Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.36 +0.03 +0.05%
Brent Crude 61.97 +0.10 +0.16%
Natural Gas 3.085 +0.01 +0.16%
Mars US 57.42 -0.27 -0.47%
Opec Basket 60.52 -0.75 -1.22%
Urals 59.54 -0.17 -0.28%
Louisiana Light 61.47 -1.10 -1.76%
Louisiana Light 61.47 -1.10 -1.76%
Bonny Light 62.28 +0.40 +0.65%
Mexican Basket 52.74 -1.29 -2.39%
Natural Gas 3.085 +0.01 +0.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 59.48 -1.25 -2.06%
Murban 62.23 -1.25 -1.97%
Iran Heavy Crude 59.01 +0.33 +0.56%
Basra Light 57.42 -0.38 -0.66%
Saharan Blend 61.65 +0.37 +0.60%
Bonny Light 62.28 +0.40 +0.65%
Bonny Light 62.28 +0.40 +0.65%
Girassol 61.98 +0.30 +0.49%
Opec Basket 60.52 -0.75 -1.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 61.47 -1.10 -1.76%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.75 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 45.50 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 63.06 -0.06 -0.10%
West Texas Sour 49.28 -0.37 -0.75%
Eagle Ford 53.23 -0.37 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 53.23 -0.37 -0.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 51.78 -0.37 -0.71%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 63.15 -1.06 -1.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 9 hours Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 11 hours Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 12 hours Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 14 hours DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 15 hours Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners
  • 16 hours World’s Biggest Private Equity Firm Raises $1 Billion To Invest In Oil
  • 1 day Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 1 day Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 2 days Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 2 days Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 2 days OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 2 days Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 2 days Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 2 days Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 2 days GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 2 days Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 3 days Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 3 days BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard
  • 3 days Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
  • 5 days The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 5 days Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 5 days Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 5 days Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 6 days Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 6 days Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 6 days New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 6 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 6 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 6 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 6 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 6 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 6 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 7 days UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 7 days Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 7 days Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 7 days U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 7 days Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 7 days Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline

Breaking News:

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

5 Of The Hottest Mining Stocks For 2018

5 Of The Hottest Mining Stocks For 2018

The electric car boom has…

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Set To Rekindle Energy Ties

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Set To Rekindle Energy Ties

In signs of improving energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Nov 15, 2017, 10:00 PM CST angola-dos-santos

The new Angolan president fired his predecessor’s daughter as head of the national oil company Sonangol, according to news emerging from one of Africa’s largest oil producers.

Isabel Des Santos, also known as Africa’s richest woman, is the billionaire daughter of former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos. He held the position for 37 years before he stepped down in September.

His replacement, President Lourenco, commonly known as JLo, has promised to take a stance against corruption by weakening the enduring influence of the Dos Santos family.

Isabel’s brother Jose Filomeno has charged the government tens of millions of dollars in fees, according to revelations in the Paradise Papers by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. Years of low oil prices had already hurt government revenues, making the latest embezzlement accusations all the more serious.

Lourenco formerly served as the defense minister in Dos Santos’ regime and is part of the MPLA, which has been the ruling party for almost 40 years.

Earlier this year the IMF said that Angola needed further policy actions to continue adjusting its economy “to the ‘new normal’ in the oil market and to return growth to a level consistent with poverty reduction.” Oil production and its supporting activities account for around 45 percent of the Angola’s GDP and represent 95 percent of its exports.

According to Alex Vines, head of the Africa Programme, Chatham House, and a senior lecturer at Coventry University, if no new projects are sanctioned in Angola, crude oil output in Africa’s second-largest producer will plateau by 2019, and after that plunge by an average of 11 percent until the next election in 2022. Right now, there are 8 active rigs in Angola, compared to some 25 back in 2014, Vines writes in Newsweek.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013

Next Post

Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Alt text

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

 Alt text

Is Infinite Clean Energy Near?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com