The $6 Trillion Problem The Energy Industry Is Ignoring

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 day 55.17 -2.94 -5.06%
Brent Crude 1 day 60.49 -2.78 -4.39%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.281 -0.220 -8.80%
Mars US 1 day 54.87 -2.94 -5.09%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.94 -0.46 -0.71%
Urals 2 days 58.05 -0.35 -0.60%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.15 -1.90 -2.97%
Mexican Basket 5 days 51.68 +0.41 +0.80%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.281 -0.220 -8.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 64.20 +0.56 +0.88%
Murban 2 days 66.37 +0.64 +0.97%
Iran Heavy 2 days 52.98 -1.81 -3.30%
Basra Light 4 days 68.47 -0.38 -0.55%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.64 -1.74 -2.70%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.15 -1.90 -2.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.15 -1.90 -2.97%
Girassol 2 days 63.56 -1.60 -2.46%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.94 -0.46 -0.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 36.26 -3.24 -8.20%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 34.61 -1.30 -3.62%
Canadian Condensate 102 days 52.11 -0.30 -0.57%
Premium Synthetic 92 days 58.51 -0.30 -0.51%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.91 +0.25 +0.49%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.86 -0.30 -0.62%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.86 -0.30 -0.62%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.36 -0.30 -0.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.11 -0.30 -0.53%
Central Alberta 1 day 47.61 -0.30 -0.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.75 -3.25 -5.91%
Giddings 2 days 45.50 -3.25 -6.67%
ANS West Coast 79 days 65.47 +0.14 +0.21%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.12 -3.24 -6.19%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.07 -3.24 -5.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.07 -3.24 -5.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.75 -3.25 -5.91%
Kansas Common 5 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
Buena Vista 5 days 67.64 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 12 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 2 hours POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 10 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 16 hours RIG COUNT DROPS AGAIN ! Who cares when production continues to go up ! U.S. DAILY PRODUCTION RECORD 12.9 MILLION BARRELS/DAY WEEK ENDING NOV 22
  • 5 mins China Ramps Up Coal Fired Energy Production
  • 12 hours Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 1 day Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 11 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 2 days Canada Issues Updated NGV Roadmap
  • 7 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 2 days The Chinese Government May Have Just F-ed Over Every Options Traders in BABA
  • 7 hours US shale production boom
  • 2 days Putin: ‘We’ll Never Frack’

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Alt Text

Powering The $1 Trillion Black Friday Shopping Spree

The holiday season has officially…

Alt Text

Is Today’s Oil Price Plunge A Sign Of Things To Come?

Oil prices fell significantly today…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Remain Range Bound For The Foreseeable Future

Oil prices dropped on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The $6 Trillion Problem The Energy Industry Is Ignoring

By Michael Kern - Nov 30, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Hackers

Cybersecurity has long flown under the radar of the governments worldwide. Hackers are set to cost countries across the globe $6 trillion in the next two years, dwarfing the economic impact of natural disasters.

And it’s not just small-timers sitting in a basement asking your grandmother for bitcoin, either.

Independent and state-sponsored hackers alike are increasingly targeting major financial institutions, critical infrastructure and other points of support which make the world go round.

Financial firms are already on edge, suggesting that ‘cyber risk’ is the largest threat to the broader economy.

(Source)

The Bangladesh Bank Heist is a prime example of the threat presented by criminals looking to take advantage of security flaws in some of the world’s most used financial systems.

In 2016, hackers launched a series of attacks on the global SWIFT payment platform, falsely submitting instructions to transfer over $1 billion, and while most requests were shot down, the cyber group still managed to get away with over $100 million.

But bank heists are only a small piece of a much bigger puzzle.

Attackers have also stolen credit cards, frozen ATMs and even shut down the UK’s entire VISA network.

And it’s not always about money, either. Related: Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

Politics, both local and global, play a role in these moves.

Over the past several years, attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure has been steadily increasing. From oil and gas pipelines to nuclear plants, the threat is growing, and according the U.S. Department of Defense, these attacks are likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Countries like Russia, Iran and even North Korea are arming themselves with teams of digital aces to go on the offensive. These agents work in the shadows and energy infrastructure is quickly becoming a prime target.

There’s a modern-day spy novel being played out in the depths of the web, and the game is just heating up.

The issue is so complicated, in fact, that just recently a two-year long investigation between the US National Security Agency and the UK National Cyber Security Centre revealed that Russian-linked hackers had been piggybacking on Iranian hackers’ tools and infrastructure for years to run their own attacks.

The Online War For The Middle East Is Heating Up

With some of the largest oil and gas reserves in the world, the Middle East is not only a hotspot for geopolitical power plays on the ground, but also on the web. Related: Oil Prices Are Going Nowhere Next Year

A recent report from American cybersecurity firms Dragos and Dell’s Secureworks highlighted a new group codenamed Hexane. The group is said to carry out its attacks in a similar fashion to well-known Iranian hackers, though the cybersecurity firms were unable to make a clear identification of who was actually behind the group.

“The malware is in an early, immature age but it does include features we typically see in Iranian malware,” Rafe Piling, senior security researcher, Secureworks Counter Threat Unit, said. “But it’s by no means specific and someone could emulate many of these characteristics if they wanted to enter the domain.”

There is also some debate among cybersecurity professionals about the exact targets of the group. Hackers can go after information technology (IT) systems like desktop computers or operational technology (OT) systems like programmable logic controllers, computers designed specifically for industrial purposes like oil and gas refinement or manufacturing, but the two are ultimately connected regardless.

Although the Middle East is an active region for cyber threats, countries like Iran have a global reach. Earlier this year, Dragos identified a group named Magnallium which was targeting American government, financial, and energy companies.

Conclusion

With geopolitical relations already teetering on the edge, it’s safe to say that the world is in a delicate state…and one major attack could be the catalyst that sparks even more dramatic responses. Because of this, cybersecurity is more important than ever.

But are we doing enough to protect ourselves?

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Six Inventions Fueling The Fourth Industrial Revolution
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse
Why The Latest Shale Bust Is Different

Why The Latest Shale Bust Is Different

 US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

 Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

 Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com