising global demand — is all coming just as new and significant players are entering the coal space. Such as Bangladesh: where state minerals firm Petrobangla said this week it is looking at buying stakes in coal mines in South Africa, Australia and Indonesia. 

Petrobangla’s stated goal is to acquire captive supply for export back to Bangladesh’s surging coal-fired power sector. Which would mean one more mouth to feed at a time when supply and prices are getting extremely tight.

Watch for ongoing import numbers in China and Korea, and for South African strike announcements and Bangladesh deals.

By Dave Forest 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Hiring Again
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High
How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

 Oil Prices Finally Break $60

Oil Prices Finally Break $60

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com