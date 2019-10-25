The End Of Syria’s “Pipeline War”

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 56.66 +0.43 +0.76%
Brent Crude 4 hours 61.73 +0.34 +0.55%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.459 -0.006 -0.24%
Mars US 3 hours 56.56 +0.23 +0.41%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.63 +1.21 +2.00%
Urals 20 hours 58.25 +1.15 +2.01%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.09 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.09 -0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Mexican Basket 2 days 48.64 +0.99 +2.08%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.459 -0.006 -0.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 61.19 +0.42 +0.69%
Murban 20 hours 63.02 -0.28 -0.44%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 52.72 +0.13 +0.25%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.26 -0.63 -0.94%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 61.84 +0.33 +0.54%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Girassol 20 hours 62.51 +0.59 +0.95%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.63 +1.21 +2.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 39.98 +0.51 +1.29%
Canadian Condensate 66 days 50.23 +0.26 +0.52%
Premium Synthetic 56 days 56.63 +0.26 +0.46%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 50.73 +0.26 +0.52%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.48 -0.24 -0.48%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.48 -0.24 -0.48%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 52.48 -0.24 -0.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 54.48 +0.26 +0.48%
Central Alberta 3 hours 50.23 -0.24 -0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.09 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.25 +0.50 +0.95%
Giddings 20 hours 47.00 +0.50 +1.08%
ANS West Coast 43 days 65.14 +1.14 +1.78%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 50.61 +0.43 +0.86%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.56 +0.43 +0.79%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.56 +0.43 +0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.25 +0.50 +0.95%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.81 +0.26 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 12 mins Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 12 hours January Brexit Extension Increases Chance Of No Deal
  • 1 hour Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 6 hours Diplomatic immunity
  • 2 hours ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 50 mins Hong Kong to be a USA election issue?
  • 7 hours Colorado Cracks Down on Oil, Gas Drilling Near Homes
  • 2 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 16 mins GLOBAL LNG-Oversupply drives Asian prices down
  • 7 hours Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale
  • 22 hours Here's your favourite girl, Tom!
  • 21 hours Canada Govt to Speak Its Piece on Trans Mountain in June
  • 22 hours Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First
  • 20 hours Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 39 mins Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors

Breaking News:

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Alt Text

Why Russia Won’t Abandon OPEC+ Just Yet

Russian President Vladimir Putin had…

Alt Text

Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

In a desperate move to…

Alt Text

Putin The Peacemaker? Russia Aims To Calm Middle East Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The End Of Syria’s “Pipeline War”

Join Our Community
Syria Pipeline War

Russia-Turkey deal establishes ‘safe zone’ along Turkish border and there will be joint Russia-Turkey military patrols.

The negotiations in Sochi were long – over six hours – tense and tough. Two leaders in a room with their interpreters and several senior Turkish ministers close by if advice was needed. The stakes were immense: a road map to pacify northeast Syria, finally.

The press conference afterwards was somewhat awkward – riffing on generalities. But there’s no question that in the end Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan managed the near impossible.

The Russia-Turkey deal establishes a safe zone along the Syrian-Turkish border – something Erdogan had been gunning for since 2014. There will be joint Russia-Turkey military patrols. The Kurdish YPG (People’s Protection Units), part of the rebranded, US-aligned Syrian Democratic Forces, will need to retreat and even disband, especially in the stretch between Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, and they will have to abandon their much-cherished urban areas such as Kobane and Manbij.  The Syrian Arab Army will be back in the whole northeast. And Syrian territorial integrity – a Putin imperative – will be preserved.

Safe Zone

(Click to enlarge)

This is a Syria-Russia-Turkey win-win-win – and, inevitably, the end of a separatist-controlled Syrian Kurdistan. Significantly, Erdogan’s spokesman Fahrettin Altun stressed Syria’s “territorial integrity” and “political unity.” That kind of rhetoric from Ankara was unheard of until quite recently. Related: The U.S. Smashes Another Oil Export Record

Putin immediately called Syrian President Bashar al Assad to detail the key points of the memorandum of understanding. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov once again stressed Putin’s main goal – Syrian territorial integrity – and the very hard work ahead to form a Syrian Constitutional Committee for the legal path towards a still-elusive political settlement.

Russian military police and Syrian border guards are already arriving to monitor the imperative YPG withdrawal – all the way to a depth of 30 kilometers from the Turkish border. The joint military patrols are tentatively scheduled to start next Tuesday.

On the same day this was happening in Sochi, Assad was visiting the frontline in Idlib – a de facto war zone that the Syrian army, allied with Russian air power, will eventually clear of jihadi militias, many supported by Turkey until literally yesterday. That graphically illustrates how Damascus, slowly but surely, is recovering sovereign territory after eight and a half years of war.

Who gets the oil?

For all the cliffhangers in Sochi, there was not a peep about an absolutely key element: who’s in control of Syria’s oilfields, especially after President Trump’s now-notorious tweet stating, “the US has secured the oil.” No one knows which oil. If he meant Syrian oil, that would be against international law. Not to mention Washington has no mandate – from the UN or anyone else – to occupy Syrian territory.

The Arab street is inundated with videos of the not exactly glorious exit by US troops, leaving Syria pelted by rocks and rotten tomatoes all the way to Iraqi Kurdistan, where they were greeted by a stark reminder. “All US forces that withdrew from Syria received approval to enter the Kurdistan region [only] so that they may be transported outside Iraq. There is no permission granted for these forces to stay inside Iraq,” the Iraqi military headquarters in Baghdad said.

The Pentagon said a “residual force” may remain in the Middle Euphrates river valley, side by side with Syrian Democratic Forces militias, near a few oilfields, to make sure the oil does not fall into the hands of ISIS. “Others” actually means the legitimate owner, Damascus. There’s no way the Syrian army will accept that, as it’s now fully engaged in a national drive to recover the country’s sources of food, agriculture and energy. Syria’s northern provinces have a wealth of water, hydropower dams, oil, gas and food. Related: Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?

As it stands, the US retreat is partial at best, also considering that a small garrison remains behind at al-Tanf, on the border with Jordan. Strategically, that does not make sense, because the al-Qaem border between Iran and Iraq is now open and thriving.

US Base Locations

(Click to enlarge)

Map: Energy Consulting Group

The map above shows the position of US bases in early October, but that’s changing fast. The Syrian Army is already working to recover oilfields around Raqqa, but the strategic US base of Ash Shaddadi still seems to be in place. Until quite recently US troops were in control of Syria’s largest oilfield, al-Omar, in the northeast.

There have been accusations by Russian sources that mercenaries recruited by private US military companies trained jihadi militias such as the Maghawir al-Thawra (“Army of Free Tribes”) to sabotage Syrian oil and gas infrastructure and/or sell Syrian oil and gas to bribe tribal leaders and finance jihadi operations. The Pentagon denies it.

Gas pipeline

As I have argued for years, Syria to a large extent has been a key ‘Pipelineistan’ war – not only in terms of pipelines inside Syria, and the US preventing Damascus from commercializing its own natural resources, but most of all around the fate of the Iran-Iraq-Syria gas pipeline which was agreed in a memorandum of understanding signed in 2012.

This pipeline has, over the years, always been a red line, not only for Washington but also for Doha, Riyadh and Ankara.

The situation should dramatically change when the $200 billion-worth of reconstruction in Syria finally takes off after a comprehensive peace deal is in place. It will be fascinating to watch the European Union – after NATO plotted for an “Assad must go” regime change operation for years – wooing Tehran, Baghdad and Damascus with financial offers for their gas.

NATO explicitly supported the Turkish offensive “Operation Peace Spring.” And we haven’t even seen the ultimate geoeconomic irony yet: NATO member, Turkey, purged of its neo-Ottoman dreams, merrily embracing the Gazprom-supported Iran-Iraq-Syria ‘Pipelineistan’ road map.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Why Russia Won’t Abandon OPEC+ Just Yet
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 China’s Superpower Status At Risk As Energy Nightmare Intensifies

China’s Superpower Status At Risk As Energy Nightmare Intensifies

 The Pipeline That Could Derail China's LNG Boom

The Pipeline That Could Derail China's LNG Boom

 Iran Prepares For War With Israel

Iran Prepares For War With Israel

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com