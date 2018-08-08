The Newest Digital Trend In Oil & Gas

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 hour 66.94 -2.23 -3.22%
Brent Crude 14 mins 72.23 -2.42 -3.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.943 -0.006 -0.20%
Mars US 27 mins 66.84 -2.13 -3.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.58 +0.31 +0.43%
Urals 2 days 71.37 +0.92 +1.31%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 +0.28 +0.39%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 +0.28 +0.39%
Bonny Light 17 hours 73.00 -1.91 -2.55%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.57 +0.83 +1.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.943 -0.006 -0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 72.95 +0.65 +0.90%
Murban 17 hours 75.80 +0.65 +0.86%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 67.53 -2.23 -3.20%
Basra Light 17 hours 71.85 -2.18 -2.94%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 70.72 -2.13 -2.92%
Bonny Light 17 hours 73.00 -1.91 -2.55%
Bonny Light 17 hours 73.00 -1.91 -2.55%
Girassol 17 hours 71.95 -1.76 -2.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.58 +0.31 +0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.19 -1.33 -3.28%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.67 +0.16 +0.48%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.17 +0.16 +0.24%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.42 +0.16 +0.23%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.87 +0.16 +0.27%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.67 +0.16 +0.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.67 +0.16 +0.29%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.77 -1.24 -2.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.17 +0.16 +0.25%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.17 +0.16 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.42 +0.28 +0.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 2 days 59.50 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.84 +0.48 +0.65%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.12 +0.16 +0.25%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.62 +0.16 +0.24%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +0.25 +0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.68 +0.16 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Tesla to go private?
  • 11 minutes Trump readying to strike Iran, Australian government sources reported to say
  • 16 minutes WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 5 hours < sigh > $90 Oil Is A Very Real Possibility
  • 4 hours China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 9 hours Saudi Arabia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Canada
  • 4 hours Realignment: China, Germany Defend Business With Iran In Face of U.S. Threats
  • 23 hours How smart is Trump?
  • 8 hours AI Revolution: Robot Learns To Fly And Land A 737
  • 6 hours Basic Economics will make solar bigger
  • 44 mins Peak Shale - How much and When
  • 1 day Facebook Asking Major US Banks for Financial Data
  • 23 hours China goes against US natural gas
  • 1 day New Trump Sanctions On Iran Take Effect Despite Pleas From Allies
  • 1 day Drone attack against Venezuela's Maduro raises more concern of political risks in Venezuela
  • 2 hours LNG for Tariff Relief

Breaking News:

India’s Top Refiner Buys U.S. Oil To Partially Replace Iranian Crude

Alt Text

Saudi Budget Deficit Shrinks As Oil Prices Rally

Amid a rally in oil…

Alt Text

Ford Starts Up $4B Autonomous Vehicle Unit

The Detroit based automaker launched…

Alt Text

LNG Prices Soar As Heatwave Hits Eastern Asia

A deadly heatwave is wreaking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Newest Digital Trend In Oil & Gas

By Irina Slav - Aug 08, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT AI

Artificial intelligence, or rather things like machine learning and automation, which are often wrongly called artificial intelligence, is a big thing in oil and gas right now. The hype around AI spreads a lot further than the oil and gas industry, but in it, the technology is making the first splashes and it looks like they are fast multiplying.

While “AI”—or more accurately predictive and analytic algorithms, and automation—in the upstream segment of the industry has garnered some attention already, there is a somewhat surprising part of the oil and gas industry that may be as ripe as exploration and production for some software help: permitting and environmental assessment.

Researchers from the Environmental Defense Fund are working on a system using Natural Language Processing that could streamline what is now a very complex process to the benefit of all stakeholders involved.

Here’s how one of the researchers, Evan Patrick, puts it: Natural Language Processing pulls out information similar to how humans get information from reading. If developed and scaled up, it could turbo-charge critical analyses of oil and gas permit applications that companies submit under the National Environmental Protection Act. Other types of development proposals could benefit, too. This would, in turn, help local regulators and other stakeholders in Wyoming and beyond determine whether a project will pose a threat to wildlife, water or a cultural heritage site – and to better balance industry claims.

This sounds like a solution to so many problems that it should be implemented immediately. And yet, getting an idea that involves processing huge amounts of information—and machine learning does involve exactly this sort of information processing—is a slow and torturous job. Basically, it means teaching computers to “scrub” data from various sources, as Patrick puts it. But while this sounds simple, this teaching process involves the input of massive amounts of data, and doing this takes a lot of time. Related: Oil Falls Despite Crude Inventory Draw

This is a problem that’s not unique in oil and gas, and for those developing the algorithms it’s not really a problem: it’s a step along the way that you simply can’t skip. While it’s true that we’ve become used to everything happening almost immediately, sometimes good things take time. Training algorithms to find and process information regarding oil and gas permits and environmental assessments will make life easier for thousands of people, and will make the permitting and assessment process that much more reliable.

The AI market in oil and gas has been estimated to reach US$2.85 billion by 2022, growing by a compound annual growth rate of 12.66 percent. Again, this AI market actually involves predictive algorithms, automation systems, and analytics, which are not exactly artificial intelligence, but the trend is clear: oil and gas is adopting more and more software solutions to improve their results and bottom lines. But here’s the great thing about algorithms that help the permitting and environmental assessment process: it will benefit everyone from Big Bad Oil to environmentalists.

Put very simply, Advanced computer processing can help us catch problems that now fall through the cracks, and to react more quickly when we do find them,” according to Patrick.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Slide As China Imposes 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil

Next Post

The Shale Boom That Will Never Happen
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery
Something Strange Is Happening In The Saudi Oil Patch

Something Strange Is Happening In The Saudi Oil Patch

 The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”

The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”

 Falling Rig Count Supports Oil Prices

Falling Rig Count Supports Oil Prices

 Locked Into Hedges, Shale Misses Out On Oil Price Rally

Locked Into Hedges, Shale Misses Out On Oil Price Rally

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com