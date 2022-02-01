The Consequences Of A 500% Rally In Lithium Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.50 +0.30 +0.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 89.16 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.879 +0.128 +2.69%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.748 +0.007 +0.24%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.577 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.31 +1.24 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.31 +1.24 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 91.08 +0.60 +0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.89 +0.75 +0.83%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 85.85 -0.30 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.577 +0.001 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 88.42 +0.92 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.09 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 84.44 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 64 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 92.79 +0.29 +0.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 91.08 +0.60 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 91.08 +0.60 +0.66%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 91.36 +0.58 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.89 +0.75 +0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 73.44 -0.61 -0.82%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 75.30 +1.33 +1.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 87.15 +1.33 +1.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 88.55 +1.33 +1.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 85.75 +1.33 +1.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 82.75 +1.33 +1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 82.75 +1.33 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 86.05 +1.33 +1.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 88.15 +1.33 +1.53%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 82.75 +1.33 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.31 +1.24 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 84.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 78.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 90.30 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 82.15 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 86.10 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 86.10 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 84.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 42.50 -34.50 -44.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 91.09 +0.83 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 36 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 day "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 39 mins Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 1 day Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 4 days FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.
  • 5 days Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market

The Inevitable Rise Of The Energy Storage Sector

The Inevitable Rise Of The Energy Storage Sector

Energy storage will need to…

Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

The electric vehicle market has…

Slowing Economic Growth Could Weigh On Commodity Prices

Slowing Economic Growth Could Weigh On Commodity Prices

While 2021 was a blowout…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Consequences Of A 500% Rally In Lithium Prices

By Josh Owens - Feb 01, 2022, 5:00 PM CST
  • After surging 500% over the past year, lithium prices have continued their meteoric rise in China.
  • Mining.com’s EV Battery Metals index has quadrupled since May 2020.
  • Greenflation, is increasing the costs of setting up new green power projects, which could slow down the pace of the transition.
Join Our Community

The energy transition is driving the next commodity supercycle, with immense prospects for technology manufacturers, energy traders, and investors. Clean energy technologies require more metals than their fossil fuel-based counterparts, with prices of green metals projected to reach historical peaks for an unprecedented, sustained period in a net-zero emissions scenario. After surging 500% over the past year, lithium prices have continued their meteoric rise in China, with Chinese lithium carbonate prices climbing 35% month-on-month thanks to a jump in electric-vehicle registrations.

According to the China Automotive Technology and Research Center via Bloomberg, nearly 400,000 EVs were registered in the country in December, with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) supplying about 18% of the total.

But with lithium prices blowing past previous records, there's a growing risk that greenflation could start posing formidable headwinds for the burgeoning industry.

The greenflation menace

With the energy transition in full swing, new energy research provider BloombergNEF estimates that the global transition will require ~$173 trillion in energy supply and infrastructure investment over the next three decades, with renewable energy expected to provide 85% of our energy needs by 2050.

For instance, BNEF projects that by 2030, consumption of lithium and nickel by the battery sector will be at least 5x current levels. Meanwhile, demand for cobalt, used in many battery types, will jump by about 70%. Diverse EV and battery commodities such as copper, manganese, iron, phosphorus, and graphite--all of which are needed in clean energy technologies and are required to expand electricity grids--will see sharp spikes in demand. 

In 2020, Mining.com launched the EV Battery Metals Index, a tool that tracks the value of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals flowing into the global EV industry at any given point in time. The index combines two main sets of data: prices paid for the mined minerals at the point of entry into the global battery supply chain and the sales-weighted volume of the raw materials in electric and hybrid passenger car batteries sold around the world.

That index has more than quadrupled from May 2020, indicating an industry that's been expanding at breakneck speed--despite a raft of challenges, including the ongoing pandemic, supply chain constraints, and rising raw materials costs.

Related: Are America’s Drilling Hotspots Preparing For A Pivot To Renewables?

Back in 2009, around the time when Tesla's first Roadsters hit the road, electric and hybrid cars sold around the world contained a paltry 31 tonnes of lithium in their batteries worth a combined $182,000. Fast forward to the present, and the industry has grown 3,330-fold for a value of $609 million. Over the past five years alone, the annualized value of lithium in EVs has gone up more than 1,000%.  

But rising prices of the commodities needed for renewable energy, aka greenflation, is increasing the costs of setting up new green power projects, which could slow down the pace of the transition. 

This trend is problematic because falling costs have been a major driving force of the clean energy boom.

Over the past decade, the price of solar electricity dropped 89%, while the price of onshore wind dropped 70%.

Meanwhile, rapidly falling EV battery prices have played a big role in helping electric vehicles go mainstream. As per Bloomberg, over the past decade, EV battery prices have fallen from almost $1,200 per kilowatt-hour to just $137/kWh in 2020. For an EV with a 50 kWh battery pack, that adds up to savings of more than $43,000 in real terms.

But now BloombergNEF predicts a 2% rise in battery pack prices this year, potentially pushing out the point at which electric vehicles will reach cost parity with conventional cars to 2026, two years later than its earlier forecast.

Overall, clean energy has actually reached an economic tipping point: A 2019 report from the nonprofit Rocky Mountain Institute found that it was cheaper to build and use a combination of renewables like wind and solar than to build new natural gas plants. Another 2020 report from Carbon Tracker found that in every single one of the world's energy markets, it's cheaper to invest in renewables than in coal.

But this remarkable trend has now gone into reverse gear, with prices of metals such as tin, aluminum, copper, nickel, and cobalt, which are essential to energy transition technologies, climbing between 20% and 90% over the past year thanks to massive global supply chain disruptions.

Big Leverage

However, the experts are saying that rising green energy costs are only a short-term problem that will be counteracted by another friendlier trend: Falling costs of funding.

According to Chaturvedi, declining costs of funding for renewable projects will act as a "big leverage" that will counter the increase in underlying costs–and he is not alone.

Gauri Singh, deputy director-general at the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), has argued that despite ongoing inflation and supply chain disruptions, decreasing financing costs helped generate a record 260 gigawatts of energy from renewable sources in 2020.

"You will not actually get cheap money for anything that's a climate risk. Whereas for renewables, the market is softening," Singh has declared.

These experts seem to be supported by solid research:  Allied Market Research has projected that the global renewable energy market will grow from $881 billion (€781 billion) in 2020 to nearly $2 trillion (€1.8 trillion) by 2030.

Indeed, metals have been tipped to become the oil of the future.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Lack of Fossil Fuel Investment Is Hindering The Energy Transition

Next Post

New Energy Deals Are Transforming Geopolitics In The Middle East
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning
It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day
Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets

Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets
Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?

Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com