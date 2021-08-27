Oil Set For Largest Weekly Gain Since October

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.77 +1.35 +2.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 72.50 +1.43 +2.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 4.340 +0.156 +3.73%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.113 +0.030 +1.44%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.276 +0.021 +0.92%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 69.14 -0.48 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 70.75 +1.04 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 65.77 -0.64 -0.96%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.276 +0.021 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 69.76 +0.52 +0.75%
Graph up Murban 1 day 70.56 +0.54 +0.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 65.61 -0.27 -0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 71.28 -1.16 -1.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 69.57 -0.38 -0.54%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 69.14 -0.48 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 69.14 -0.48 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 69.20 -0.51 -0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 70.75 +1.04 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.52 -1.01 -1.82%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.92 -0.94 -1.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 66.42 -0.94 -1.40%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 67.82 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 63.27 -0.94 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 60.42 -0.94 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 60.42 -0.94 -1.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 63.07 -0.94 -1.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 65.97 -0.94 -1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 61.42 -0.94 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 68.25 +1.80 +2.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.00 -1.00 -1.54%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 57.75 -1.00 -1.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 68.46 +3.51 +5.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 61.37 -0.94 -1.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 65.32 -0.94 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 65.32 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.00 -1.00 -1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 57.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 72.81 +0.38 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 3 days Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 44 mins Iran's oil production rises: the hope of reviving the JCPOA is alive!
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Metal flinging...

Breaking News:

Woodside: Gulf Of Mexico Has Solid Growth Potential

Tesla’s Latest Tech Aims To Kill Boring Jobs For Good

Tesla’s Latest Tech Aims To Kill Boring Jobs For Good

Tesla has just unveiled a…

All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost

All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost

The global push to “electrify…

Will Big Oil Use High Oil Prices To Go Green?

Will Big Oil Use High Oil Prices To Go Green?

Big Oil has known that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Set For Largest Weekly Gain Since October

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 27, 2021, 8:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices rose early on Friday and were on course to post their biggest weekly gain since October last year as Gulf of Mexico oil operators started evacuating personnel and shutting in production ahead of a hurricane expected to pass through the Gulf in the weekend.

As of the start of trading today, WTI Crude was up 1.66 percent at $68.54 and Brent Crude traded at $72.13, up 1.49 percent.

Despite Thursday’s retreat, oil prices were set on Friday for a large weekly gain of around 9 percent, driven by a more optimistic demand outlook with China reporting earlier this week zero symptomatic COVID cases for the first time in weeks.

A weaker U.S. dollar earlier this week also supported oil prices, which had jumped 5% at close on Monday, rebounding from the longest losing streak since 2019 of seven consecutive settlements in the red, as investor risk appetite increased.

On Tuesday, the prompt Brent Crude price bounced back to above $70 a barrel as a major outage at a Mexican platform lent support to oil prices. A fire on Sunday killed five workers on an offshore platform operated by Mexico’s state oil firm Pemex and injured another six.

The platform and 125 wells went offline, which reduced Mexico’s crude oil production by 421,000 barrels per day (bpd), or around a quarter of the country’s output.  

Crude and gasoline inventory draws, as estimated by the EIA, supported oil prices on Wednesday, while a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on the oil complex on Thursday.

Oil rebounded early on Friday as major oil firms in the Gulf of Mexico started preparing of hurricane Ida, including by evacuating offshore platform workers and shutting in production.

The oil market will be looking at the Jackson Hole summit later on Friday for signs of the Fed’s intentions about the tapering of the asset purchase program, but the key event for oil prices would likely be next week’s OPEC+ meeting on September 1.

“OPEC+ will take some comfort in the fact that we have seen a fairly swift recovery in oil prices from the lows of last week,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Friday, adding they don’t expect any change to the production policy and continue to believe that OPEC+ will ease supply cuts by 400,000 bpd in September.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could Biden’s Fuel Efficiency Plan Split The Left?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues

The Oil Price Collapse Continues
China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery
Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends

Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends
Oil Glut In Asia Worsens

Oil Glut In Asia Worsens
Nord Stream 2 Could Crush European Natural Gas Prices

Nord Stream 2 Could Crush European Natural Gas Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com