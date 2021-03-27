Is Shale Exploration About To Surge?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day SellBuy 60.97 +2.41 +4.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day SellBuy 64.57 +2.62 +4.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day SellBuy 2.557 -0.013 -0.51%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day SellBuy 1.810 +0.062 +3.56%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 1.967 +0.046 +2.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 61.63 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Mars US 1 day 61.07 +2.41 +4.11%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 1.967 +0.046 +2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 62.16 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 2 days 62.53 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 59.80 +2.71 +4.75%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 65.38 +3.12 +5.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 62.31 +2.58 +4.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.52 +2.72 +4.47%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 61.63 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.63 +2.57 +5.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 47.41 -2.82 -5.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 57.56 -2.62 -4.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 58.96 -2.62 -4.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 55.91 -3.27 -5.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 54.51 -2.62 -4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 54.51 -2.62 -4.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 55.31 -2.62 -4.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 60.66 -2.62 -4.14%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 54.81 -2.62 -4.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.25 +2.50 +5.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 64.38 +3.22 +5.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 54.92 +2.41 +4.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 48.75 -2.75 -5.34%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 64.95 -2.62 -3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours North Face gets Powned
  • 1 day Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 8 hours 14 States sue Biden Administration over Suspension of Oil and Gas leases on Federal lands.
  • 2 days Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 3 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 4 hours Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 1 day Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?
  • 4 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 4 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan

Breaking News:

Gazprom: Nord Stream 2 Construction To Be Completed In 2021

Can Oil And Gas Save Europe’s Poorest Country?

Can Oil And Gas Save Europe’s Poorest Country?

After suffering through a disastrous…

Iran Looks To Expand Oil Influence In Africa Through New Pipeline

Iran Looks To Expand Oil Influence In Africa Through New Pipeline

Iraq remains the key cover…

Oil Rebounds On Suez Outage

Oil Rebounds On Suez Outage

The Suez Canal traffic jam,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Shale Exploration About To Surge?

By Haley Zaremba - Mar 27, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The United States shale industry’s era of “newfound prudence” could be coming to an end. After a devastating 2020 for U.S. oil, the mood in the shale sector has been historically reserved, with drillers focused on balancing their books and getting into the black before overextending with new exploration. This is out of the ordinary for the sector, as the boom and bust cycle of oil markets has long been an accepted and unavoidable part of the oil industry. “The oil industry is predictably cyclical: When oil prices climb, producers race to drill — until the world is swimming in petroleum and prices fall. Then, energy companies that overextended themselves tumble into bankruptcy,” The New York Times sets the scene. “That wash-rinse-repeat cycle has played out repeatedly over the last century, three times in the last 14 years alone. But, at least for the moment, oil and gas companies are not following those old stage directions.” 

After the West Texas Intermediate crude benchmark crashed to nearly $40 below zero on April 20th last year, stoked by pandemic fears, a drop in oil demand, and an ensuing oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, many Permian Basin shale companies found themselves bankrupted overnight. But since then, oil prices have rebounded impressively, in no small part thanks to drillers in the U.S. and abroad staying strong on their output curbing commitments. 

It’s even been speculated that, under these conditions along with a loosening of pandemic-based travel restrictions, we could be seeing $4 gas at the pumps this summer. But the era of sitting tight and allowing for a risk-averse return to the “new normal” could soon be coming to a close.

“It hasn’t been this cheap for shale explorers to raise money on the high-yield bond market since oil was at $100 a barrel in 2014,” Bloomberg Markets reported this week. Despite the fact that shale drillers’ self-control has proven to be a winning tactic, many shale companies may find such a golden borrowing opportunity impossible to resist. And while some companies may see this as the moment to jump back into exploration mode and drill, baby, drill, others may seize the current rates as an opportunity to refinance their debts, which are, on average, sizable to say the least. 

“A borrowing opportunity like this is hard to resist, and while it could be used to fund an expansion, it also makes sense to replace more costly debt with lower-cost bonds,” writes Bloomberg. “Time will tell which it will be.”

Related: World's Largest Oil Companies Saw Revenues Slide 35.4% In 2020

Shale producers have already been busy selling off new junk-rated energy debt since the beginning of this year, with $11 billion already sold. Those markets are only going to get busier in the coming quarter, according to projections from Bloomberg Intelligence, which predicts that this quarter is going to be the biggest in at least five years. 

Coming off of months of restraint, “many may not be able to resist the siren song of historically low interest rates,” analyst Spencer Cutter wrote in a Monday report. “As market conditions started to improve from the shock of negative oil prices in April, companies jumped at the chance to refinance debt.”

Oil drilling activity has already been on the rebound in the United States, albeit at a lower rate than before the pandemic. But these once-in-a-decade low rates could catalyze that regrowth. 

There are presently a total of 318 active oil rigs, less than half of the 683 that were drilling late in March of last year, before the pandemic hit global markets in earnest. But that number will likely be growing very fast very soon. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Oil And Gas Save Europe’s Poorest Country?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance

The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance
OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging

Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging
Texas Freeze Creates Global Plastics Shortage

Texas Freeze Creates Global Plastics Shortage



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com