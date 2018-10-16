The Dark Horse Of The Oil Price Rally

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 71.86 +0.08 +0.11%
Brent Crude 11 mins 81.34 +0.56 +0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.246 +0.004 +0.12%
Mars US 23 hours 75.98 -0.46 -0.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.31 -0.05 -0.06%
Urals 2 days 76.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.38 +0.64 +0.78%
Mexican Basket 6 days 73.67 -2.10 -2.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.246 +0.004 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 16 hours 77.54 -0.94 -1.20%
Murban 16 hours 80.13 -1.13 -1.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 76.52 +0.46 +0.60%
Basra Light 2 days 79.78 +0.94 +1.19%
Saharan Blend 2 days 79.47 -0.41 -0.51%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.38 +0.64 +0.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.38 +0.64 +0.78%
Girassol 2 days 79.03 +1.02 +1.31%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.31 -0.05 -0.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 31.53 -0.38 -1.19%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 25.48 +0.89 +3.62%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.78 -0.81 -1.27%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.88 +0.44 +0.62%
Sweet Crude 2 days 45.03 +2.09 +4.87%
Peace Sour 2 days 39.28 +0.44 +1.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 39.28 +0.44 +1.13%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.28 +0.44 +0.80%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 46.53 +2.44 +5.53%
Central Alberta 2 days 38.78 +0.44 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.50 +1.00 +1.48%
Giddings 2 days 62.25 +1.00 +1.63%
ANS West Coast 5 days 80.00 +0.01 +0.01%
West Texas Sour 2 days 65.73 +0.44 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.68 +0.44 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.68 +0.44 +0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.23 +0.44 +0.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +0.50 +0.81%
Buena Vista 2 days 80.54 +0.44 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 8 minutes Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 12 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 3 hours Judge Approves SEC Settlement With Tesla, Musk
  • 1 min How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 5 hours U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 1 hour EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 3 hours Porsche Says That it ‘Enters the Electric Era With The New Taycan’
  • 5 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 13 mins Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 6 hours Censorship has a price: Google’s CEO Defends Potential Return to China
  • 5 hours Mexico State Oil
  • 6 hours $70 More Likely Than $100 - YeeeeeeHaaaaa
  • 4 hours Saudi Crown Prince to Trump: We've Replaced All Iran's Lost Oil
  • 3 hours Gold price on a rise...
  • 16 mins China Thirsty for Canadian Crude

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Incoming President Presses Big Oil To Start Pumping From Recent Finds

Alt Text

IEA: Expensive Energy Is Threatening Economic Growth

Expensive energy is back and…

Alt Text

Goldman: The Oil Market Can Handle Iran Outages

In a note last week,…

Alt Text

Carbon Pricing Won't Kill Big Oil

Big oil has agreed to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Dark Horse Of The Oil Price Rally

By Irina Slav - Oct 16, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT rg

Vietnam’s economy is this year set to exceed the government’s growth forecast, which was predicting a healthy rise of 6.7 percent, VOA reported recently, citing a government statement. The reason this will be possible is oil prices. That’s right. Few of us would think of Vietnam when the benefits of oil production are discussed, but there you have it: this tiny producer is raking in the cash and will continue to rake it in even if Brent falls back to US$65.

To get an idea of just how much oil this new Asian tiger pumps, here are the figures for September and January to September this year: 910,000 tons (6.67 million barrels) for September and 9.04 million tons (66.26 million barrels) for the first nine months of the year, according to government statistics quoted by Reuters. What’s more, the nine-month figure was down 11.7 percent on an annual basis and the September figure was down 14.2 percent. Still, Vietnam’s economy is getting enough fuel from oil sales, it seems, to hit on all cylinders.

Exports of oil have also been on the decline this year. For the nine months so far, crude exports dropped by a hefty 45.2 percent on the year and September exports shed 21.1 percent. The reason is trivial: natural decline at mature fields. At the same time, new fields are in geologically challenging areas, according to state oil company PetroVietnam, as quoted by S&P Global Platts earlier this year, when June exports took a 67.5-percent nosedive. And still the outlook for the country’s economy is bullish.

Over the first nine months of this year, the Ministry of Finance has calculated oil export revenues at US$3.13 billion. That would be 42.5 percent more than oil revenues for the comparable period of 2017, VOA reports. Put simply, higher oil prices are more than making up for the production decline, at least for the time being. Related: Goldman Sachs: This Is The Next Big Risk For Oil

If this state of affairs continues, Vietnam plans to start building more refineries. To date, the country relies on imported fuels for 70 percent of its consumption and, naturally, wants to change things. However, this may take more time than the government would like.

There are two operating refineries in Vietnam at the moment, with a combined capacity of 330,000 bpd of crude. One large-scale refinery project, the Nam Van Phong, was first approved in 2008 and it has yet to be built. With a price tag of US$4.4-4.8 billion, that’s hardly surprising. Another petrochemical project, worth US$3.7 billion, has also been put on hold as state companies participating in these projects found themselves unable to provide the capital required. This has opened up the door for foreign investors to step in, but it is too early to say if these two refineries will see the light of day.

Declining production seems to be the biggest problem for Vietnam’s oil industry. Reversing the decline would require a lot of investment, as would exploration for new reserves, especially since some of these reserves are in disputed areas of the South China Sea. In this context, high oil prices gain even greater importance for Vietnam’s budget. Count it among the producer group that is keeping their fingers crossed for the rally to last longer.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Shale Supply Soars
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners
China Blinks First In LNG Face-Off With U.S.

China Blinks First In LNG Face-Off With U.S.

 China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil

China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil

 Is This China’s First Defeat In The Trade War?

Is This China’s First Defeat In The Trade War?

 EIA Inventory Count Accelerates Oil Price Slide

EIA Inventory Count Accelerates Oil Price Slide

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com