The IEA Reiterates Its Peak Oil Demand Prediction

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.56 +2.35 +2.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.45 +2.52 +2.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.61 +0.97 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.165 -0.049 -1.52%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.314 +0.058 +2.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 82.21 -2.03 -2.41%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.314 +0.058 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.74 +1.22 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.23 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.87 +0.35 +0.39%
Graph down Basra Light 697 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.07 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.95 +0.26 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 150 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.31 -3.73 -6.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 85.36 -2.18 -2.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.61 -2.18 -2.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 77.31 -2.18 -2.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 78.51 -2.18 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.96 -2.73 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 76.21 -2.18 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.44 -2.18 -2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.79 -2.18 -2.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Wasting money down under
  • 8 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 56 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Set For First Weekly Loss In Three Weeks

London Metal Exchange Explores New Nickel Contract Possibilities

London Metal Exchange Explores New Nickel Contract Possibilities

The London Metal Exchange (LME)…

Lithium Cermanic Battery Could Reduce Reliance On Critical Materials

Lithium Cermanic Battery Could Reduce Reliance On Critical Materials

Researchers have developed a sinter-free,…

Researchers Boost Hydrogen Fuel Cell Efficiency With Ionic Materials

Researchers Boost Hydrogen Fuel Cell Efficiency With Ionic Materials

The UNIST research team has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The IEA Reiterates Its Peak Oil Demand Prediction

By Irina Slav - Oct 24, 2023, 2:25 AM CDT
  • In its latest World Energy Outlook, the International Energy Agency has reiterated its claim that crude oil, natural gas, and coal will peak before 2030.
  • The agency sees the emergence of a new clean energy economy as providing hope for the way forward, emphasizing the economic case for clean energy technologies.
  • The report focuses on the importance of resilience and energy security, particularly due to the geopolitical developments currently disrupting energy markets.
Join Our Community
oil

Demand for oil, natural gas, and coal is set to peak before 2030, which undermines the case for increasing investment in fossil fuels.

This is one of the outtakes from the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook, released earlier today.

While the agency does admit that investment in fossil fuels will remain necessary, it claims the growth era is over.

Last month, the agency’s head, Fatih Birol, wrote in an op-ed that oil, gas, and coal demand were all going to peak before 2030 thanks to the increase in EV adoption and slower Chinese GDP growth.

Now, this is being reiterated in the IEA’s outlook, which talks about the emergence of “a new clean energy economy, led by solar PV and electric vehicles.” The report notes that investment in “clean energy” has gone up by 40% since 2020, emphasizing the point that lowering emissions has not been the single motivator.

According to the IEA, “The economic case for mature clean energy technologies is strong” and energy security is an increasingly important consideration, too.

“In 2020, one in 25 cars sold was electric; in 2023, this is now one in 5,” the report also said as part of its case for EVs. However, an EV sales database reveals that for the first half of this year, sales of battery electric vehicles, the true EVs, only represented a tenth of total sales. Combined with plug-in hybrids, EV sales accounted for 14.1% of total sales.

When Birol first mentioned peak oil, gas, and coal, he prompted an immediate reaction from OPEC, which slammed the head of the IEA for making unwise predictions that could threaten the world’s energy supply security.

“Such narratives only set the global energy system up to fail spectacularly. It would lead to energy chaos on a potentially unprecedented scale, with dire consequences for economies and billions of people across the world,” OPEC secretary-general Haitham al-Ghais said in September.

The release of the World Energy Outlook may now prompt a similar response from OPEC, which forecast recently that demand for oil is going to continue rising at least until 2045.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Measuring Green Energy's Growing Role In The U.S. Economy

Next Post

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on October 24 2023 said:
    The IEA was proven absolutely wrong when it claimed at the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020 that the peak is behind us or close. It will be proven absolutely wrong again.

    Its projection has been smashed by investors flocking to invest in oil and gas
    and by OPEC’s projection of global oil demand rising to 116.0 million barrels a day (mbd) between 2022 and 2045.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert
  • O J on October 24 2023 said:
    In reply to Dr MGS.
    Looks like they were fairly accurate predictions from the IEA in 2020. It appears thier inaccuracy is mainly down to overestimating demand growth but given how no-one knew how exactly the pandemic would play out they were pretty close.
    Im not sure where you are getting you figures from but the below is from their 2020 report.

    "Global energy demand rebounds to its pre-crisis level in early 2023 in the STEPS, but this is delayed until 2025 in the event of a prolonged pandemic and deeper slump, as in the DRS. Prior to the crisis, energy demand was projected to grow by 12% between 2019 and 2030. Growth over this period is now 9% in the STEPS, and only 4% in the DRS."

    A year or two ago you predicted that electric vechiles would only make a tiny percentage of vechiles by 2050. Given that they are currently about 50% of 2 and 3 wheel vechile sales, and 20% of private passenger vechiles perhaps you would like to update your prediction to a more realistic level.

    It's hard to see where all this future rise in demand is coming from given that china's gasoline demand has peaked this year, and usa and Europe peaked long ago. Perhaps you can direct me to some actual figures that show that oil won't be in terminal decline in the next couple of years.S

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge
Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine
Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe

Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe
Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market

Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market
Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com