The Libya Conflict Just Took A Very Dangerous Turn

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.84 -0.25 -0.42%
Brent Crude 2 hours 65.06 +0.32 +0.49%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.265 -0.002 -0.09%
Mars US 39 mins 61.19 +0.82 +1.36%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.60 -0.01 -0.02%
Urals 19 hours 62.80 +0.85 +1.37%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.82 -0.98 -1.54%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.82 -0.98 -1.54%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.89 -0.88 -1.32%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.08 -0.13 -0.21%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.265 -0.002 -0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 65.02 +0.14 +0.22%
Murban 19 hours 66.30 +0.48 +0.73%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 58.61 -0.58 -0.98%
Basra Light 19 hours 66.06 -0.43 -0.65%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 63.98 -0.85 -1.31%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.89 -0.88 -1.32%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.89 -0.88 -1.32%
Girassol 19 hours 65.56 -1.00 -1.50%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.60 -0.01 -0.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39 mins 40.72 -1.24 -2.96%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 44.47 -0.96 -2.11%
Canadian Condensate 14 days 54.12 -0.96 -1.74%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 58.92 -0.96 -1.60%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.72 -0.96 -1.76%
Peace Sour 3 days 52.47 -0.96 -1.80%
Peace Sour 3 days 52.47 -0.96 -1.80%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 54.97 -0.96 -1.72%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 58.72 -0.96 -1.61%
Central Alberta 3 days 53.47 -0.96 -1.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.82 -0.98 -1.54%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.50 +0.25 +0.45%
Giddings 19 hours 49.25 +0.25 +0.51%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.44 +0.06 +0.09%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 53.04 +0.62 +1.18%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.99 +0.62 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.99 +0.62 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.50 +0.25 +0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 -1.00 -2.01%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.60 -0.96 -1.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes OPEC Extends Oil Cut To Prop Up Prices As Economy Weakens
  • 7 hours Mayors Across country commit to buying EVs
  • 34 mins Kim & Trump Meet at DMZ (CNN only see their twisted version)
  • 4 hours Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 2 hours For all the trump fans out there
  • 1 hour The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 20 mins Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 10 hours The illusion that OPEC Can Still Regulate Oil Price is a Canard. The Ruse continues . . . . OPECs semantics "stabilize" , "balance" etc. are No Longer Effective. The Cartel is dying
  • 9 hours Media Bias
  • 9 mins Shippers Freak ahead of New IMO Rules
  • 6 hours Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 20 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 20 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 20 hours Coal Boom in Asia is Real and a Long Trend
  • 3 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 1 hour U.S. will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil: special envoy

Breaking News:

Russia Says It Is Overcomplying With OPEC Production Quota

Alt Text

Shale Executive Sees “Another Round Of Bankruptcies” Looming

The recent slide in oil…

Alt Text

The Single Biggest Factor For Oil Price Forecasts

The U.S.-China trade war is…

Alt Text

Is Argentina’s Shale Boom Finally Taking Off?

After years of drilling and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Libya Conflict Just Took A Very Dangerous Turn

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 01, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Haftar Libya

The conflict in oil-rich Libya has now widened to directly include Turkey, with General Khalifa Haftar launching an air strike on a Turkish drone and then seeking to calm the situation by reportedly releasing six Turkish sailors held captive. 

Libya has been a proxy war venue between many external forces since Haftar launched his offensive to seize Tripoli from the hands of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) earlier this year. 

But this week was the first time the proxy actors in this conflict have been directly targeted. 

Last week, Haftar ordered his forces to target Turkish companies and arrest Turkish nationals after the country played a key role in re-taking a strategic town from Haftar. 

Turkey responded by threatening Haftar with directly targeted attacks. 

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Ministry officials, who denied that the detained sailors were military personnel, said the six in question had been released.  

"The sailors are free. According to their wishes, they continue to work," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Agence France Presse.

The ministry did not give details about when the six were first held.

On Sunday, Haftar’s LNA stated that its “fighter [jets] targeted and destroyed a Turkish Bayraktar aircraft as it was taking off,” adding that the “aircraft had been prepared to target our armed forces’ positions”. The drone was parked at Mitiga International Airport. 

The LNA also said it had arrested two Turks in the oil town of Ajdabiya.

Haftar’s push against the Turks follows the loss last week of Gharyan, a strategic town serving as a forward base for the LNA in the offensive against Tripoli. Turkey backed this operation specifically. 

On Monday morning, LNA Commander Mohamed Manfour announced a new stage in the offensive against Tripoli, shifting to aerial bombardment, noting that “traditional means” had been exhausted, Aljazeera (a Qatari-run media outlet) reported. 

This conflict has taken on significantly greater regional context with Turkey’s direct involvement. Turkey and Qatar are supporting the GNA, while the UAE and Egypt, most notably, have been supporting Haftar, including with military equipment in the case of the UAE.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

China Just Created A Huge Opportunity For The Oil & Gas Industry

Next Post

These 12 U.S. States Just Hiked Gasoline Taxes
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire
Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

 The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

 Gasoline Prices Soar As Largest East Coast Refiner Is Set To Close Shop

Gasoline Prices Soar As Largest East Coast Refiner Is Set To Close Shop

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com