The Biofuel Boom Could Threaten Food Security

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days SellBuy 60.97 +2.41 +4.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days SellBuy 64.57 +2.62 +4.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days SellBuy 2.557 -0.013 -0.51%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 days SellBuy 1.810 +0.062 +3.56%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 1.967 +0.046 +2.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 61.63 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Mars US 2 days 61.07 +2.41 +4.11%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 1.967 +0.046 +2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 62.16 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 2 days 62.53 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 59.80 +2.71 +4.75%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 65.38 +3.12 +5.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 62.31 +2.58 +4.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.52 +2.72 +4.47%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 61.63 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.63 +2.57 +5.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.41 -2.82 -5.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 57.56 -2.62 -4.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 58.96 -2.62 -4.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 55.91 -3.27 -5.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 54.51 -2.62 -4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 54.51 -2.62 -4.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.31 -2.62 -4.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.66 -2.62 -4.14%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 54.81 -2.62 -4.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.25 +2.50 +5.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 64.38 +3.22 +5.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 54.92 +2.41 +4.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 48.75 -2.75 -5.34%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 64.95 -2.62 -3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 14 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours North Face gets Powned
  • 2 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 2 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 16 hours 14 States sue Biden Administration over Suspension of Oil and Gas leases on Federal lands.
  • 56 mins Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 4 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 2 days Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?
  • 5 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 5 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan

Breaking News:

Gazprom: Nord Stream 2 Construction To Be Completed In 2021

Australia Dangerously Dependent On Chinese Fuel Imports

Australia Dangerously Dependent On Chinese Fuel Imports

There's growing alarm in Canberra…

The Iran-China Axis Is A Fast Growing Force In Oil Markets

The Iran-China Axis Is A Fast Growing Force In Oil Markets

The relationship between China and…

Can Venezuela’s Oil Industry Really Rebound?

Can Venezuela’s Oil Industry Really Rebound?

There have been plenty of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Biofuel Boom Could Threaten Food Security

By Irina Slav - Mar 28, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Sustainable aviation fuels seem to be the future of air travel, according to industry insiders seeking to reduce the industry’s carbon print. Refiners are on board, just as they are on board with a planned major boost in biofuels production during the Biden administration. Farmers are certainly on board. And the prices of vegetable oils are already rising to multi-year highs, driving up prices of other foodstuffs to the highest since 2014.

Reuters’ Naveen Thukral and Gavin Maguire earlier this month wrote that vegetable oil prices have risen to near-record highs since President Biden made clear that a substantial increase in the production of biofuels will be an important part of his energy transition agenda. This, they noted, pushed the UN food index to the highest in seven years. What this means is that food is becoming more expensive for poorer people in developing economies such as India and many African countries.

To be fair, the Reuters analysis also notes seasonal and non-regular factors at play in the higher vegetable oil prices, including labor shortages at palm oil plantations in Asia and harsh weather in key producing regions. Restocking after coronavirus lockdowns was also among the factors pushing vegetable oil prices up. Yet even if these factors were absent, we are in for more expensive vegetable oils because of the energy transition.

UK-based research consultancy for energy technologies Thunder Said Energy recently reported that global biofuels production could rise from 3.5 million barrels of oil equivalent daily to as much as 20 million boepd as part of the cleaner energy push.

This must be great news for farmers, and it’s not too bad for refiners, either: Philips 66 last year said it was going to turn a refinery in San Francisco into a biofuels plant. Marathon Petroleum is preparing to turn its Martinez refinery into a biofuels plant, too. French supermajor Total has a whole biofuels strategy on its agenda.

Last month, several airline CEOs met with Biden administration officials to discuss emissions and the options for government incentives for aviation biofuels as a way of reducing these emissions. These fuels could reduce the aviation industry’s emissions by more than a third, according to the head of the European industry association Airlines for Europe. And yet, they are going to make cooking oil a lot more expensive in the process. Not only that, but they—and biofuels s a whole—could drive large-scale deforestation.

A biofuels supply increase from 3.5 million boepd to 20 million boepd, according to Thunder Said Energy, would require another 100 million acres of land to plant and grow the crops necessary for their production. That’s despite what the authors of the report call a generous assumption that the industry would capture all the waste oils and other waste-based biofuels feedstock the world produces, which is certainly a stretch.

So, even with the capture of all waste that can be converted into biofuels, we would need to clear 100 million acres to plant oil-producing crops. According to the consultancy, reforesting 100 million acres would offset eight times more carbon dioxide emissions than planting these 100 million acres with crops to use for the production of biofuels.

Related: Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

Cooking oil is an essential foodstuff across the world. In India, people are already starting to curb their use of it, however, because of higher prices. Reuters’ Thukral and Maguire quote a vegetable oil broker from India as saying expectations of greater cooking oil demand after the end of pandemic-prompted lockdowns are already being shattered as higher prices destroy demand. And those converted refineries in the U.S. haven’t even started to churn out barrel after barrel of biodiesel.

Interestingly enough, not all environmentalists are fans of biofuels.

“Biofuels are false solutions that don’t decarbonize air travel,” Clare Lakewood, a climate-law official with the Center for Biological Diversity, said last month in comments on the airline CEOs meeting with government officials. “Real action on aircraft emissions requires phasing out dirty, aging aircraft, maximizing operational efficiencies and funding the rapid development of electrification.”

Indeed, biofuels are not exactly emission-free. They are much cleaner than fossil fuels—about 50 percent cleaner—but they do emit carbon dioxide, which would hardly sit well with supporters of the absolute-zero vision for the energy future of the world. But there is something else as well. Biofuels are expensive to produce. According to Thunder Said Energy, cheaper biofuels have a breakeven level of $70 a barrel. The more expensive products—such as sustainable aviation fuels or SAFs—have much higher breakeven levels, some reaching $125 per barrel.

According to the consultancy, this means that crude oil needs to become a lot more expensive than it is now to justify a major shift to biofuels. Yet, according to proponents of low-carbon energy, costs are not an issue because the top priority is cutting emissions. But add to the high costs, the deforestation risk and the threat to the food security of vulnerable communities, and biofuels stop looking like a simple, elegant solution to the emissions problem of the transport industry.

“There is this age-old argument about food versus fuel but no one dare talk about it as it is all about green energy now,” edible oils analyst Dorab Mistry told Reuters’ Thukral and Maguire. “It will take a long time, and noises from the developing countries, before people actually try to slow down the rate at which green energy is being produced.”

Perhaps it is time to start talking about this and all the other problems accompanying the green energy push. After all, talking about a problem is the first step to solving it.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Shale Exploration About To Surge?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance

The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance
Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging

Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging
Texas Freeze Creates Global Plastics Shortage

Texas Freeze Creates Global Plastics Shortage



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com