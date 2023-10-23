Measuring Green Energy's Growing Role In The U.S. Economy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.20 +1.99 +2.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.04 +2.11 +2.40%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.61 +0.97 +1.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 3.230 +0.016 +0.50%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.309 +0.052 +2.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 82.21 -2.03 -2.41%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.309 +0.052 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.74 +1.22 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.23 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.87 +0.35 +0.39%
Graph down Basra Light 696 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.07 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.95 +0.26 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 150 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.31 -3.73 -6.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 85.36 -2.18 -2.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.61 -2.18 -2.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 77.31 -2.18 -2.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 78.51 -2.18 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.96 -2.73 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 76.21 -2.18 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.44 -2.18 -2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.79 -2.18 -2.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Wasting money down under
  • 8 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 16 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Set For First Weekly Loss In Three Weeks

Oil Markets On Edge As Geopolitical Risk Rises

Oil Markets On Edge As Geopolitical Risk Rises

Oil prices climbed on Friday…

AI Industry’s Power Demand Is Skyrocketing Globally

AI Industry’s Power Demand Is Skyrocketing Globally

AI has already started to…

Ford And UAW Near Historic Deal After Six-Week Strike

Ford And UAW Near Historic Deal After Six-Week Strike

The United Automobile Workers (UAW)…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Measuring Green Energy's Growing Role In The U.S. Economy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 23, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Revisions to the U.S. national economic accounts for the past decade showed that renewables are becoming an increasingly larger part of the U.S. economy.
  • The IRA is spurring a land rush for development sites and giving impetus to clean energy equipment manufacturing in the United States.
  • More upward revisions could be coming in the years ahead amid a rise in U.S. clean energy investments and the incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Join Our Community
economy

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) has made revisions to the U.S. economy over the past few years in its latest update of the national economic accounts.  

Prompted by economists, BEA has also revised up significantly the investment in electric power capacity and revised down, also significantly, the price index for power structures. The BEA economists worked in collaboration with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the U.S. Census Bureau to incorporate the impact of the clean energy boom into the U.S. national economic accounts.  

The revisions for the past decade showed that renewables are becoming an increasingly larger part of the U.S. economy and that statistics bureaus and analysts need to take a closer look at how the contribution of clean energy is being measured.

Research by Bloomberg’s Nathaniel Bullard showed that the U.S. renewables sector has been contributing to the U.S. economy over the past decade, but that contribution has not been adequately measured until now. 

The updates to the U.S. economy saw for the first time price indexes for wind and solar power investments incorporated directly into estimates of power investment. That raised estimates for total real power investment by 45%, economist Joseph Politano noted

Prior to the publishing of the updates, another economist, Neil Mehrotra, contacted BEA to ask about the methodology of the price index for electric power structures and why it showed increases over the 2010s while the EIA’s construction cost data implied otherwise. 

Mehrotra is Assistant Vice President and Policy Advisor at the Minneapolis Fed and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Macroeconomics at the U.S. Treasury.    

After Mehrotra’s query, BEA worked with the EIA and the Census Bureau to separately break out estimates of solar and wind investment from other power investments. 

“The upshot of this change is that the price index for power structures has been revised significantly lower and real investment significantly higher for the previous decade,” Mehrotra wrote in a thread on X. 

More upward revisions could be coming in the years ahead amid a rise in U.S. clean energy investments and the incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed last year. 

The IRA is spurring a land rush for development sites and giving impetus to clean energy equipment manufacturing in the United States, which could see annual renewable capacity additions triple to 110 gigawatts (GW) in ten years, according to Wood Mackenzie.   

Despite supply-chain and tariff challenges unrelated to the IRA and despite the fact that developers are still waiting for clarity on some of the IRA provisions, the benefits of the landmark climate law have started to manifest themselves, clean energy associations say.

“The US markets for wind and solar PV contracted last year due to restrictive trade measures and supply chain constraints, but annual additions for both technologies are set to increase by around 40% in 2023, with solar PV setting a new record,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Renewable Energy Market Update report in June.

“The current forecast is underpinned by existing tax incentives, while the Inflation Reduction Act will show its full effect after 2024, providing unprecedented certainty for renewable energy projects until 2032,” the agency added.

The solar industry in the United States expects to install a record-high 32 GW of new capacity this year, with additions surging by 52% from 2022, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie said last month. Total operating solar capacity in the U.S. is expected to rise from 153 GW today to 375 GW by 2028, Wood Mackenzie predicts. 

Between August 2022 and July 2023, more than $270 billion in capital investment was announced for utility-scale clean energy projects and manufacturing facilities in the United States, the American Clean Power Association (ACP) said in a recent report. This exceeds the combined clean energy investments made over the previous eight years. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In the year since the IRA was passed, $271 billion in investment and nearly 185 GW worth of projects were announced, as well as 83 new or expanded utility-scale clean energy manufacturing facilities, the association noted. 

Moreover, U.S. developers added 5,597 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy storage installations in the second quarter of 2023, setting a new quarterly record and putting the American energy storage market on track for a record year in 2023, a new by Wood Mackenzie and the ACP showed in September.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Growing Importance Of Graphite In The Clean Energy Economy

Next Post

The IEA Reiterates Its Peak Oil Demand Prediction
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge
Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine
Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe

Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe
Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market

Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market
Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com