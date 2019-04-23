Oil Hits 2019 High On Iran Sanctions

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 hour 66.30 +0.75 +1.14%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.51 +0.47 +0.63%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.499 -0.059 -2.31%
Mars US 27 mins 71.30 +0.65 +0.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.44 +1.63 +2.30%
Urals 17 hours 71.86 +0.41 +0.57%
Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Bonny Light 17 hours 75.04 +2.61 +3.60%
Mexican Basket 7 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.499 -0.059 -2.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 73.49 +0.25 +0.34%
Murban 17 hours 74.90 +0.33 +0.44%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 67.34 +2.57 +3.97%
Basra Light 17 hours 76.32 +2.40 +3.25%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 74.54 +2.88 +4.02%
Bonny Light 17 hours 75.04 +2.61 +3.60%
Bonny Light 17 hours 75.04 +2.61 +3.60%
Girassol 17 hours 74.48 +2.62 +3.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.44 +1.63 +2.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 52.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 55.15 +1.48 +2.76%
Canadian Condensate 60 days 62.30 +1.48 +2.43%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 66.40 +1.48 +2.28%
Sweet Crude 1 day 60.80 +1.48 +2.49%
Peace Sour 1 day 59.30 +1.48 +2.56%
Peace Sour 1 day 59.30 +1.48 +2.56%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 60.55 +1.48 +2.51%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 66.05 +1.48 +2.29%
Central Alberta 1 day 60.40 +1.48 +2.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 62.50 +0.75 +1.21%
Giddings 17 hours 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
ANS West Coast 6 days 72.13 +0.29 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 60.40 +0.75 +1.26%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 64.35 +0.75 +1.18%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 64.35 +0.75 +1.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 62.50 +0.75 +1.21%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +1.75 +3.23%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.35 +1.70 +2.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 14 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 6 mins ..
  • 2 hours Summit: Kim, Putin To Meet Thursday in Russia’s Far East
  • 10 hours Deep Analysis: How China Is Replacing America As Asia’s Military Titan
  • 9 hours New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 8 hours Don't Climb Onto the $80+ Oil Price Greed Roller Coaster, Please.
  • 44 mins Iran Sabre Rattles Over the Straights of Hormuz
  • 22 hours Saudi Arabia Says To Coordinate With Other Producers To Ensure Adequate Oil Supply
  • 16 hours Populist Surge Coming in Europe's May Election
  • 20 hours Liberal Heads Explode as U.S. Senate Confirms Oil Lobbyist David Bernhardt as Interior Secretary
  • 2 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?
  • 2 hours How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 14 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating

Breaking News:

Oil Wobbles After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Alt Text

The Genius Solution To The Electric Bus Problem

Electric buses are set to…

Alt Text

The Giant Floating LNG Project You’ve Never Heard Of

In what looks like a…

Alt Text

The Firm Floor Under Oil Prices

The continued slowdown of US…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Hits 2019 High On Iran Sanctions

By Tom Kool - Apr 23, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil

Investor Alert: For the first time ever, Oilprice.com is making its annual Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies report available to members. Sign up to Global Energy Alert today and find out who topped this year's rankings.

Oil prices continued to climb this week on news that the U.S. will not be renewing Iranian sanction waivers.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

- Energy accounts for 12 percent of the value of all U.S. exports to Mexico, and 5 percent of all U.S. imports from Mexico last year.

- Historically, Mexico has exported crude oil to the U.S. and the U.S. has exported gasoline to Mexico.

- Natural gas is taking on a larger role, with new pipelines linking Texas shale fields to Mexico’s pipeline system. At the same time, Mexico’s declining oil production and flagging refining output is decreasing Mexico crude oil shipments and leading to a greater dependence on imported fuels from the U.S.

Market Movers

• ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has signed a 20-year LNG deal with China’s Zhejiang province to help meet China’s soaring gas demand.

• Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) sold its 50 percent stake in a refinery joint venture in Saudi Arabia to Saudi Aramco, which already owns the other 50 percent, for $631 million. Shell said the sale is part of the company’s larger effort to “focus” its refining portfolio.

• Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) reported earnings of $0.23 per share, in line with consensus estimates. The company said that it believes the worst for pricing for oilfield services in North America is now in the past, although analysts are skeptical.

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Oil prices shot up to new highs for the year on this week after the U.S. announced that it would let waivers on Iran sanctions fully expire. In early trading on Tuesday, WTI topped $66 per barrel and Brent moved above $74.

Oil surges on U.S. decision on Iran sanctions. Trump surprised the oil market on Monday, announcing that he would let U.S. sanctions waivers expire at the end of the month. The eight countries granted six-month waivers last year had hoped to obtain extensions, but the Trump administration has opted for “maximum pressure” on Iran. However, it may also mean maximum pressure on the oil market if Iran loses a significant portion of its oil exports. Oil surged by roughly 3 percent on Monday.

Related: Iran Threatens To Block Key Oil Chokepoint If It Can No Longer Export Crude

U.S. promises Saudi/UAE response. The Trump administration says that it has secured assurances from Saudi Arabia and the UAE that they would cover the gap leftover by lost Iranian crude. However, the Saudi oil minister was more measured, saying on Monday that Riyadh would respond after it assesses the impact to ensure the oil market “does not go out of balance.” That likely means it will wait and see before actually increasing output rather than acting preemptively.

India and China may defy sanctions. The two top buyers of Iranian oil may not obey U.S. sanctions. “Iranian exports will not actually reach zero,” analysts at Eurasia Group said in a research note published Monday. “China, which imports approximately 500,000 bpd (barrels per day), will make considerable cuts in the near term. For Beijing, securing the trade agreement with the U.S. is the top priority, and China will not link Iran oil imports to the trade talks.”

Goldman sticks with $70-$75 2Q forecast. Goldman Sachs acknowledged the upside risk to oil prices from Iran sanctions, but nonetheless stuck with its second-quarter forecast for Brent to trade within a $70-$75 per barrel range. “Given our confidence in better supplied markets next year and the still high uncertainties around the aggregate OPEC+ production path in coming months, we are, however, not changing this forecast for now,” the investment bank said in a note.

U.S. refiners enter maintenance, 8.5 percent capacity goes offline. An estimated 8.5 percent of U.S. refining capacity is set to go offline in the second quarter as facilities enter a period of maintenance. While late winter and early spring are typical times for maintenance, the volumes going offline this year are unusually high because refiners are preparing for the IMO 2020 rules on low sulfur fuels, according to Reuters.

BP and partners to invest $6 billion in Azerbaijan. BP (NYSE: BP) and its partners announced a $6 billion investment in the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli oil field in the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan. The 100,000-bpd project is expected to come online in 2023. The project is notable because BP signed the initial contract in 1994, which was billed as the “contract of the century.” BP has a 30 percent stake in the project; the Azerbaijan state-owned oil company Socar owns 25 percent; and other partners include Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Inpex Co., Itochu Corp., Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), TPAO and India’s Oil & Gas Corp.

Related: Scientists Find Oil-Eating Superbacteria On Bottom Of The Ocean

Trump’s coal plan hits legal setback. A federal judge ruled on Friday that Trump’s Interior Department acted illegally when it lifted the Obama-era moratorium on coal mining on federal lands. The ruling means that Interior “has to go back to the drawing board if they want to continue to sell coal mining leases on public lands — they have to do a better job of legally and scientifically justifying this,” Jenny Harbine, an attorney for Earthjustice, told the New York Times.

Hedge fund seeks to trade on higher oil price risk. Pierre Andurand, a well-known oil hedge fund manager, is starting up a new hedge fund after taking huge losses last year. The new hedge fund, called Andurand Commodities Discretionary Fund, will launch in June and will have less restraint on trading in order to take advantage of oil price volatility, according to the Wall Street Journal.     

Tesla to roll out autonomous taxis. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) plans to launch a self-driving taxi in some U.S. cities next year, but analysts are skeptical of the timeline. “All Tesla cars being produced right now have everything necessary for full self-driving — all you need to do is improve the software,” CEO Elon Musk said, when introducing the company’s new computer chip needed for the cars. Meanwhile, investors have been shaken by Tesla’s poor financials in recent quarters. The company expects to release first quarter results on Wednesday.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Biggest Winner Of Trump’s Waiver Decision
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal
The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

 This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

 Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com