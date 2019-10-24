The $1 Billion Short Burn Of The Century

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.11 -0.12 -0.21%
Brent Crude 45 mins 61.67 +0.50 +0.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.473 +0.008 +0.32%
Mars US 2 hours 56.33 +0.16 +0.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.42 +0.64 +1.07%
Urals 18 hours 57.10 +1.85 +3.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 +1.74 +3.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 +1.74 +3.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.44 +0.08 +0.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.65 +0.68 +1.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.473 +0.008 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.40 +0.60 +1.02%
Murban 2 days 61.45 +0.63 +1.04%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.31 +0.05 +0.10%
Basra Light 2 days 66.45 +1.33 +2.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.12 +0.22 +0.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.44 +0.08 +0.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.44 +0.08 +0.13%
Girassol 2 days 60.65 +0.39 +0.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.42 +0.64 +1.07%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 39.47 +1.49 +3.92%
Canadian Condensate 65 days 49.97 +1.49 +3.07%
Premium Synthetic 55 days 56.37 +1.49 +2.72%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.47 +1.74 +3.57%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.72 +1.49 +3.09%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.72 +1.49 +3.09%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 52.72 +1.49 +2.91%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 54.22 +1.49 +2.83%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.47 +1.49 +3.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 +1.74 +3.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 18 hours 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 42 days 64.00 +0.88 +1.39%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.18 +0.26 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.13 +0.26 +0.48%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.13 +0.26 +0.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +1.75 +3.93%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.55 +1.81 +2.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 3 hours Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 4 hours China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 43 mins Diplomatic immunity
  • 32 mins Market Dysfunction Will Ultimately Have Its Limits
  • 3 hours ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 59 mins Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 7 hours Hong Kong to be a USA election issue?
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 7 hours China Increases Dog Meat Consumption Amid Pork Shortage
  • 1 day AOC vs Wells Fargo CEO on Dakota Access
  • 1 day The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 1 day Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 1 day Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

Breaking News:

The World’s Trendiest Oil Blend

Alt Text

ISIS Was Built On Oil

The Islamic State has been…

Alt Text

Oil Industry Braces For Blowback From Exxon Scandal

ExxonMobil goes on trial this…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Climb As EIA Reports Surprise Inventory Draw

The EIA has contradicted API…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The $1 Billion Short Burn Of The Century

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 24, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Tesla

Elon Musk defied critics this week, delivering a surprise profit in the third quarter for Tesla.

After several quarters of major losses, and mountains of debt, Tesla swung back to profitability in the quarter. Deliveries of the much-maligned but highly-popular Model 3 were up slightly, and costs were down.

Tesla said its crossover Model Y car is on track for a release in the summer of 2020. “Just my opinion, but I think it will outsell Model S, Model X and Model 3 combined,” Musk told investors on an earnings call. Tesla executives said that the margins on the Model Y will be better than its other cars.

Musk also said that while the company’s EVs hog all the limelight, Tesla Energy is “the most underappreciate group,” and in the long-term, could be “roughly the same size as Tesla’s automotive [business].” Tesla’s solar roof plus battery storage is still in its early stages, but Musk said that “for about 18 months, almost two years, we had to divert a tremendous amount of resources” to fixing manufacturing bottlenecks for the Model 3.

“So, for about a year-and-a-half, we, unfortunately, stripped Tesla Energy of engineering and other resources and even took the cell production lines that were meant for Powerwall and Powerpack and redirected them to the car because we didn't have enough cells,” Musk said. Related: Iran’s $280 Billion Sanction Skirting Scheme

Tesla now hopes to put those problems behind them, clearing the way for faster growth in home solar and battery storage. “Now that we feel that Model 3 production is in a good place and headed to a great place, we've restored resources to Tesla Solar and storage. And so that's going to be, I think, the really crazy growth for as far into the future as I can imagine.”

It was all-around positive news for Tesla. Bloomberg noted that Musk “makes good on ‘short burn of the century,’” a reference to the Tesla chief executive’s vow to beat back speculators shorting his company’s stock. Because of Tesla’s highly-publicized financial and operational troubles over the past few years, Tesla has had a target on its back from short sellers. CNBC said that investors shorting Tesla likely lost more than $1 billion after the automaker’s share prices surged by 20 percent after the earnings release.

Tesla’s rebound comes at a time when EVs are starting to gain more traction. The number of new EV models set to hit the marketplace will dramatically increase in just the next few years and the price gap between EVs and gasoline models is converging.

Ford just announced that it would unveil its “Mustang-inspired” all-electric SUV in November. The car has been likened as Ford’s answer to the Tesla Model Y.

A week ago, Ford announced that it would soon offer North America’s largest EV recharging infrastructure, with plans to surpass Tesla. Ford said the network will include fast chargers, which can replenish 80 percent of the car’s battery in 40 minutes. The company is also working with Amazon Home Services to install charging equipment for those that buy Ford electric vehicles. Related: Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

Unlike Tesla, Ford’s recharging network – which will come together with the help of EV charging companies such as Greenlots and Electrify America – will allow for recharging of vehicles made by other companies besides only Ford. Tesla’s stations, on the other hand, only allow Tesla vehicles.

Meanwhile, Honda made an even more eye-raising announcement this week, stating that it would stop producing gasoline-only cars in Europe by 2022. Instead, it will electrify all of its models. “Honda is the world's largest engine manufacturer, and from what we have announced today we are committing to ending all mainstream non-electrified petrol and diesel production for Europe by the end of 2022,” Honda senior vice president for Europe, Tom Gardner, told Sky News.

According to Axios, the number of EVs on sale in the U.S. will rise from 21 this year to 35 in 2020. From there, the offerings grow even faster, reaching an estimated 130 by 2026.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

More Bad News For Canada’s Crumbling Oil Industry
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil
The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

 Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 The Pipeline That Could Derail China's LNG Boom

The Pipeline That Could Derail China's LNG Boom

 Iran Prepares For War With Israel

Iran Prepares For War With Israel

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com