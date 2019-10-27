Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 3 days 56.66 +0.43 +0.76%
Brent Crude 2 days 61.73 +0.34 +0.55%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.459 -0.006 -0.24%
Mars US 2 days 56.56 +0.23 +0.41%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.63 +1.21 +2.00%
Urals 3 days 58.25 +1.15 +2.01%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.81 -0.09 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.81 -0.09 -0.15%
Bonny Light 3 days 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Mexican Basket 4 days 48.64 +0.99 +2.08%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.459 -0.006 -0.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 61.19 +0.42 +0.69%
Murban 3 days 63.02 -0.28 -0.44%
Iran Heavy 3 days 52.72 +0.13 +0.25%
Basra Light 3 days 66.26 -0.63 -0.94%
Saharan Blend 3 days 61.84 +0.33 +0.54%
Bonny Light 3 days 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Bonny Light 3 days 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Girassol 3 days 62.51 +0.59 +0.95%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.63 +1.21 +2.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 39.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.98 +0.51 +1.29%
Canadian Condensate 68 days 50.23 +0.26 +0.52%
Premium Synthetic 58 days 56.63 +0.26 +0.46%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.73 +0.26 +0.52%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.48 -0.24 -0.48%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.48 -0.24 -0.48%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.48 -0.24 -0.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 54.48 +0.26 +0.48%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.23 -0.24 -0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 58.81 -0.09 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 53.25 +0.50 +0.95%
Giddings 3 days 47.00 +0.50 +1.08%
ANS West Coast 45 days 65.14 +1.14 +1.78%
West Texas Sour 3 days 50.61 +0.43 +0.86%
Eagle Ford 3 days 54.56 +0.43 +0.79%
Eagle Ford 3 days 54.56 +0.43 +0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 53.25 +0.50 +0.95%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 4 days 65.81 +0.26 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 26 mins Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 55 mins Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 1 day “We Want To Keep The Oil”
  • 13 hours Promoting Volcanism to Fight Global Warming and European Emission Standards
  • 3 hours ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdad Killed In Syria By US Forces
  • 19 hours Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 4 hours Here's your favourite girl, Tom!
  • 2 days GLOBAL LNG-Oversupply drives Asian prices down
  • 2 days Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 2 days ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 2 days Brexit agreement
  • 2 hours China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 1 day Why did Aramco Delay IPO again ? It's Not Always What It Seems.

Breaking News:

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Alt Text

Brimming Storage And No Buyers: Venezuela’s Oil Production Tanks

Venezuela’s oil production continued to…

Alt Text

The Best Way To Invest In Modern Day Oil Exploration

While the days of massive…

Alt Text

Is This The World’s Newest Oil Benchmark?

Abu Dhabi, the oil producing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 27, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
US Shale Circling The Drain

‘Significant production slowdown’ is all around the headlines about the U.S. shale patch these days.

Yet, the headlines have often missed one growing problem in the U.S. oil industry—the abandoned, or ‘orphaned’ wells that bankrupt oil and gas operators leave behind on private, state, and federal land. With companies gone bust, it’s the state or the federal government that must pick up the tab for plugging those abandoned wells, cleaning up the sites, and restore lands to as close to their original natural states as possible.  

The money set aside for reclaiming ‘orphan wells’ is not nearly enough to cover all the costs. Therefore, the well reclamation process is slow and increases the liabilities of the state and federal agencies responsible for cleaning up abandoned wells. This raises the risks of increasing costs for the taxpayer and of environmental disasters waiting to happen if unplugged abandoned wells start to leak.

Before drilling, companies are required to pay bonds for wells reclamation in case the wells become orphan. But those bonds are insufficient to cover all the costs for reclaiming a well. Actually, estimates from the Western Organization of Resource Councils (WORC) show that bond amounts are often too low to cover fully the costs of plugging, removing equipment, cleaning up, and restoring the lands as close to their original state as possible.

The problem with orphan wells on state land is less acute than the one with abandoned wells on federal land. State legislatures can amend regulations to ask for higher bonding requirements from the industry, but the office responsible for cleaning up abandoned wells on federal land, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), must ask Washington for changes in legislation and requirements. Related: Pakistan’s New Energy Proposal Is A Double-Edged Sword

On the state level, most states in the West, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska, and Colorado, have proposed significant increases in bonding requirements for oil and gas companies, WORC says. Montana and Wyoming are currently holding official discussions and oversight.

“Between an industry already prone to booms-and-busts and signs of economic slowdown, regulators and legislatures are working to make sure taxpayers are not on the hook for further cleanup of the growing amount of abandoned and ‘orphaned’ oil and gas wells,” WORC said.

Wyoming, for example, has had several thousand coal bed methane (CBM) wells orphaned by their owners since 2014 due to a plunge in natural gas prices, according to the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC). Since 2014, there have been 5,775 wells orphaned, and the WOGCC has removed from the orphan well list 2,618 orphaned wells on state and private lands, the WOGCC said in a September update. Before 2014, there were around 500 orphaned wells documented over a twenty-year period, and all of those have been plugged and abandoned.

North Dakota wants to keep the orphan well problem in check and is working on new rules. With low oil prices, the number of North Dakota’s orphaned oil and gas wells has increased by 10 percent over the past two years to exceed 700, according to Bismarck Tribune.

But while states have more power in requiring higher upfront payments from drillers to ensure safe and swift well reclamation, BLM has little power to do anything with the federal land and legislation by itself.  

BLM was also found to have shortcomings in tracking the number of orphan wells on federal land and the liabilities those wells could incur, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said last year. Related: The End Of Syria’s “Pipeline War”

Last month, GAO said that BLM should address the risks from insufficient bonds to reclaim wells.

BLM updated its policy in November 2018, requiring field officers to review oil and gas bonds to determine whether the bond amount appropriately reflects the level of potential risk or liability.

But GAO recommended last month that Congress should consider giving BLM the authority to obtain funds from operators to reclaim orphaned wells and requiring BLM to implement a mechanism to do so.

BLM, however, said that it lacks authority to develop a mechanism to obtain funds, so GAO changed the recommendation to BLM to a matter for Congressional consideration. 

BLM says that it aims to improve its orphan well data tracking.

“Under the Trump Administration, BLM has taken action to both better track orphan wells and get proper accounting of them on our online platform,” a spokesman for the Interior wrote in an email to E&E News’ Heather Richards, adding that BLM invests in improving the process for dealing with idle and orphaned wells.   

Across the United States, the number of orphan wells could further rise, due to the expected decline in U.S. shale production growth, and to smaller drillers increasingly constrained in their access to capital. The recent drilling of longer laterals and the increased size of the wells could also mean that costs for reclamation of such wells, if they become orphaned, could be much higher than recent averages.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Rig Count Plunges To Lowest Level Since 2017
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
China’s Superpower Status At Risk As Energy Nightmare Intensifies

China’s Superpower Status At Risk As Energy Nightmare Intensifies

 Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 The Pipeline That Could Derail China's LNG Boom

The Pipeline That Could Derail China's LNG Boom

 Iran Prepares For War With Israel

Iran Prepares For War With Israel

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com