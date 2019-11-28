Powering The $1 Trillion Black Friday Shopping Spree

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.99 -0.12 -0.21%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.01 -0.26 -0.41%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.509 +0.008 +0.32%
Mars US 3 hours 57.81 -0.30 -0.52%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.92 -0.29 -0.45%
Urals 3 days 58.40 -0.20 -0.34%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Bonny Light 22 hours 64.05 +0.14 +0.22%
Mexican Basket 3 days 51.68 +0.41 +0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.509 +0.008 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 22 hours 63.64 -0.19 -0.30%
Murban 22 hours 65.73 -0.03 -0.05%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 54.79 -0.13 -0.24%
Basra Light 2 days 68.47 -0.38 -0.55%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 64.38 -0.13 -0.20%
Bonny Light 22 hours 64.05 +0.14 +0.22%
Bonny Light 22 hours 64.05 +0.14 +0.22%
Girassol 22 hours 65.16 +0.06 +0.09%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.92 -0.29 -0.45%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 39.50 -0.68 -1.69%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 35.91 +1.40 +4.06%
Canadian Condensate 100 days 52.41 +0.40 +0.77%
Premium Synthetic 90 days 58.81 +0.40 +0.68%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 50.66 -0.15 -0.30%
Peace Sour 6 hours 48.16 +0.40 +0.84%
Peace Sour 6 hours 48.16 +0.40 +0.84%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 51.66 +0.40 +0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 56.41 +0.40 +0.71%
Central Alberta 6 hours 47.91 +0.40 +0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 55.00 +0.50 +0.92%
Giddings 3 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
ANS West Coast 77 days 65.47 +0.14 +0.21%
West Texas Sour 3 days 52.36 +0.40 +0.77%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.31 +0.40 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.31 +0.40 +0.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 55.00 +0.50 +0.92%
Kansas Common 3 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
Buena Vista 3 days 67.64 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 12 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 2 days Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 7 hours Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 2 hours POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 2 hours Putin: ‘We’ll Never Frack’
  • 3 hours RIG COUNT DROPS AGAIN ! Who cares when production continues to go up ! U.S. DAILY PRODUCTION RECORD 12.9 MILLION BARRELS/DAY WEEK ENDING NOV 22
  • 1 hour The Chinese Government May Have Just F-ed Over Every Options Traders in BABA
  • 1 day More dumbed down? re Hong Kong Act of Congress
  • 2 hours Canada Issues Updated NGV Roadmap
  • 2 days Water, Trump, and Israel’s National Security
  • 2 days China Ramps Up Coal Fired Energy Production
  • 2 days (Un)expectedly: 'Unfit' Uber loses London license over safety failures
  • 2 days Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018

Breaking News:

Leading Rare Earth Miner Looks To Seal Mega Deal In The U.S.

Alt Text

US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

For the first time since…

Alt Text

Can The U.S. Become Energy Independent By Next Year?

In what can be seen…

Alt Text

Are Iranian Hackers Planning An Attack On Key Oil Assets?

An infamous Iranian hacker group…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Powering The $1 Trillion Black Friday Shopping Spree

By Alex Kimani - Nov 28, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Shopping Spree

The famous trifecta of American holidays is already knocking at the door: Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It forebodes a massive amount of food, but it also forebodes a massive amount of online shopping and the digital hunt for holiday deals. 

Deloitte has predicted that holiday sales this year could climb 5 percent and exceed $1.1 trillion. The e-commerce sector is expected to enjoy another bumper year, with digital sales expected to clock in at $144B-$148B, good for 14-18% growth compared to 11.2% last year. 

Meanwhile, shoppers are not all that jazzed about lining up for hours in retail stores, jostling with other sweaty shoppers or throwing down with someone over the last doorbuster. Instead, shoppers are planning to spend 59% of their 2019 holiday budgets online vs. 36% in brick-and-mortar stores.

So, what will all this shopping translate into in terms of our internet usage? Specifically, how many barrels of oil will the planet need to burn to power the deluge of data moving between data centers and user devices on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday?

Growing Digital Storm

Source: Statista

The internet is growing so big and so fast that its scale is already awe-inspiring.

It’s estimated that there are 4.4 billion internet users across the globe with the figure expected to reach 4.7 billion in another two years. Yet, it’s the sheer amount of data that flows through the so-called cyber network that’s hard to wrap your head around.  Related: Why OPEC Should Worry About Russia’s Latest Oilfield

A few years ago, Cisco predicted that the world would enter the ‘Zettabyte era’ in 2016 and double internet traffic over the next three years. Turns out the networking giant was right on the money: Statista estimates global internet traffic at 186,453 Petabytes per month, which works out to 2.2 Zettabytes or 2.2 trillion Gigabytes per year.

That’s a mind-boggling amount of data.

However, it’s almost certain that the data usage still goes up considerably during the holiday season; what with all that online shopping, watching videos and binging on Netflix. Last year, J. Crew, Walmart, Lululemon, Ultra Beauty and Lowe’s all suffered an internet retailer’s worst nightmare after their websites crashed on Black Friday with holiday sales in full swing.

To get an idea of how the holiday traffic compares to other days, we can look at holiday sales vs. normal day sales.

Statista comes to the rescue once again, with estimates that people spend $996,956 online every minute. That works out to $1.44 billion every single day.

Source: Statista

While that sounds like a whole lot of cash to spend online over the course of just 24 hours, it still pales in comparison with what people spend on Black Friday and the holiday season in general.

Last year, shoppers spent $6.2B online on Black Friday (23.6% growth); $3.7B on Thanksgiving (28% growth) and a staggering $7.9B on Cyber Monday, the highest one-day tab of all time.

In other words, people spent 4.3x online on Black Friday as they do on normal days. If this year’s Black Friday sales grow at the midpoint of Deloitte’s estimates, then that figure is likely to grow to ~5x.

While that heightened spend is partly due to bigger shopping baskets during the holidays, it’s likely due in large part to more people shopping online as evidenced by rampant website failures as well as this claim by Bob Buffone, CTO at Yottaa, a web-optimization software company:  Related: 99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

"If you have not load tested your site at five times normal traffic volumes, your site will probably fail." 

In a past article, we surmised that it takes approximately 55,432,000 barrels of oil per year to power the internet. If we use online shopping activity as a rough proxy of overall internet activity during Black Friday, then we can surmise that we will need 759,342 barrels of oil to power the Internet on Black Friday.

But as we have seen above, Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday are no slackers either. Using the same logic used here for Black Friday, we will require a grand total of 2.2 million barrels of oil to power the internet on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

That’s nearly a fifth of daily oil output by the United States, the world’s largest producer.

Again, it’s important to bear in mind that these figures are only rough estimates since online shopping does not consume as much data as watching videos and Netflix and also because a 5x increase in e-commerce traffic does not necessarily translate into a corresponding increase for other forms of traffic.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Complete Guide To Drilling
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again
Why The Latest Shale Bust Is Different

Why The Latest Shale Bust Is Different

 US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

 Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

 Scientific Breakthrough: MIT Solves Two Huge Energy Problems

Scientific Breakthrough: MIT Solves Two Huge Energy Problems

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com