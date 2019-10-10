The Oil Company That Couldn't Afford Toilet Paper Now Wants To IPO

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.85 +0.30 +0.56%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.48 +0.38 +0.64%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.206 -0.012 -0.54%
Mars US 2 hours 54.05 +1.01 +1.90%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.65 +0.12 +0.21%
Urals 21 hours 54.50 +1.25 +2.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.54 +2.75 +4.93%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.54 +2.75 +4.93%
Bonny Light 21 hours 59.10 -0.82 -1.37%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.06 +0.40 +0.79%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.206 -0.012 -0.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 57.59 +0.04 +0.07%
Murban 21 hours 59.75 +0.14 +0.23%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 49.72 -1.73 -3.36%
Basra Light 21 hours 64.80 +1.25 +1.97%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 58.70 -0.81 -1.36%
Bonny Light 21 hours 59.10 -0.82 -1.37%
Bonny Light 21 hours 59.10 -0.82 -1.37%
Girassol 21 hours 60.37 -0.61 -1.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.65 +0.12 +0.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 36.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 37.34 +1.21 +3.35%
Canadian Condensate 51 days 46.59 -0.04 -0.09%
Premium Synthetic 41 days 52.99 -0.04 -0.08%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 50.19 +1.96 +4.06%
Peace Sour 3 hours 47.84 +1.21 +2.59%
Peace Sour 3 hours 47.84 +1.21 +2.59%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 49.84 +0.96 +1.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 53.99 +1.36 +2.58%
Central Alberta 3 hours 48.34 +0.71 +1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.54 +2.75 +4.93%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 50.00 +1.00 +2.04%
Giddings 21 hours 43.75 +1.00 +2.34%
ANS West Coast 28 days 60.37 -0.25 -0.41%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 47.50 +0.96 +2.06%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 51.45 +0.96 +1.90%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 51.45 +0.96 +1.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 50.00 +1.00 +2.04%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.02 -0.04 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 7 minutes Trump Tariffs NOT China's Biggest concern. Chinese Shadow Banking Bigger. What is Shadow Banking You Ask ?
  • 11 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 15 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 1 hour Boring! See Ya Clowns, And Have Fun In Germany
  • 8 mins China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 27 mins Oilfield Layoffs
  • 3 hours Man Shoves Climate Activists Out Of The Way To Get His Burger
  • 6 hours ''Enough Of Endless War!''
  • 3 hours Idiotic Environmental Predictions
  • 1 hour Mutilated Cows and Hilarious Americans
  • 3 hours Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 5 mins USGS Est. 214 trillion Cubic Ft. of Gas in Appalachia
  • 12 hours The Myth of Chinese and Indian Engineers
  • 12 hours Climate Week / + ''Capitalism Doesn't Threaten Humanity''
  • 8 hours 'MAGA' Listed On College's White Supremacy Pyramid

Breaking News:

U.S. Energy Secretary Subpoenaed As Ukraine Scandal Escalates

Alt Text

The Race To Save $100 Billion - A Digital Revolution In Oil

In a new in-depth study,…

Alt Text

How Much Crude Oil Does Plastic Production Really Consume?

The advantages of plastics over…

Alt Text

Is This The Next $170 Billion Energy Industry In The US?

By 2050, the hydrogen industry…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil Company That Couldn't Afford Toilet Paper Now Wants To IPO

By Irina Slav - Oct 10, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Sonangol

If someone had reported that Angola was preparing its state oil company for privatization three years ago, many would have laughed refused to believe it. In 2016, Sonangol was in shambles and rumor got around that the company couldn’t even afford to buy toilet paper for its offices. Now three years later, it is preparing for an initial public offering.

A lot has changed since 2016, and not just in oil prices. At the time, the head of the company was Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of then-president Jose Eduardo dos Santos who stayed at the helm of Angola for almost 40 years. Then he lost the election to Joao Lourenco who has pledged to overhaul the political and economic system of the country, and he seems to be sticking to his word.

Earlier this year, Lourenco announced that the government will privatize as many as 195 state companies by 2022. The goal is to reduce Angola’s dependence on oil, which last year contributed 15 percent of GDP, and rebuild the economy after the long civil war that began immediately after it gained its independence in 1975 and only ended in 2002.

Because of its size and importance, Sonangol will be the crown jewel in this lineup of 195 companies. Yet listing it would be no less tricky than listing Aramco, as Reuters’ Ed Cropley wrote in a recent analysis of the situation.

Like Aramco, Cropley noted, Sonangol is far from a transparent company. This will need to change urgently for investors to become interested in buying company shares at a time of heightened wariness about oil investments. And it’s not just transparency. Sonangol also has a corruption problem that needs to be solved ahead of any IPO preparations, not to mention appearances, including a functioning website, which Angola’s state company still does not have, Cropley notes.

Related: Big Oil Tries To Buy Back Investors

The country’s bourse also has yet to become a fully functional one with no listings yet, and then there is also the issue with the local currency—the kwanza—which is far from stable.

In this context one is bound to ask if it’s worth the effort at all. According to Cropley and to several supermajors with interests in Angola, it just might be.

“Assume it continues to pump crude 600,000 barrels a day for the next decade, and prices hold around $70, while lifting costs creep up at 3% a year from 2018’s average of $7.5 per barrel,” Cropley wrote. “That produces annual cash flows, after 45% royalties and 30% tax, of $46 billion over the next decade.”

And then there are the supermajors. In April, Sonangol’s new chairman Carlos Saturnino, said the company was working with French Total and Italian Eni on analyzing exploration data for a number of oil blocks. Sonangol also sealed a deal with Exxon and its partners in offshore Block 15 to increase production by 40,000 bpd. The company is also quitting 52 joint ventures to focus on local production as part of efforts to attract more oil majors.

Another part of that effort, which also tackles the corruption problem, was the establishment of a Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels Agency that will manage oil and gas blocks instead of Sonangol.

Angola has proven oil reserves of some 9 billion barrels and gas reserves of 11 trillion cu ft of natural gas, according to U.S. government data. However, production is on the decline because of field maturation and lack of investments in new exploration. At an average of 1.37 million bpd as of this August, Angola’s oil output is set to fall further in the future unless these investments are made. If they are, they will certainly spark investor interest in Sonangol. If Angola fails to lure in more foreign oil companies, the point of an IPO would be questionable.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Giant Slashes Jobs Amid Shale Slowdown

Next Post

How Much Energy Would It Take To Travel Through Time?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real History Of Fracking: Oil, Bombs And Civil War

The Real History Of Fracking: Oil, Bombs And Civil War
$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

 Tech Breakthrough: Is This The End Of Lithium-Ion Batteries?

Tech Breakthrough: Is This The End Of Lithium-Ion Batteries?

 EIA Sharply Cuts Oil Price Forecast

EIA Sharply Cuts Oil Price Forecast

 Is Bill Gates Right On Energy Investing?

Is Bill Gates Right On Energy Investing?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com