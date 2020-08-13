Russia Doesn’t Expect OPEC+ To Change Course

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 42.36 -0.31 -0.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 45.09 -0.34 -0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.195 +0.043 +2.00%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 43.92 +1.11 +2.59%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.08 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Urals 2 days 44.05 +0.20 +0.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.79 +0.18 +0.40%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.57 +0.79 +1.99%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.195 +0.043 +2.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.55 -0.41 -0.93%
Graph down Murban 2 days 43.89 -0.46 -1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.47 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.99 +0.85 +1.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.75 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.79 +0.18 +0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.79 +0.18 +0.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.59 +0.12 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.08 -0.13 -0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 29.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.37 +1.06 +3.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 41.67 +1.06 +2.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 43.07 +1.06 +2.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 38.42 +1.06 +2.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 37.67 +1.06 +2.90%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 37.67 +1.06 +2.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 39.02 +1.06 +2.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.82 +1.06 +2.73%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.67 +1.06 +2.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.00 +0.75 +1.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 32.75 +0.75 +2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 42.99 -0.47 -1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 37.35 +1.06 +2.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 41.30 +1.06 +2.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 41.30 +1.06 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.00 +0.75 +1.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.00 +1.25 +3.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.41 +1.06 +2.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 4 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 7 minutes Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 19 hours China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 2 hours Joe Biden the "Archie Bunker" of the left selects Kamala Harris for VP . . . . . . Does she help the campaign ?
  • 7 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 1 day Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 13 hours COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 4 days Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 2 hours Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??
  • 2 days US will pay for companies to bring supply chains home from China: Kudlow - COVID-19 has highlighted the problem of relying too heavily on one country for production
  • 12 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 days Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 4 days China's impending economic meltdown
  • 3 days Liquid Air Battery
  • 3 days What the heroin industry can teach us about solar power (BBC)

Breaking News:

Tellurian Scraps Two LNG Pipelines To Cut Costs

Lull In Trading Keeps Oil Prices Range-Bound

Lull In Trading Keeps Oil Prices Range-Bound

A seasonal lull in oil…

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

In contrast to what official…

Saudi Aramco: Asian Oil Demand Recovery Almost At Pre-Crisis Levels

Saudi Aramco: Asian Oil Demand Recovery Almost At Pre-Crisis Levels

The world’s biggest oil-producing and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Doesn’t Expect OPEC+ To Change Course

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 13, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The OPEC+ panels will not be discussing next week any revisions of the ongoing production cut pact and are not expected to make any major decisions to tweak the deal, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

The volatile oil market and the highly uncertain trajectory of global demand recovery has forced the OPEC+ group to have the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) hold meetings every month until the end of 2020, instead of ahead of every full OPEC+ meeting only.

The meetings of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) will and the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) for August are scheduled for August 17 and August 18, respectively, OPEC said in its July meeting at which it noted that market conditions and conformity levels were improving.

The JMMC meeting will likely be held on August 19, a day later than originally planned, Russia’s news agency TASS quoted Novak as saying.

No one has put forward any sudden proposals for changes or additional proposals regarding the cuts, Novak said.

As of August 1, the OPEC+ group – led by Saudi Arabia and Russia – is easing the record collective cut of 9.7 million bpd to 7.7 million bpd.

“I think that our long-term planning has shown that the right decisions were taken and that the market is now more or less stabilized,” the Russian minister said. Related: Iran Seizes Oil Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz

“We are seeing a gradual rebalancing of the market,” Novak noted.

The OPEC+ panel meetings next week come as growing concerns about the lasting impact of the coronavirus pandemic has prompted OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) to revise down their oil demand projections for this year, acknowledging that COVID-19 would impact oil demand more than previously thought. Due to the coronavirus shock to the global economy, the world’s oil demand is expected to drop by 9.1 million bpd in 2020 – a larger demand loss than OPEC had estimated just a month ago, the cartel said on Wednesday.  

On Thursday, the IEA downgraded its oil demand forecast for this year by 140,000 bpd from last month’s projection. This was the first downgrade in several months, “reflecting the stalling of mobility as the number of Covid-19 cases remains high, and weakness in the aviation sector,” the IEA said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil

Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil
Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%

Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls To Lowest Level Since 2009

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls To Lowest Level Since 2009
Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?

Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?
Oil Prices Post Weekly Gain Despite Struggling Demand

Oil Prices Post Weekly Gain Despite Struggling Demand



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com