5 Top Alt-Energy Stocks Storming Wall Street

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 46.24 -0.85 -1.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 51.73 -1.08 -2.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.742 -0.010 -0.57%
Graph down Mars US 49 mins 47.49 -1.64 -3.34%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 54.01 -1.87 -3.35%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 49.35 -0.85 -1.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 52.36 -2.61 -4.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 43.46 -1.48 -3.29%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.742 -0.010 -0.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 50.52 -1.73 -3.31%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 52.59 -1.42 -2.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 hours 43.87 -2.63 -5.66%
Graph down Basra Light 17 hours 53.56 -0.89 -1.63%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 hours 52.39 -2.69 -4.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 hours 52.36 -2.61 -4.75%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 52.36 -2.61 -4.75%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 51.62 -2.85 -5.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.01 -1.87 -3.35%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 33.33 -1.17 -3.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 49.58 -1.17 -2.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 49.13 -1.17 -2.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 44.48 -1.17 -2.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 38.73 -1.17 -2.93%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 38.73 -1.17 -2.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 42.98 -1.17 -2.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 47.73 -1.17 -2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 39.23 -1.17 -2.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 43.50 -1.75 -3.87%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 37.25 -1.75 -4.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 53.59 -1.10 -2.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 41.04 -1.64 -3.84%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 44.99 -1.64 -3.52%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 44.99 -1.64 -3.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 43.50 -1.75 -3.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 39.00 -1.25 -3.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 56.46 -1.17 -2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 6 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 8 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 11 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 1 hour Oil and gas producers fire back at Democratic presidential candidates.
  • 4 hours "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 7 mins WTI are we seeing the perfect storm
  • 5 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 16 hours Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.
  • 20 hours So the west is winning, is it? Only if you’re a delusional Trump toady, Mr Pompeo, by Simon Tisdall
  • 19 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 6 hours CDC covid19 coverup?
  • 1 day What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 391 days Huawei ≠ iPhones? UAE Used Cyber Super-Weapon To Spy On iPhones Of Foes

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Alt Text

Could This Be The Decade Of Green Hydrogen?

Hydrogen and fuel cell technologies…

Alt Text

5 Weird Ways To Generate Renewable Energy

As the search for the…

Alt Text

Can The U.S. Compete With China In The Energy Storage Race?

The United States energy storage…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

5 Top Alt-Energy Stocks Storming Wall Street

By Alex Kimani - Feb 27, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
China solar

As the US stock market continues to sink deeper into bear territory, stocks that are directly involved in or connected to alternative energy have remained more resilient than most, and the sector’s favorite benchmark is truly cleaning house right now. 

The alternative energy sector is comprised of companies that engage in the generation and distribution of clean and renewable energy, as well as related products and services. Alternative energy sources include solar, wind, geothermal and hydroelectric.

 The sector’s favorite benchmark, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN), is one of the better performing funds so far this year. It’s gained 12.7% in the year-to-date vs. -3.2% return by the S&P 500 Index. It’s also gained 35% over the past 12 months. 

Analysts point to climate-change risk, the growing popularity of ESG investing and riding on the coattails of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock as some of the reasons behind the newfound popularity of these stocks.

Here are five alternative energy stocks that Wall Street is swooning over:

#1 Enphase Energy Inc.

      YTD Returns: 94.8%

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is a Fremont, California-based company that 

designs and manufactures software-driven home energy solutions that span solar generation, home energy storage and web-based monitoring and control.

ENPH stock has been on a tear, surging 40% post-earnings after its fourth quarter earnings comfortably beat Wall Street estimates with the company following it up with strong guidance. Fourth quarter revenue of $210M (+127.5% Y/Y) beat by $4.87 million while GAAP EPS of $0.88 beat by $0.62. The company generated $102.3M in cash flow from operations during the fourth quarter and exited the year with $296.1M in cash.

Enphase issued upside guidance for Q1 revenue in the $200M-210M range, including $44.5M for ITC safe harbor shipments, vs. $174M analyst consensus estimate. Meanwhile, the company sees GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 36-39%. Analysts were forced to raise the company’s Q1 2020 non-GAAP estimate from $0.23 per share to $0.33.

Enphase has formed a habit of easily exceeding Wall Street's earnings estimates leading to huge post-earnings rallies. Related: Major Bank Sees Abysmal Demand Growth For Oil

 #2 Tesla Inc.

      YTD Returns: 91.2%

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers in the world. TSLA stock has been flying ever since the company posted a surprise profit during the third quarter of 2019 and also managed to open gigafactory 3 in China in January, the company’s first manufacturing facility outside the United States. In a previous article, we also discussed how Tesla’s solar business is maturing and could one day compete with its core vehicle manufacturing business.

TSLA stock was up in triple digits YTD but has given up some gains after a report that auto deliveries in China are forecast to fall 70% in the current month and 40% for the first two months of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The stock has also been sliding after the National Transportation Safety Board said at a recent hearing  that the company’s forward collision warning system did not provide an alert during a fatal Model X accident and its automatic emergency braking system did not activate before the crash into a highway barrier.

#3 Plug Power 

      YTD Returns: 52.9%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a leading manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell systems that replace conventional batteries in equipment such as forklifts and warehouse equipment. 

PLUG stock has been plagued by plenty of false starts in the past after its business failed to live up to the hype. However, that seems to be firmly in the back mirror to with the shares rising to a five-and-a-half-year high after the company announced a partnership to build zero-emission commercial trucks for Colorado-based Lightning Systems, a global developer of zero-emission drivetrains. PLUG shares are up 179.1% over the past 12-month period and received a price target hike to $6 from B. Riley (25% upside) in November who believes the stock and PLUG's fuel cell technology are at an inflection point and that the company is better positioned in its core material handling business than ever before.

#4 Sunrun Inc.

      YTD Returns: 52.5%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is a San Francisco, California-based provider of residential solar electricity. The shares have rallied nearly 30% on a report that it's joining the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The rally, however, began well before that after J.P. Morgan initiates coverage with an Overweight rating and $19 price target saying the stock should appeal to investors seeking exposure to the de-carbonization, decentralization and digitization of energy. Related: The Real Reason The Middle East Is Pivoting Towards Renewables

JPM analyst Mark Strouse believes Sunrun is well positioned within the "high-growth" U.S. residential rooftop solar market, and its leading scale could present adjacent opportunities for growth.

#5 Bloom Energy

      YTD Returns: 45.7%

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE) (formerly Ion America) is another California-based fuel cell company that went public in 2018. Bloom Energy produces solid oxide fuel cells and power generators called Bloom Energy Servers that utilize natural gas or biogas as fuel. According to The New York Times, solid oxide fuel cells are considered the most efficient but most technologically challenging fuel-cell technology. The stock has mainly been doing well on the ESG investing trend.

BE shares, however, have come under pressure after the company revealed that it mis-stated revenue figures for 15 quarters though Cowen has come out and defended it for the apparent accounting malpractice.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The Real Reason The Middle East Is Pivoting Towards Renewables
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger
Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

 The Dark Side Of Hydropower

The Dark Side Of Hydropower

 This Country Could Soon Become The Biggest Buyer Of U.S. Oil

This Country Could Soon Become The Biggest Buyer Of U.S. Oil

 Shale Decline Inevitable As Oil Prices Crash

Shale Decline Inevitable As Oil Prices Crash



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com