The Biggest Challenge In Curbing Global Emissions

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 23 hours 42.01 -0.23 -0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 23 hours 44.80 -0.16 -0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 23 hours 2.356 +0.174 +7.97%
Graph down Mars US 23 hours 43.26 -0.18 -0.41%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 45.34 +0.26 +0.58%
Graph up Urals 2 days 44.70 +0.15 +0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 44.06 -0.29 -0.65%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 44.06 -0.29 -0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 40.23 -0.34 -0.84%
Chart Natural Gas 23 hours 2.356 +0.174 +7.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.29 -0.69 -1.57%
Graph down Murban 2 days 43.83 -0.58 -1.31%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 43.84 -0.58 -1.31%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 45.50 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 43.94 -0.69 -1.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.98 -0.40 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 45.34 +0.26 +0.58%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 29.11 -0.28 -0.95%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 23 hours 32.34 -0.58 -1.76%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 41.24 -0.43 -1.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 42.64 -0.43 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 23 hours 38.29 -0.43 -1.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 23 hours 37.24 -0.43 -1.14%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 37.24 -0.43 -1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 38.44 -0.53 -1.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 39.59 -0.53 -1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 36.24 -0.98 -2.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 44.06 -0.29 -0.65%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 38.50 -0.25 -0.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 32.25 -0.25 -0.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.91 +0.92 +2.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 36.69 -0.23 -0.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 40.64 -0.23 -0.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.64 -0.23 -0.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 38.50 -0.25 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 32.50 -0.50 -1.52%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 42.07 -5.34 -11.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 4 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 7 minutes Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 20 hours Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 18 hours Joe Biden the "Archie Bunker" of the left selects Kamala Harris for VP . . . . . . Does she help the campaign ?
  • 1 hour Will any journalist have the balls to ask Kamala if she supports Wall Street "Carried Interest" Tax Loophole
  • 2 days Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 4 hours America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 4 hours Buying votes is cool now.
  • 5 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 2 days Those Nasty White People and Camping Racism
  • 3 hours Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??
  • 1 day .
  • 1 day The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 1 day COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 4 hours China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 1 day The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 3 days Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill

Breaking News:

China’s Diesel Demand Set To Jump To Record This Year

How COVID-19 Completely Disrupted Car Markets

How COVID-19 Completely Disrupted Car Markets

The Covid-19 pandemic has upended…

Locals Donate Hair To Help Soak Up Oil Spill Off Mauritius

Locals Donate Hair To Help Soak Up Oil Spill Off Mauritius

Local people on Mauritius are…

U.S. Offshore Wind Industry To See Explosive Growth

U.S. Offshore Wind Industry To See Explosive Growth

Offshore wind has the potential…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Biggest Challenge In Curbing Global Emissions

By Robert Rapier - Aug 15, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

This is the sixth and final article in a series on the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2020. The Review provides a comprehensive picture of supply and demand for major energy sources on a country-level basis. Previous articles covered overall energy consumption, petroleum supply and demand, natural gas, coal, and renewable energy. Today, I want to conclude with global carbon dioxide emissions.

The previous article highlighted the explosive global growth of renewable energy. However, overall energy demand has been so great that fossil fuel consumption has also continued to grow. That means that global carbon dioxide emissions are still rising. In 2019, carbon dioxide emissions reached an all-time global high for the fourth consecutive year.

There is a huge disparity between carbon emissions of developed countries and those of developing countries. The 37 member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are high-income countries generally regarded as developed countries. Carbon dioxide emissions in these countries have been in decline for over a decade, and are at approximately the same level they were at 25 years ago.

Non-OECD countries, on the other hand, have seen an explosion in the growth of carbon dioxide emissions. There are two primary reasons for this disparity. One is that the OECD countries achieved their development on the back of coal, which is now being phased out. But the non-OECD countries are currently developing by using coal, and that is driving up their carbon emissions.

Related: Russia Doesn’t Expect OPEC+ To Change Course The second major reason is that the majority of the world’s population lives in developing countries. Even though per capita emissions in these countries is low compared to developed countries, incomes are increasing and the middle class is growing. Thus, a large population of people that is slightly increasing per capita emissions is having a large overall impact on global emissions.

Consider that 4.3 billion people live in the Asia Pacific region. That represents 60% of the world’s population. The billions of people in the Asia Pacific region that are slowly increasing their per capita carbon dioxide emissions have driven the region’s emissions to more than double the combined emissions of the U.S. and the EU.

It’s not just China and India either. Multiple Asia Pacific countries are both among the largest carbon dioxide emitters and are among the leaders in emissions growth.

This issue illustrates why it has been so difficult to curb global carbon dioxide emissions. Developed countries can point to countries like China with large overall emissions as a problem, but China can rightfully note that the per capita emissions of its citizens is low relative to the West.

The average Chinese citizen emitted 7.0 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2019. That was less than half the 15 tons emitted by the average American. Despite its rapid growth rate India only emitted 1.8 metric tons of carbon dioxide per person.

Related: Iran Seizes Oil Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz

Hence, debates over the curtailment of carbon dioxide emissions often reach an impasse over these issues. It is hard for developed countries to lecture China and India about curbing emissions when our own per capita emissions are so high.

But one thing is certain. Global carbon dioxide emissions growth has been driven higher by developing countries for the past 20 years. Current trends suggest that will continue to be the case. So the world doesn’t stand a chance of curbing carbon dioxide emissions without figuring out a way to stop emissions growth in these populous developing countries.

If there’s a silver lining in the data, it’s that the 0.5% global emissions growth rate last year was less than half the decade-long annual average of 1.1%. Further, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, emissions are almost certain to decline this year. Longer term, it’s going to require more phasing out of coal, and continued exponential growth in the adoption of renewable energy.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Shale Executives Make Millions As Their Company Goes Bankrupt
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%

Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%
Weak Oil Demand Could Spark Another Market Share Showdown

Weak Oil Demand Could Spark Another Market Share Showdown
The Oil And Gas Industry Is Going Remote

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Going Remote
Are Oil Majors Giving Up On Guyana?

Are Oil Majors Giving Up On Guyana?
U.S. Oil Producers Take Their Crude Back From The Government

U.S. Oil Producers Take Their Crude Back From The Government



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com