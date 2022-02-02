The Green Hydrogen Revolution Is Sweeping Europe And Asia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.35 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.62 +0.46 +0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.420 +0.669 +14.08%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.775 +0.033 +1.22%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.612 +0.037 +1.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.37 -0.94 -1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.37 -0.94 -1.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.08 +0.60 +0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.46 -0.43 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 85.85 -0.30 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.612 +0.037 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 88.42 +0.92 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.09 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.44 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 65 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 92.79 +0.29 +0.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 91.08 +0.60 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.08 +0.60 +0.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.36 +0.58 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.46 -0.43 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.44 -0.61 -0.82%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 75.35 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 87.20 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 88.60 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 85.80 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 82.80 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 82.80 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 86.10 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 88.20 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 82.80 +0.05 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.37 -0.94 -1.03%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +0.78 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.15 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 86.10 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.10 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.50 +36.00 +84.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.39 -0.70 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 4 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 24 mins Proof That Natural Gas is the Least Expensive Fuel in the World
  • 8 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 11 hours Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 2 days Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say

Breaking News:

U.S. Seeks Help From Key Asian Importers To Send Gas To Europe

Oil Rally Fueled By OPEC Production Shortfall

Oil Rally Fueled By OPEC Production Shortfall

The gap between OPEC’s commitment…

The Significance Of Saudi Arabia’s New Venture Capital Fund

The Significance Of Saudi Arabia’s New Venture Capital Fund

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest…

OPEC Underproduction Is Driving Bullish Sentiment In Oil Markets

OPEC Underproduction Is Driving Bullish Sentiment In Oil Markets

Bullish sentiment has taken over…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Green Hydrogen Revolution Is Sweeping Europe And Asia

By Felicity Bradstock - Feb 02, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • The green hydrogen industry is considered a key part of any global energy transition, and both Europe and Asia are aggressively pursuing its development 
  • Shell recently launched one of the largest electrolyzers in China while Korean industrial giant Hyosung has planned an $835 million investment in green hydrogen
  • In Europe, the EU is already tracking hydrogen data across the continent while Spain is leading the way with its plans to install 4GW of green hydrogen capacity
Join Our Community

Europe and China have long been battling it out for hydrogen dominance, but now the race is on to build up green hydrogen capacity specifically. As Shell announces the launch of one of the world’s largest hydrogen electrolyzers in China, European powers will be hot on its tail. Both China and Korea have major plans for green hydrogen, but European countries aren’t far behind.  Even before the pandemic encouraged several world governments to drive the transition away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives, China and the EU were vying for hydrogen supremacy. In 2020, the EU’s ‘Green Deal’ highlighted a three-step plan to support the development of the green hydrogen industry across the region - including the implementation of green hydrogen production and consumption across several industries by 2024, the creation of interconnected ‘hydrogen valleys’ by 2030, and the creation of a large European hydrogen infrastructure.

Meanwhile, electrolyzer technology in China was quickly catching up with the developments of European companies such as Siemens and Thyssenkrupp. In addition, it became clear that China was capable of implementing industrial policies swiftly to dominate the market when opportunities emerged. It was only a matter of time until China developed its hydrogen technology, but no one knew two years ago who would come out on top. 

Last week, Shell announced the inauguration of one of the largest green hydrogen electrolyzers in China, up and running in time for the Winter Olympics in February. The 20-megawatt electrolyzer, situated in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province, China, will produce green hydrogen for fuel cell vehicles, initially for vehicles used during the games and afterward for commercial and public transport use. 

Shell’s director of integrated gas, renewable, and energy solutions, Wael Sawan, stated of the development that the electrolyzer is “the largest in our portfolio to date.” In addition, “We see opportunities across the hydrogen supply chain in China, including its production, storage and shipping,” he said. 

Several grey hydrogen projects – hydrogen derived from fossil fuels – are already in operation across China. But in an effort to develop its renewable energies sector as well as decarbonize its economy, China is now striving to phrase out grey hydrogen in favor of fully renewable green hydrogen. 

The new electrolyzer, which took just 13 months to build, uses onshore wind power as its energy source, supporting Zhangjiakou’s transition to low-carbon energy. This shows the huge potential for China’s hydrogen industry if the government and private energy firms are willing to invest. 

But it’s not the only Asian country to be developing its hydrogen industry. In Korea, industrial giant the Hyosung Group is planning to invest $835 million in green hydrogen facilities in the South Jeolla Province of the country. The aim is to develop a 10MW plant that will split water into oxygen and clean-burning hydrogen with an annual output of 200,000 metric tonnes of green hydrogen, making it the largest in Korea. Hyundai, Ineos, and the SK Group have all also expressed interest in developing Korea’s green hydrogen industry.

Europe’s ambitions are just as lofty and its investments just as large. In Spain, Repsol is currently betting on the country’s green hydrogen future, with plans to invest $4.4 billion in green hydrogen production and usage. The energy firm is leading a consortium of 33 companies and organizations with the aim of developing Spain’s green hydrogen sector. The funds will go toward the installation of 500MWs of green hydrogen capacity by 2025 and 2GW by 2030. This marks half of the Spanish government's overall target of 4GW.

And it’s not just the EU and Western Europe that have the potential to develop their hydrogen industries. In Ukraine, there is a significant opportunity for green hydrogen production thanks to the country’s large water resources and better-than-average solar and wind potential. Further, its location could also make it a strategic export hub, connecting Europe with Russia and Asia. However, it will require a substantial investment in Ukraine’s aging grid system, potentially billions, as well as convincing the country’s gas producers that it’s a worthwhile investment. All of that, of course, is reliant on its current tensions with Russia to de-escalate.

Related: Exxon Posts Strongest Earnings In Seven Years

Europe is unlikely to let Asia take the reigns when it comes to green hydrogen, with many believing it would be crazy to import the energy source to Europe when it has the potential to get its operations up and running in line with demand. Rafael Mateo, CEO of Acciona Energía, explains “The advantage of renewables, and the advantage of green hydrogen, is that it’s local, using autonomous resources — so each country can secure its own low-carbon energy at stable prices for 30 years — it’s crazy to import if you have these resources.”

And now the EU is making sure that the region’s hydrogen data is reported accurately as part of its strategy for the development of the energy source. The European Commission has plans to require all EU states to deliver more detailed energy statistics from February this year, including information about each country’s hydrogen projects. Hydrogen use and types must now be reported, providing the Commission with the data required to better monitor and implement the EU's hydrogen strategy. This will enhance the region’s joint efforts to develop the green hydrogen sector, something that Asia has yet to do. 

The jury’s still out when it comes to Europe and Asia’s battle over green hydrogen dominance. The EU is already establishing joint strategies, as well as monitoring and strategy implementation frameworks through data gathering across member states. In addition, several countries across the region and European energy firms are already investing heavily in the development of green hydrogen projects. However, as China’s largest electrolyzer gets up and running, it shows just how quickly the country is capable of developing its new industries. In addition, Korea is also looking to fund the widescale production of green hydrogen, showing that Asia is not a one-state region and could quickly become a world leader in green hydrogen.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New Energy Deals Are Transforming Geopolitics In The Middle East

Next Post

The Significance Of Saudi Arabia’s New Venture Capital Fund
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day
Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets

Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets
Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?

Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?
Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022

Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com