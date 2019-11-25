OilPrice GEA
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Musk Claims Cybertruck Orders Have Surpassed 200,000

By Irina Slav - Nov 25, 2019, 9:30 AM CST Cybertruck

A total of 200,000 orders have been placed for Tesla’s latest model, the Cybertruck, which came as a surprise to many not least because of its departure from the Tesla aesthetics we have got used to so far.

In a series of tweets since Saturday, Elon Musk has been updating his huge audience on the order numbers for the Cybertruck beginning at 146,000 and ending—for the time being—at 200,000.

Tesla revealed the Cybertruck last week to mixed reactions not just because of the “planar”, as Musk called it, appearance of the truck but also because the presentation did not go completely as planned when the supposedly armored glass of the vehicle broke.

“Trucks have been the same for a very long time,” Musk said at the launch. “Like a hundred years, trucks have been basically the same. We want to try something different.” The inspiration for the design of the Cybertruck, according to a CNBC report, came from the movie “Blade Runner”.

Apparently, the appearance of the vehicle took many investors by surprise and led to a 6.1-percent decline in the Tesla share price on Friday, Reuters noted. Price and brand loyalty, however, seem to have countered the initial shock, at least with regard to orders if not the share price. Prices for the Cybertruck start at $39,900, with reservations allowed at an advance payment of just $100.

The characteristics of the vehicle are impressive, as usual. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and has a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds. Top speed is 130 mph although Musk said in yet another tweet that the Cybertruck is faster than a Porsche 911, which can reach top speeds of 183 mph.

Musk also poked Tesla’s big rivals from Detroit by tweeting a video of a Cybertruck pulling a Ford F-150 truck uphill.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

