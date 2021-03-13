The Global Energy Transition Could Transform African Economies

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day SellBuy 65.61 -0.41 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day SellBuy 69.22 -0.41 -0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.600 -0.068 -2.55%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 66.06 -0.21 -0.32%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 67.39 +1.79 +2.73%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.150 +0.012 +0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.37 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 64.48 +1.65 +2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.600 -0.068 -2.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 67.86 +1.07 +1.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 68.42 +1.06 +1.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.23 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 69.36 -0.19 -0.27%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 68.47 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 68.37 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.37 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.01 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 67.39 +1.79 +2.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.57 -0.39 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 54.92 +1.63 +3.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.02 +1.58 +2.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.42 +1.58 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 63.87 +1.63 +2.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 61.97 +1.58 +2.62%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 61.97 +1.58 +2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 63.22 +1.23 +1.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 68.62 +1.58 +2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 62.42 +1.38 +2.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 67.51 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 59.56 -0.41 -0.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 63.51 -0.41 -0.64%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.51 -0.41 -0.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 56.25 +1.50 +2.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 72.41 +1.58 +2.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 22 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 1 day ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 3 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 1 day Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 1 day Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 18 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 9 hours IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 1 day America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 13 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 5 hours Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?

Breaking News:

Colombia Will Back Its Coal Industry For Decades To Come

U.S. Looks For Ways To Boost Rare Earths Mining

U.S. Looks For Ways To Boost Rare Earths Mining

The U.S. House of Representatives…

Is This The World’s First ‘’Intelligent’’ Car Battery?

Is This The World’s First ‘’Intelligent’’ Car Battery?

InoBat, a European battery maker…

The World Is In Desperate Need Of More Lithium

The World Is In Desperate Need Of More Lithium

As electric vehicle demand soars,…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Global Energy Transition Could Transform African Economies

By Oxford Business Group - Mar 13, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Covid-19 and the resulting fall in oil prices and demand has helped to accelerate a global shift towards renewable energy. While a number of sub-Saharan African countries continue to rely heavily on fossil fuels, the region is expected to benefit from the growing market for minerals central to this shift.

The move towards renewable energy technologies is likely to result in a significant drop in global demand for hydrocarbon fuels like coal, oil, and gas.

In a sign of the impact that the pandemic could have on the energy market, the “World Energy Outlook 2020” report – released by the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) in October – estimated that global energy investment fell by 18.3% last year. While investment in oil, coal, and gas was projected to have fallen by 8.5%, 6.7%, and 3.3%, respectively, investment in renewable projects was expected to increase by 0.9%.

Looking forward, the report also included a projection model stating that renewables could meet 80% of all energy demand growth over the next decade, largely at the expense of coal and oil.

Given that hydrocarbons accounted for 48.5% of sub-Saharan Africa’s exports between 1995 and 2018, the transition could have a significant impact on the region.

The extraction industries account for around 50% of GDP and 89% of exports in Angola, while in Nigeria, the continent’s largest oil and gas producer, the sector makes up an estimated 86% of exports and generates $64.8bn in revenue annually.

Minerals hold the key

While the shift is likely to create some short- to medium-term challenges for sub-Saharan African countries, the transition to renewables is also expected to provide opportunities for the expansion of mining.

Indeed, given the abundance of minerals in the region, sub-Saharan Africa is in a unique position to benefit from this expected explosion in demand.

Related: Europe Can’t Keep Up With Demand For Battery Metals Cobalt is one of the minerals key to this transition. Aside from being used in medical imaging, cancer radiotherapy and the sterilization of medical equipment, cobalt is a key input in the rechargeable batteries of laptops and smartphones.

It is also a component in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles and store energy from solar, wind, and other renewable sources.

Closely linked to the growth in battery production, cobalt demand is set to grow by 60% by 2025, according to research from McKinsey. Given that an estimated 60-70% of the world’s cobalt supplies are located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the country stands to benefit from this development.

Indeed, in January last year the government created Entreprise Générale du Cobalt, a state-owned company designed to purchase all artisanal mining operations in the country, in an effort to improve efficiency in the often informal non-industrial mines.

Elsewhere, Zambia, South Africa, and Morocco have significant cobalt reserves.

Lithium, nickel, and copper are also key components in the production of electric vehicles and renewable energy batteries. Similar to cobalt, there are major reserves of minerals across Africa.

Prior to the pandemic, Zimbabwe was the fifth-largest producer of lithium in the world and had the sixth-largest reserves of the mineral, with an estimated 220,000 tonnes.

In terms of Nickel, Zimbabwe is the second-largest exporter, accounting for 16% of the world’s exports, while Côte d’Ivoire comes in ninth with 2.6%.

Meanwhile, with regard to copper, which is a highly efficient conduit used in solar, wind, hydro and thermal energy systems, the DRC is the world’s fourth-highest producer, behind Chile, Peru and China.

A potential driver of recovery

Offsetting the expected fall in oil and gas demand will be key to the long-term economic recovery of a number of African countries, many of which were badly affected by the fallout of Covid-19.

According to estimates released by the IMF in January, the regional sub-Saharan economy was expected to have contracted by 2.6% last year, with the two largest economies – Nigeria and South Africa – shrinking by 3.2% and 7.5%, respectively.

Although the region’s fall was less severe than the global contraction of 3.5%, the recovery is also expected to be significantly slower than in other parts of the world. The IMF has forecast global growth of 5.5% and 4.2% this year and next, with the figures in sub-Saharan Africa being just 1.5% and 2.5%.

Related: Europe Can’t Keep Up With Demand For Battery Metals

In light of this, the development or expansion of emerging industries such as mining could be key to the post-coronavirus rebound as governments look for new growth drivers.

While hydrocarbons have historically made up around half of sub-Saharan Africa’s exports, compared to an estimated 23% for mineral energy materials (MEMs), there has been a shift in this dynamic in recent times that potentially bodes well for the future.

After increasing rapidly over the late 1990s and 2000s, hydrocarbon earnings have almost halved since 2014, while the value of MEMs has continued to grow steadily, rising seven-fold since 1995.

Coupled with an increase in investment, the growing demand for MEMs could ensure that sub-Saharan Africa is a major beneficiary of the energy transition.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die
How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel

How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel
Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices
The Crisis Isn't Over For Oil Refiners

The Crisis Isn't Over For Oil Refiners
Nigeria’s Lawsuits Against Shell Could Cause Oil Major Exodus

Nigeria’s Lawsuits Against Shell Could Cause Oil Major Exodus



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com