The Best Energy Dividend Stocks Of 2021

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.07 +0.60 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.21 +0.59 +0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.725 +0.075 +2.05%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.154 +0.026 +1.20%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.263 +0.021 +0.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.34 -0.50 -0.68%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 71.47 +0.34 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.263 +0.021 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 1 day 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.34 -0.50 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.62 +0.47 +0.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 58.57 +0.49 +0.84%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 72.47 +0.49 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 73.87 +0.49 +0.67%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 68.97 +0.49 +0.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 66.47 +0.49 +0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 66.47 +0.49 +0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 68.82 +0.49 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 72.57 +0.49 +0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 66.72 +0.49 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 63.50 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 74.59 -1.29 -1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 67.42 +0.49 +0.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 71.37 +0.49 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.37 +0.49 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.00 -1.14 -1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 47 mins Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 1 day ?Short Squeeze in Natural Gas? $3.40 could see shorts unloading massively- FXEmpire Christopher Lewis
  • 3 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants

Breaking News:

OPEC+ May Discuss Extending Oil Production Pact Beyond April 2022

Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade

Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade

A junior oil explorer may…

Russia Is Ready To Open The Taps

Russia Is Ready To Open The Taps

Russia is going to be…

Oil Rig Count Falls As U.S. Drillers Exercise Caution

Oil Rig Count Falls As U.S. Drillers Exercise Caution

The U.S. rig count did…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Best Energy Dividend Stocks Of 2021

By Alex Kimani - Jun 30, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

As OPEC+ gets ready for its next meeting to discuss easing its oil output restrictions, both the WTI and Brent benchmarks were trading down nearly 2% on Monday as a cross-section of health experts warned that the new Delta variant of the coronavirus could cause "dense" outbreaks in U.S. states with low vaccination rates.

Fears over the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant are causing jitters at a time when the markets are on edge after the Fed jolted traders with a hawkish tilt earlier this month.

In Europe, Portugal, Spain, and Germany have all issued new travel restrictions to control the spread of the new variant while the situation is not much better in Asia with Malaysia set to extend a lockdown; Thailand has announced fresh restrictions while Indonesia is grappling with record-high cases.

Nevertheless, oil prices remain within striking distance of their recent two-year highs, and Wall Street remains largely optimistic about the mid-term oil price outlook.

Piper Sandler says that whereas the backdrop of tighter monetary policy, the trajectory of the economic recovery, and the sustainability of inflation are likely to create some volatility curveballs, they will not be enough to derail the secular bull market.

The optimism has coincided with a breakout season for the S&P 500, with the Energy Sector (XLE) being particularly impressive.

Indeed, the fossil fuel sector is enjoying a rare blowout season: Over the past few earnings seasons, the majority of companies in the energy sector have comfortably beaten Wall Street's expectations

With impressive bottom-line growth, many top energy names are returning more capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. Companies usually repurchase shares when they believe they are undervalued, a big endorsement for oil and gas bulls.

If you are looking for solid energy dividends, here are the top aristocrats and payout leaders.

#1. Integrated Oil and Gas

ExxonMobil

Dividend Yield (Fwd): 5.52%

YTD Returns: 52.9% The United State's largest integrated oil and gas company, ExxonMobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), is also one of the leading dividend aristocrats in the energy sector.

Exxon Mobil Corp has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 5.52% forward yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth.

Last quarter, Exxon reported that industry fuel margins have improved considerably from the fourth quarter but still remain below 10-year-lows due to high product inventory levels as well as market oversupply.

Related: U.S. Warns Gulf Allies: Don't Normalize Relations With Assad

The best part: Cash flow from operating activities clocked in at $9.3 billion, managing to fully fund the dividend and capital expenditures as well pay down debt by over $4 billion.

Chevron Corp.

Dividend Yield (Fwd): 5.15%

YTD Returns: 23.1%

At a time when the vast majority of oil and gas companies have been reporting blowout earnings, America's second-largest E&P company, Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), was a notable laggard, managing to swing to a profit but missing on both top-and bottom-line expectations.

Still, Chevron declared a $1.34/share quarterly dividend, good for a 3.9% increase from the prior dividend of $1.29. The shares now sport an impressive 5.15% forward yield.

Chevron reported Q1 2021 Q1 GAAP earnings dropped to $1.38B, or $0.72/share, from $3.6B, or $1.93/share, in the year-ago period. GAAP EPS of $0.72 was 0.16 below the consensus while revenue of $31.07B (+4.6% Y/Y) missed by $1.48B.

A big offender was Chevron's refining and chemical units, which reported a Q1 profit of just $5M vs. a $1.1B a year ago, which the company attributed to the February winter storm in Texas as well as the continuing impact of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Q1 production of 3,121 was below the consensus of 3139 Mboe/d. 

#2. Master Limited Partnerships

For decades, master limited partnerships, or MLPs, have been a source of reliable, high-yield income for energy investors. An MLP is required by law to derive at least 90% of its cash flow from commodities, natural resources, or real estate. They, in turn, distribute cash to shareholders instead of paying dividends as a standard company would. MLPs combine the liquidity of publicly traded companies and the tax benefits of private partnerships because profits are taxed only when investors receive distributions.

The biggest draw of MLPs is that they are considered pass-through entities under the U.S. federal tax code. Whereas most corporate earnings are taxed twice (first through earnings and again through dividends), the pass-through status of MLPs allows them to avoid this double taxation because earnings are not taxed at the corporate level. Another key benefit: Midstream MLPs act as toll collectors for the energy companies that use their pipelines. As such, their cash flows are protected by long-term, take-or-pay agreements, meaning they are less susceptible to commodity price fluctuations.

It's, therefore, hardly surprising that MLPs typically pay the highest distributions in the energy sector. Here are some top payers.

MPLX LP

Dividend Yield (Fwd): 9.52%

YTD Returns: 33.5%

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is an Ohio-based crude oil and natural gas transportation and processing company. 

MPLX has been making good progress reducing operating and capital expenses as well as securing and developing joint venture growth projects. In addition, parent company Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) recently completed the sale of its Speedway assets for $21 billion, with the proceeds to be used to pay down debt and shore up the company's balance sheet.

Rattler Midstream LP

Dividend Yield: 8.44%

YTD Returns: 11.3%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) provides water-related services to oil and gas shale producer Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in the Permian Basin in West Texas. 

Rattler's management has been aggressively cutting back on capital expenditure which has helped support sustained free cash flow generation. Further, Rattler Midstream is not present on all the company acreage of Diamondback Energy which allows it to grow revenue at a time when Diamondback Energy has forecasted a period of no growth.

Other top-paying MLPs are:

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)--6.45% Fwd Yield

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)--6.16% Fwd Yield

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)--8.48% Fwd Yield

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)--7.62% Fwd Yield

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)--6.01% Fwd Yield

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)--6.25% Fwd Yield

#3. Exchange Traded Funds

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)

AUM: $25.5B

Expense Ratio: 0.12%

Dividend Yield: 3.95%

YTD Returns: 41.1% With more than $25 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM), Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the largest dedicated energy fund. It's also the most liquid and also one of the cheapest in the space.

Related: Could East Africa Become The Next Major Oil Hotspot?

XLE tracks the price and yield performance of companies in the Energy Select Sector Index. The index offers investors broad exposure to companies in the oil, gas and energy equipment industries. One shortcoming though is that the ETF has 26 stocks in its portfolio, with ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corp.(NYSE:CVX) its top holdings. 

Vanguard Energy ETF 

AUM: $5.1B

Expense Ratio: 0.10%

Dividend Yield: 3.32%

YTD Returns: 45.2%

Vanguard funds are popular for undercutting the competition on costs; the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) has remained true to this ethos by offering the lowest pricing in the sector. With 97 stocks in its portfolio--albeit with less AUM-- VDE is better diversified than XLE, though XOM and CVX still play outsized roles.

VDE tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Energy 25/50, an index consisting of stocks of large- and mid-cap US energy companies. 

#4. Renewable Energy

Many renewable energy companies operate in the red and, therefore, do not pay dividends. However, some are notable for their combination of solid financial standing and attractive dividend payouts.

Here are a few.

Clearway Energy

Dividend Yield (Fwd): 4.85%

YTD Returns: -15.0%

New Jersey-based Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) operates a large-scale U.S. renewable energy portfolio with approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Clearway Energy primarily sells electric power under long-term PPAs, enabling it to generate stable cash flows to reliably pay dividends.

Clearway Energy benefits from a close relationship with $54-billion fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners and Clearway Energy Group (CEG), a separate entity that develops renewable energy projects. CEG has more than 10 GW of renewable energy under development, which gives Clearway access to an attractive range of investment and acquisition opportunities.

Clearway has a target to grow its dividend by 5% to 8% annually in the coming years.

NextEra Energy Partners, L.P.

Dividend Yield (Fwd): 3.42%

YTD Returns: 11.1%

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is a Florida-based clean energy company and America's largest electric utility holding company by market cap. NEE is the world's largest producer of wind and solar energy with 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company owns eight subsidiaries, with the largest, NextEra Energy Services, supplying 5 million homes in Florida with electricity.

NextEra Energy Partners, L.P.(NYSE: NEP) is one of NEE's subsidiaries. NextEra Energy Partners, acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in dozens of wind and solar projects in the United States., as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. These contracted projects use leading-edge technology to generate energy from the wind and the sun. The company's management is shooting for 12-15% dividend growth through 2024, making this an ideal stock for income investors.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Is Ready To Open The Taps
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale

The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale
Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade

Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade
The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected
Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play

Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play
Will There Be A Gasoline Shortage On July 4th?

Will There Be A Gasoline Shortage On July 4th?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com