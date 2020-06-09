U.S. Gas Drillers Face A Major Problem

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.57 +0.38 +1.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 40.83 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.762 -0.027 -1.51%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 39.04 -1.36 -3.37%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 38.89 +2.06 +5.59%
Graph up Urals 2 days 41.70 +2.90 +7.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.57 -1.22 -2.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.57 -1.22 -2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.38 -0.79 -1.92%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.88 -0.89 -2.56%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.762 -0.027 -1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.09 +2.32 +5.69%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.37 +2.36 +5.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 36.23 -1.17 -3.13%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 43.47 -1.04 -2.34%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.66 -1.02 -2.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.38 -0.79 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.38 -0.79 -1.92%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.91 -1.13 -2.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.89 +2.06 +5.59%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 27.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 34.69 -1.36 -3.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 37.19 -1.36 -3.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 38.59 -1.36 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.19 -1.36 -3.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 33.69 -1.36 -3.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 38.19 -1.36 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.57 -1.22 -2.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 28.50 -1.25 -4.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 42.26 +2.28 +5.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 32.14 -1.36 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.50 -1.25 -4.20%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.77 -1.36 -3.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 1 hour Trump waves a Bible
  • 21 hours Without Apologies, China is Now on the Move
  • 4 hours "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 3 hours George Floyd’s History
  • 49 mins World War One was just a mild flu
  • 16 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 1 day In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 29 mins Ground Zero
  • 2 days Let's try to link the recent events back to the situation with oil production and pricing
  • 1 day US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 20 hours Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 2 days The Downside of Political Correctness
  • 1 day Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 39 mins Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 2 days World’s First Integrated Hydrogen Power-to-Power Demonstration Launched
  • 8 mins Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !

Breaking News:

Chesapeake Shares Plunge 66% In Single Day

Is Lebanon’s Natural Gas Boom Dead In The Water?

Is Lebanon’s Natural Gas Boom Dead In The Water?

Absent any discovery thus far,…

Europe’s Gas Glut Could Hit Global LNG Market Hard

Europe’s Gas Glut Could Hit Global LNG Market Hard

Although LNG flows into Europe…

Natural Gas Prices In Europe Could Be Heading Into Negative Territory

Natural Gas Prices In Europe Could Be Heading Into Negative Territory

The next negative prices in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Gas Drillers Face A Major Problem

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 09, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The natural gas industry is rapidly losing ground in the U.S. Northeast, beaten back by renewable energy, environmentalists, and stricter climate policy.  Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, signed an executive order at the start of 2020 that aimed for net zero emissions by 2050. The net zero by 2050 goal, although often non-binding, has quickly become a baseline platform for climate-inclined politicians. 

But Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D) recently called on the state’s Department of Public Utilities (DPU) to begin an investigation into a phase out of natural gas. In order to achieve net zero emissions, natural gas demand will likely need to be zeroed out by mid-century.

In order to do that, not only will electric power generation need to switchover to renewable energy, but gas-based residential and commercial cooking and heating will need to switch to electric. This leads to huge questions about the business model of regulated gas distribution companies, and about how to avoid the burden landing on low-income ratepayers. Low-income households will need support in transitioning their homes to clean energy.  

The attorney general recommended a two-phased investigation. The first phase would require gas companies to submit detailed economic analyses and business plans that forecast future gas demand in a carbon-constrained economy. The second phase would focus on how to transition and phase out gas while protecting ratepayers. 

The investigation is a sign that political winds continue to move against natural gas. “The Attorney General has called the question on which the future of New England’s economy, our global climate, and the rule of law in the Commonwealth will turn: when and how are we going to wean our energy system off of fracked gas and other dirty fossil fuels as mandated by current law?” Brad Campbell, President of the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF), said in a statement.

Related: Why Big Oil Is Investing In India
 National Grid, a major utility in Massachusetts, supports CO2 reduction goals and said “we've done extensive work on gas supply and demand forecasting, and we'll leverage these learnings in the Commonwealth,” according to Utility Dive.

Massachusetts joins California and New York as the third state to begin the process of phasing out natural gas. In fact, in California, some 30 cities have already banned natural gas in new buildings.

The gas industry is on the defensive on other fronts as well. AG Healey also recently filed an amendment complaint in a Suffolk Superior Court case against ExxonMobil, for the company’s deception on climate change and the company’s climate-related financial risks to investors. 

While the outcomes of the Attorney General’s efforts are unclear, the gas industry suffered a more tangible blow in early June when a U.S. federal appeals court vacated an air permit for Enbridge’s controversial gas compressor station in Weymouth, Massachusetts. 

The compressor station is under construction, but has been the target of a withering campaign by local community and environmental groups. The compressor station is not just a local matter. It would expand capacity on the Algonquin Gas Transmission system, adding more throughput for the entire northeast, essentially increasing the volume of Marcellus shale gas that can move into New England and even to eastern Canada. Against that backdrop, the compressor station is a proxy battle over the future of natural gas in the Northeast. 

“We remain committed to placing the Weymouth Compressor Station in service as soon as possible, in compliance with applicable regulations, to deliver much-needed natural gas to project customers, including local gas utilities in Maine and Atlantic Canada,” Enbridge said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in May, New York rejected the Williams Pipeline that would have carried Marcellus shale gas through New Jersey and across the Atlantic Ocean to Long Island. 

Related: Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Marcellus gas production has been declining since late last year, weighed down by too much production, falling prices, and deteriorating economics. The upstream problems are compounded by the series of defeats the industry has faced downstream in the northeast. 

The political winds are beginning to turn against gas. For years, the industry has sold gas as a boon for climate change, able to slash emissions by replacing coal. But more recent research has questioned that premise. Releases of methane – at the well head, as well as when gas is moved through pipelines and distribution networks – negate much of the climate benefit. 

There is a heated debate about the precise volumes of methane that are emitted, but at the end of the day, the emissions are still significant. Meanwhile, solar and wind are often cheaper than new natural gas, and renewables backed up by battery storage will be cheaper than gas in the next few years

With renewables now readily accessible and cost-effective, the political power of gas as a “bridge fuel” has evaporated and the industry finds itself on the defensive. 

By Nick Cunningham for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Global LNG Markets Crushed By Global Pandemic
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall

Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall
OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts

OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts
Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War
CEOs Bank Big Bonuses As Oil Companies Go Bankrupt

CEOs Bank Big Bonuses As Oil Companies Go Bankrupt



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com