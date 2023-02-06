GM Partners With Netflix To Promote Electric Vehicles

If you had "Netflix partnering with GM" on your unlikely corporate tie-up Bingo card for 2023, you can now cross that square off.

That's because last week it was announced that the streaming giant would be partnering with General Motors to get more of the Detroit automaker's electric vehicles in movies and television shows that are featured on Netflix.

Netflix said it will increase the presence of electric vehicles in its original programming "where relevant", Yahoo Finance reported this week.

Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said last week: "At Netflix, we create shows and films that can influence culture and spark meaningful conversations. From the TikTok dance trends inspired by Wednesday to thoughtful discussions about climate change with Don’t Look Up, we know that entertainment can drive fandom and inspire connections."

Because saying "we need the cash" doesn't quite have the same nice ring to it...

Nevertheless, models like the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, and Cadillac LYRIQ will all be slated to appear in a slate of Netflix shows that sound like a Democratic party diversity and inclusion seminar: Love is Blind, Queer Eye and Unstable.

The companies are also going to be launching a joint commercial during the Super Bowl on February 12 that will not only feature their products, but also (of course) their "commitment to a more sustainable future."

Because what's good old fashioned capitalism and marketing without slathering it in faux-ESG virtue signaling, right? We all know that NFL fans are hard left environmentalists to begin with, after all.

And if you're a Netflix creator, prepare to have your creative plans altered. The streaming giant says it is going to help its creators "better understand how EVs can complement and enhance their stories."

In other words: "Put this EV in your movie or you're fired".

By Zerohedge.com

