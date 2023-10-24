Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.78 +2.57 +3.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.62 +2.69 +3.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.61 +0.97 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.190 -0.024 -0.75%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.313 +0.057 +2.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 82.21 -2.03 -2.41%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.313 +0.057 +2.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.74 +1.22 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.23 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.87 +0.35 +0.39%
Graph down Basra Light 697 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.07 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.95 +0.26 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 150 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.31 -3.73 -6.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 85.36 -2.18 -2.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.61 -2.18 -2.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 77.31 -2.18 -2.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 78.51 -2.18 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.96 -2.73 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 76.21 -2.18 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.44 -2.18 -2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.79 -2.18 -2.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Wasting money down under
  • 8 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 41 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Set For First Weekly Loss In Three Weeks

Porsche’s Electric Bet Is Paying Off In A Big Way

Porsche’s Electric Bet Is Paying Off In A Big Way

Porsche reports significant sales and…

U.S. Oil Drillers Add 1 Rig As Rut Continues

U.S. Oil Drillers Add 1 Rig As Rut Continues

The total number of active…

The Growing Importance Of Graphite In The Clean Energy Economy

The Growing Importance Of Graphite In The Clean Energy Economy

China, the world's leading graphite…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 24, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Toyota's breakthrough battery technology could address major hurdles in EV adoption.
  • Despite battery advancements, challenges in solid-state battery manufacturing persist.
  • EV charging infrastructure remains a concern, with the U.S. lagging behind China in public charging stations.
Join Our Community
Toyota

Toyota thinks it has solved two of the main hurdles with mass electric vehicle adoption: battery range and charging time. Toyota’s new electric vehicle battery will offer a 745-mile range and only take 10 minutes to charge in what could be a breakthrough in electric vehicle adoption. 

Toyota announced this week that it is close to manufacturing a new solid-state battery that could double the range of most electric vehicles—at 745 miles. The batteries could reach the market by 2027 or 2028, helping to catapult electric vehicles into mainstream use.

Battery range and charging time have continued to be a barrier to mass EV adoption, with consumers balking at the idea of driving a limited number of miles before spending significant time recharging. 

While battery range and charge time would go a long way to easing car buyers’ reservations about electric vehicle adoption, EV makers will still have to battle another reservation that consumers have with electric vehicles—subpar charging infrastructure, which polls show has dampened enthusiasm for EVs in the United States.

According to recent data, the United States has about 57,000 public charging stations—less than 10% of the number of public charging stations that China has

For now, the battle for car buyers’ hearts and minds is proving to be an uphill battle, with 74% of Americans feeling that gas-powered vehicles are better for trips of 250 miles or more—a threshold that if crossed, would require most EV owners to charge up, according to a recent The Post-UMD poll.  

The current driving range of most electric vehicles is around 300 miles.

While the breakthrough in battery technology could be a game changer for the EV industry, challenges remain on the manufacturing side, with solid-state batteries posing difficulties with the assembly process, with cathode and anode cells needing to be precisely and quickly stacked, Toyota has said

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The IEA Reiterates Its Peak Oil Demand Prediction

Next Post

Geopolitical Risk Keeps Oil Prices Afloat As Bearish Pressure Builds
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge
Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine
Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe

Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe
Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market

Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market
Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com