Libya’s GNA Deals Blow To Haftar Forces Outside Tripoli

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.32 -0.06 -0.10%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.53 -0.16 -0.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.321 +0.053 +2.34%
Mars US 16 hours 61.98 +0.75 +1.22%
Opec Basket 1 day 65.60 +0.81 +1.25%
Urals 1 day 61.00 +1.05 +1.75%
Louisiana Light 1 day 64.17 +1.54 +2.46%
Louisiana Light 1 day 64.17 +1.54 +2.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.88 +0.96 +1.46%
Mexican Basket 1 day 61.16 +1.53 +2.57%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.321 +0.053 +2.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 64.25 +0.99 +1.56%
Murban 1 day 65.24 +0.88 +1.37%
Iran Heavy 1 day 59.05 +0.75 +1.29%
Basra Light 1 day 67.59 +1.14 +1.72%
Saharan Blend 1 day 64.70 +0.68 +1.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.88 +0.96 +1.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.88 +0.96 +1.46%
Girassol 1 day 66.51 +1.02 +1.56%
Opec Basket 1 day 65.60 +0.81 +1.25%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.78 -0.18 -0.42%
Western Canadian Select 17 hours 45.53 +1.70 +3.88%
Canadian Condensate 10 days 55.03 +1.55 +2.90%
Premium Synthetic 17 hours 59.83 +1.55 +2.66%
Sweet Crude 17 hours 55.08 +1.75 +3.28%
Peace Sour 17 hours 53.38 +1.55 +2.99%
Peace Sour 17 hours 53.38 +1.55 +2.99%
Light Sour Blend 17 hours 55.88 +1.55 +2.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 59.63 +2.05 +3.56%
Central Alberta 17 hours 54.38 +2.30 +4.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 64.17 +1.54 +2.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.98 +0.11 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 1 day 53.33 +1.55 +2.99%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.28 +1.55 +2.78%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.28 +1.55 +2.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 1 day 49.75 +1.75 +3.65%
Buena Vista 1 day 70.51 +1.55 +2.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 8 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 12 minutes The Plastics Problem
  • 10 hours SHALE MAGIC: Let the oil flow: US to lead oil output growth through 2030: ConocoPhillips chief economist
  • 10 hours Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 1 hour A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 15 hours IMO 2020
  • 5 hours Climate change & Wildfires: More Wildfires To The Western U.S., Will Affect Tens Of Millions Of People
  • 2 hours Not So Bad: US Economy Grew At Solid 3.1% Rate In First Quarter
  • 15 hours Ireland To Ban New Petrol And Diesel Vehicles From 2030
  • 13 hours To be(lieve) or Not To be(lieve): U.S. Treasury Secretary Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Is 90% Done
  • 16 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 5 hours Democrats Green Beauty Pageant
  • 17 hours EIA reports 12 mm bbls U.S. Inventory draw . . . . NO BIG DEAL . . . because U.S. EXPORTED RECORD 12 MILLION BARRELS DAY OF CRUDE + PETROLEUM PRODUCTS ! ! ! THAT'S HUGE !
  • 16 hours Its called reality: Economic, policy challenges to make Asia's energy transition painfully slow

Breaking News:

Libya’s GNA Deals Blow To Haftar Forces Outside Tripoli

Trump: We Won’t Protect Foreign Oil Tankers For Free

Trump: We Won’t Protect Foreign Oil Tankers For Free

Reacting to rising tensions in…

Nuclear Energy Just Isn’t Competitive In The U.S.

Nuclear Energy Just Isn’t Competitive In The U.S.

Nuclear energy has lost its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya’s GNA Deals Blow To Haftar Forces Outside Tripoli

By Irina Slav - Jun 27, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Libya

Forces of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord in Libya have seized a town near Tripoli that served as the main supply base for the Libyan National Army of General Khalifa Haftar who is fighting the GNA for control of the capital.

Reuters reported the news quoting witnesses, noting the takeover of the town of Gharyan is a serious blow to Haftar’s forces, which are affiliated with the rival eastern government of Libya. The LNA launched an attack on Tripoli in April and fighting has been going on since then without any significant advances by either side.

The GNA-affiliated forces, according to the Reuters sources, stormed Gharyan early in the morning on Wednesday in a surprise attack that ensured their success. The LNA was forced out of the town and the GNA army took over its central operations room, field hospitals, and a helicopter base.

The LNA, however, has one more base in the vicinity, in the town of Tarhouna, which it could use to launch a response to the taking of Gharyan or continue its advance on Tripoli.

Ever since the fighting started in April, Libya’s National Oil Corporation has been warning that hostilities could threaten production, and this time, the situation could be worse than at the start of the civil war in 2011. The threat is rising at a time when NOC is making progress towards recovering Libya’s oil production after a slump following the civil war. Without the outages, the country produces about 1 million bpd.

At the same time, despite the fighting, the country’s production could double in five years. Right now, despite the deterioration in its security situation, Libya exported more oil during the second quarter of the year, according to data from IHS Markit, at an average of 960,000 bpd. That’s 40 percent above the average for the first quarter when the Sharara field—Libya’s largest—was offline.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

US Court to Decide Fate Of Venezuela’s Citgo Refinery

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com