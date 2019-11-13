IEA: Peak Oil Demand Is Less Than A Decade Away

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.33 +0.53 +0.93%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.60 +0.54 +0.87%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 -0.044 -1.68%
Mars US 18 hours 57.40 -0.06 -0.10%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
Urals 1 day 60.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 1 day 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.71 +0.15 +0.24%
Mexican Basket 1 day 49.40 -0.82 -1.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 -0.044 -1.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 62.20 +1.13 +1.85%
Murban 1 day 64.10 +0.92 +1.46%
Iran Heavy 1 day 53.43 +0.17 +0.32%
Basra Light 1 day 65.85 +0.39 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 1 day 63.42 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.71 +0.15 +0.24%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.71 +0.15 +0.24%
Girassol 1 day 63.89 -0.05 -0.08%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.82 +0.56 +0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.92 +0.68 +1.78%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 38.05 -0.06 -0.16%
Canadian Condensate 85 days 50.80 -0.06 -0.12%
Premium Synthetic 75 days 57.20 -0.06 -0.10%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 49.40 -0.06 -0.12%
Peace Sour 19 hours 46.55 -0.06 -0.13%
Peace Sour 19 hours 46.55 -0.06 -0.13%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 49.80 -0.06 -0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 55.30 -0.06 -0.11%
Central Alberta 19 hours 46.95 -0.06 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 1 day 61.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 1 day 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 62 days 63.99 -1.15 -1.77%
West Texas Sour 1 day 50.75 -0.06 -0.12%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.70 -0.06 -0.11%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.70 -0.06 -0.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 1 day 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 66.38 -0.06 -0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 8 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 5 hours Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 16 hours Judge Orders Trump To Release Tax Returns
  • 4 hours Climate Change Consensus Shifts in Wind, But Gas Is Still the Right Move
  • 6 hours World oil demand will keep growing until 2030, climate-damaging emissions longer, says IEA
  • 11 hours Shale Gas News – November 9, 2019
  • 44 mins Iran's Master Plan?
  • 14 hours ''Err ... but Trump ...?'' #thedonkeystays
  • 8 hours Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 38 mins Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 16 hours The lies and follies of the "cry wolf" enviros: No more fire in the kitchen: Cities are banning natural gas in homes to save the planet
  • 4 hours Iran Finds New Oil Field With Over 50 Billion Barrels: Rouhani
  • 15 hours CHK Trading @ 90 Cents
  • 7 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

The One Fuel To Watch This Winter

Alt Text

Iran Admits: Tanking Oil Revenue Cripples Country

Iran's President, Hassan Rouhani, has…

Alt Text

How Much Oil Does The U.S. Really Own?

The scope of global oil…

Alt Text

U.S. Shale Will Soon Produce More Oil Than All Of Russia

Despite growing pessimism in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA: Peak Oil Demand Is Less Than A Decade Away

By Irina Slav - Nov 13, 2019, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Peak Oil Demand

Global oil demand will reach its peak in the mid-2020s and plateau around 2030, the International Energy Agency said in its World Energy Outlook for 2019.

Until about 2025, the IEA said, global oil demand will expand by about 1 percent annually, exceeding 100 million bpd and reaching 105.4 million bpd. After that growth will shrink substantially and demand will reach a plateau at less than 110 million bpd—106.4 million bpd.

The bad news for the oil industry has a silver lining, however. According to IEA, natural depletion will shrink oil supply and lead to an increase in prices. These, the agency said, could average $90 a barrel in 2030 and $103 a barrel in 2040.

Of course, making such a long-term price prediction for oil is nothing but speculation given how many factors are at play in oil prices. Yet natural depletion and the need for new exploration have been highlighted before: in 2016, even before prices began to recover, Wood Mackenzie warned the world may swing into an oil shortage by 2035. The size of the shortage Wood Mac projected was 4.5 million bpd—about 5 percent of global consumption in 2016.

Related: Can Russia’s Arctic Oil Boom Survive U.S. Sanctions?

Since then, reserve replacement has not gotten any better. According to Rystad Energy, only one in six barrels produced is being replaced in the year-to-date period. This is the lowest reserve replacement ratio in 20 years.

If demand is set for a plateau, this should not be too much of a problem, it seems. According to IEA, some 4 million bpd in global demand will be erased by the influx of electric cars that is looming over the world of transport. Another 9 million bpd will be eliminated by more fuel-efficient engines. That should be more than enough to make up for any potential shortages resulting from lower exploration.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The EIA Is Grossly Overestimating U.S. Shale

Next Post

U.S. Shale Will Soon Produce More Oil Than All Of Russia
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over
Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

 Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

 The 10 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Jobs

The 10 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Jobs

 The Drilling Frenzy Is Over For U.S. Shale

The Drilling Frenzy Is Over For U.S. Shale

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com