GM Partners With Netflix To Promote Electric Vehicles

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.68 +0.29 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.50 +0.56 +0.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.37 +0.73 +0.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.427 +0.017 +0.71%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.349 +0.028 +1.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.36 -1.07 -1.33%
Chart Mars US 3 days 72.24 -1.79 -2.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.349 +0.028 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 79.10 -0.96 -1.20%
Graph down Murban 3 days 80.74 -1.52 -1.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 76.03 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 433 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 82.01 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 3 days 81.97 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.36 -1.07 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 52.14 -2.49 -4.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 75.54 -2.49 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.79 -2.49 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 70.94 -2.49 -3.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 67.64 -2.49 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 67.64 -2.49 -3.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 68.94 -2.49 -3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 77.89 -2.49 -3.10%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 67.24 -2.49 -3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.75 -2.50 -3.46%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 63.50 -2.50 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 68.94 +0.53 +0.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 72.89 +0.53 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.89 +0.53 +0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.75 -2.50 -3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.30 -2.49 -3.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 45 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 1 hour Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 6 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 11 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide

Breaking News:

India Predicts 500% Increase In Domestic Natural Gas Demand

South Korea Reinforces Its Position In European Defense Market

South Korea Reinforces Its Position In European Defense Market

South Korea and Poland have…

The EU Needs More Diesel, But The Middle East Can’t Supply It All

The EU Needs More Diesel, But The Middle East Can’t Supply It All

The EU ban on Russian…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

GM Partners With Netflix To Promote Electric Vehicles

By ZeroHedge - Feb 06, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

If you had "Netflix partnering with GM" on your unlikely corporate tie-up Bingo card for 2023, you can now cross that square off.

That's because last week it was announced that the streaming giant would be partnering with General Motors to get more of the Detroit automaker's electric vehicles in movies and television shows that are featured on Netflix. 

Netflix said it will increase the presence of electric vehicles in its original programming "where relevant", Yahoo Finance reported this week. 

Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said last week: "At Netflix, we create shows and films that can influence culture and spark meaningful conversations. From the TikTok dance trends inspired by Wednesday to thoughtful discussions about climate change with Don’t Look Up, we know that entertainment can drive fandom and inspire connections."

ADVERTISEMENT

Because saying "we need the cash" doesn't quite have the same nice ring to it...

Nevertheless, models like the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, and Cadillac LYRIQ will all be slated to appear in a slate of Netflix shows that sound like a Democratic party diversity and inclusion seminar: Love is Blind, Queer Eye and Unstable.

The companies are also going to be launching a joint commercial during the Super Bowl on February 12 that will not only feature their products, but also (of course) their "commitment to a more sustainable future."

ADVERTISEMENT

Because what's good old fashioned capitalism and marketing without slathering it in faux-ESG virtue signaling, right? We all know that NFL fans are hard left environmentalists to begin with, after all. 

And if you're a Netflix creator, prepare to have your creative plans altered. The streaming giant says it is going to help its creators "better understand how EVs can complement and enhance their stories." 

In other words: "Put this EV in your movie or you're fired". 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Russian Fuel Oil Flows To Asia As EU Ban Takes Effect

Next Post

Russian Fuel Oil Flows To Asia As EU Ban Takes Effect

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com