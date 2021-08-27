Texas May Soon Get A New Electricity Supplier: Tesla

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.89 +1.47 +2.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 72.62 +1.55 +2.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 19 mins 4.321 +0.137 +3.27%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.117 +0.033 +1.60%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.284 +0.028 +1.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 69.14 -0.48 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 70.75 +1.04 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 65.77 -0.64 -0.96%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.284 +0.028 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 69.76 +0.52 +0.75%
Graph up Murban 1 day 70.56 +0.54 +0.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 65.61 -0.27 -0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 71.28 -1.16 -1.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 69.57 -0.38 -0.54%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 69.14 -0.48 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 69.14 -0.48 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 69.20 -0.51 -0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 70.75 +1.04 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.52 -1.01 -1.82%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.92 -0.94 -1.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 66.42 -0.94 -1.40%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 67.82 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 63.27 -0.94 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 60.42 -0.94 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 60.42 -0.94 -1.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 63.07 -0.94 -1.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 65.97 -0.94 -1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 61.42 -0.94 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.00 -1.00 -1.54%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 57.75 -1.00 -1.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 68.46 +3.51 +5.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 61.37 -0.94 -1.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 65.32 -0.94 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 65.32 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.00 -1.00 -1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 57.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 72.81 +0.38 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 3 days Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 34 mins Iran's oil production rises: the hope of reviving the JCPOA is alive!
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Metal flinging...

Breaking News:

Woodside: Gulf Of Mexico Has Solid Growth Potential

80% Of Afghanistan’s Budget Has Disappeared Overnight

80% Of Afghanistan’s Budget Has Disappeared Overnight

Nations across the globe are…

India’s Demand For Petrochemicals Set To Surge Tenfold By 2050

India’s Demand For Petrochemicals Set To Surge Tenfold By 2050

According to CPMA president Kamal…

Chevy Bolt Recall Raises Concerns About Lithium Battery Safety

Chevy Bolt Recall Raises Concerns About Lithium Battery Safety

General Motors’ issuance of a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Texas May Soon Get A New Electricity Supplier: Tesla

By Irina Slav - Aug 27, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT

Texas may soon get one more electricity supplier after Tesla filed an application with the state’s Public Utility Commission to sell power directly to consumers, CNBC reports.

Earlier this year, in March, Bloomberg reported that the luxury EV maker that doubles as energy storage developer as well was secretly building a massive battery storage facility right outside Houston. The more than 100 MW facility, according to the report, could power some 20,000 households “on a hot summer day”.

This is not the first megabattery Tesla builds but the document filed with the PUC is the first application by the company to sell electricity and it suggests Texas may have become a potentially lucrative destination for investments in electricity distribution.

The reason is the February Freeze that wreaked havoc on the Lone Star state, exposing its electricity market as excessively vulnerable to sudden and extreme weather events. Following the crisis, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway presented a proposal to Texas for the construction of 10 GW worth of new natural gas-fired power generation capacity.

Tesla’s Elon Musk, true to himself, took to Twitter at the time, where he mocked the Electric Reliability Council of Texas for “not earning that R”. Soon after, Musk relocated to Texas, and his various companies are expanding their operations there, Bloomberg noted in its report on the battery construction.

With the Texas grid not connected to the rest of the United States, the state could certainly benefit from a boost in the “R” in ERCOT’s name. A megabattery is one way of doing this, although just one megabattery would be nowhere near enough, in addition to new generation capacity. Indeed, Tesla has plans for another battery, with a capacity of 250 MW at its Texa gigafactory, currently in construction.

Texas Monthly, which first reported about Tesla’s application for the Texas retail electricity market, noted there were already 120 players on this market but Musk’s venture could stand out if it combines its expertise in home battery storage and renewable energy with its sales prowess.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Set For Largest Weekly Gain Since October
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues

The Oil Price Collapse Continues
China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery
Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends

Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends
Oil Glut In Asia Worsens

Oil Glut In Asia Worsens
Nord Stream 2 Could Crush European Natural Gas Prices

Nord Stream 2 Could Crush European Natural Gas Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com