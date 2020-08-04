China And The EU Vie For Hydrogen Supremacy

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.57 +0.56 +1.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 44.35 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.184 +0.083 +3.95%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 42.01 +1.04 +2.54%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.02 +1.00 +2.32%
Graph down Urals 2 days 42.50 -1.45 -3.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.05 +2.11 +5.71%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.184 +0.083 +3.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 6 days 42.56 -0.42 -0.98%
Graph down Murban 6 days 42.95 -0.40 -0.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 43.65 +0.93 +2.18%
Graph up Basra Light 6 days 45.42 +0.15 +0.33%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 44.06 +1.13 +2.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Girassol 5 days 44.59 +1.17 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.02 +1.00 +2.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 28.77 +0.37 +1.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 33.01 +0.74 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 40.01 +0.74 +1.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 41.41 +0.74 +1.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.76 +0.74 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 38.01 +0.74 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.66 +0.74 +1.90%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.63 +0.02 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.96 +0.74 +2.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.75 +0.74 +1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 6 minutes Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 11 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 2 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 2 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 3 hours End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand
  • 16 hours While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 19 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 2 days "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 2 days Mask Disposal
  • 3 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 2 days You may all go to hell
  • 2 days Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 2 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 22 hours What happens to oil and gas production when 1/2 of Oklahoma is handed over to the Tribes
  • 3 days Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?

Breaking News:

Libya's Meager Crude Oil Exports Set To Plunge In August

Is This The Best Way To Produce Cheap Hydrogen?

Is This The Best Way To Produce Cheap Hydrogen?

As the hype around hydrogen…

Europe Looks To Become The Global Leader In Hydrogen

Europe Looks To Become The Global Leader In Hydrogen

The EU’s new plans show…

Is Commercial Hydrogen Possible Without Fossil Fuels?

Is Commercial Hydrogen Possible Without Fossil Fuels?

Hydrogen is being touted as…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Fuel Cells
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China And The EU Vie For Hydrogen Supremacy

By Vanand Meliksetian - Aug 04, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Not so long ago the energy transition was primarily an idealistic concept driven by environmentalists and researchers. The most important impediment was the high costs of clean technologies. The drastically reduced price of PVs, for example, has ensured global attention for the solar industry. A similar situation could enfold concerning emissions-free hydrogen production as China and the EU are getting ready to dominate the market.

Germany’s trauma The solar industry in Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, experienced a spectacular boom in the  mid-2000s. Renewables were high on Berlin’s agenda who supported businesses with generous subsidies. The success of these policies resulted in the strong presence of German companies on the global stage when a fifth of all photovoltaic cells was produced in the European country.

The situation changed, however, when China's formidable industrial complex adopted Beijing's strategy concerning the establishment of a domestic PV-sector. Since the mid-2000s, the Asian country has seen a remarkable rise. Several factors underpinned Beijing's success: public support, a large domestic market, and a major industrial complex. The EU and Germany have learned from their mistakes and from China’s success, which is being emulated towards the hydrogen economy.

The EU’s strategy

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, Europe has seen a flurry of public sector announcements concerning the kick-starting of a hydrogen-based economy both from national and supranational institutions. The guiding principle is Europe's current technological prowess and the realization that their dominant position could easily be hijacked again if the necessary policies are not enacted on time.

Germany's government has ensured a prominent spot for its future hydrogen economy in the economic stimulus packages intended to mitigate the financial fallout of the current health crisis. At least €9 billion will go towards stimulating the development of hydrogen-related technologies. Also, as Germany took over the six-month EU Council Presidency on July 1, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier devoted a significant portion of his speech to green hydrogen.

Related: The Sky Is The Limit For Clean Energy Subsidies In Europe

Furthermore, the EU’s ‘Green Deal’ is partly dedicated to kickstarting a continental zero-emissions economy. The strategy contains a three-step plan that starts with the implementation of green hydrogen production and consumption in industries such as steel, chemicals, and refineries by 2024. In the second phase, facilities will be connected to create 'hydrogen valleys' by 2030. In the last phase, the hotspot will be joined and a large European hydrogen infrastructure created.  

The EU hopes to produce 1 million tonnes from 6 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2024. By 2030, this should have grown towards 10 million tonnes from 40 GW capacity. Germany alone would contribute 5 GW by 2030. Other countries, such as the Netherlands, also intend to contribute and profit from the new hydrogen economy. The Dutch are uniquely positioned with access to the North Sea for the installment of wind turbines and an existing gas network that could be reused for export purposes.

China in the rearview mirror

The EU’s strong support for the hydrogen industry is a welcome change from the past. Currently, European companies such as Siemens and Thyssenkrupp deliver a considerable number of electrolysers. Chinese companies, however, are not far behind.

Although the EU is still leading the industry in terms of knowledge and production capacity, it cannot afford to let up. For starters, the Chinese have proven that they can implement industrial policies with ruthless efficiency and dominate the market. A clear disadvantage is that Beijing has not yet set a clear goal for an emissions-free society by 2050 as the EU has.  

According to a report by Cleantech Group, China’s electric vehicle strategy could be used as a warning sign to competitors. Two decades ago vehicle electrification became an industrial goal and national priority. Currently, Chinese companies lead in sales and production capacity. 

While the EU is warned to implement the right policies this time, the increasing competition is good news for consumers and the environment in general. The current attention for hydrogen remains a hype that needs to be translated into actual results. The situation is highly promising as public support remains strong and the installment of wind and solar power is gathering pace, which is a precondition for green hydrogen production. 

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe Looks To Become The Global Leader In Hydrogen
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is Finally Being Built

The World’s Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is Finally Being Built
Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again

Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again
The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Why Oil Remains Stuck At $40

Why Oil Remains Stuck At $40
Ocasio-Cortez Could Deal A Fatal Blow To U.S. Oil Pipelines

Ocasio-Cortez Could Deal A Fatal Blow To U.S. Oil Pipelines



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com