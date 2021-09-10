The Best Refinery Stock To Buy In September

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 69.72 +1.58 +2.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 72.92 +1.47 +2.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 4.938 -0.093 -1.85%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 2.146 +0.032 +1.53%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.154 +0.054 +2.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.33 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%
Chart Mars US 36 mins 69.82 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.154 +0.054 +2.59%

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.50 +0.76 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.40 +0.96 +1.36%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 67.65 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.73 -0.64 -0.88%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.36 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.33 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.33 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 11 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 56.24 -1.16 -2.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 67.14 -1.16 -1.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 68.54 -1.16 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 64.94 -0.96 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 64.79 -1.01 -1.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 66.74 -0.96 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 63.64 -1.06 -1.64%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 72.17 +0.71 +0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.67 +1.58 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -1.00 -1.68%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.74 +0.95 +1.29%

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand

Oil Prices Climb As Protests Threaten Libyan Production

The Best Refinery Stock To Buy In September

By Global Energy Alert - Sep 10, 2021, 9:45 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Introduction

We have done a pretty good job over the past year or so in offering up comparisons between upstream operating companies. We’ve hit the major shale players like Devon Energy, (NYSE:DVN), and Occidental Petroleum, (NYSE:OXY), as we as some of the big Canadian players like Canadian Natural Resources, (NYSE:CNQ), as well as the gas drillers. Nor have we missed the big International Oil Companies like, Chevron, (NYSE:CVX), and ExxonMobil, (NYSE:XOM).

When mulling over the topic for this month’s edition of Intelligent Investor, I thought it was time to move farther down the value chain and review a couple of refiners. This time around we are going to take a look at a couple of dedicated refining companies, both of which have roots that go deep into the past century.

Refining is a process that takes organic molecules coming from crude oil or other vegetable oil-based feedstock, and through thermal and pressure inputs, cracks them into useful products like gasoline, and diesel or jet fuel. Among the challenges U.S. refiners face are government-mandated formulas for their end products. These come in the form of requirements to blend various vegetable oils with petroleum to help meet air quality standards. In the past few years another mandate to reduce the carbon intensity of their operations and output. Toward that goal, many refiners are closing or repurposing oil refineries to accept alternative feedstocks.

In this article we will…

