Tesla Faces ‘’Herculean Task’’ As Share Price Tanks

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.77 -0.36 -0.57%
Brent Crude 2 hours 72.18 +0.21 +0.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.647 +0.006 +0.23%
Mars US 2 hours 68.14 -0.51 -0.74%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.47 -0.10 -0.14%
Urals 19 hours 69.73 -0.43 -0.61%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.40 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.40 +0.56%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Mexican Basket 5 days 64.57 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.647 +0.006 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 71.74 -0.72 -0.99%
Murban 19 hours 72.74 -0.88 -1.20%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 65.11 -0.54 -0.82%
Basra Light 19 hours 73.61 -0.39 -0.53%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 72.18 -0.58 -0.80%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Girassol 19 hours 72.85 -0.53 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.47 -0.10 -0.14%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 29 mins 44.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 50.11 +0.29 +0.58%
Canadian Condensate 88 days 59.96 +0.29 +0.49%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.66 +0.29 +0.46%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.71 +0.29 +0.52%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.51 +0.29 +0.54%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.51 +0.29 +0.54%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 58.61 +0.29 +0.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.31 +0.29 +0.47%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.46 +0.29 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.40 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 53.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.40 -0.81 -1.11%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 56.94 -0.11 -0.19%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.89 -0.11 -0.18%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.89 -0.11 -0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.75 +0.34 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 6 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 13 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 minutes Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 4 hours Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 32 mins Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 3 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 3 hours Trump bogged down in Mideast quagmire. US spent $Trillions, lost Thousands of lives, and lost goodwill. FOR WHAT? US interests ? WHAT INTEREST ? . . . . China greatest threat next 50 years.
  • 37 mins California's Oil Industry Collapses Despite Shale Boom
  • 4 hours Knock-Knock: Aircraft Carrier Seen As Barometer Of Tensions With Iran
  • 1 hour Misunderstanding between USA and Iran the cause of current stand off, I call BS
  • 2 hours Rural and Conservative: Polish Towns Go 'LGBT free' Ahead Of Bitter European Election Campaign
  • 9 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting
  • 9 hours Shale to be profitable in 2019!!!
  • 9 hours China Downplays Chances For Trade Talks While U.S. Plays ‘Little Tricks’
  • 4 hours "We cannot be relying on fossil fuels to burn as an energy source at all in our country" - Canadian NDP Political Leader
  • 1 hour Iceland Reducing Gas Stations By Half By 2025

Breaking News:

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Alt Text

Why Oil Stock Dividends Are Soaring This Year

In a bid to reward…

Alt Text

OPEC Oil Output Sees Small Dip In April Despite Deep Cuts

Crude oil production in the…

Alt Text

Meet America’s Newest $9 Trillion Climate Change Solution

Democratic Presidential hopeful and Washington…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Tesla Faces ‘’Herculean Task’’ As Share Price Tanks

By Irina Slav - May 21, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Tesla powerpack

A spike in doubts about Tesla’s ability to deliver on its financial performance targets has caused a more than 20-percent drop in its stock, with nine of the ten days to May 20 registering declines, Bloomberg reports.

An additional blow to the share came from a once-optimistic analyst with Wedbush. In a Sunday note, Dan Ives had a few choice metaphors for what’s in store for Tesla. “Kilimanjaro-like uphill climb” and a “Herculean task” were among them as Ives, who until last month had a US$365 price target on Tesla’s stock, is now doubtful about the demand for the flagship affordable Model 3 as well as the company’s ability to hit its car delivery targets.

Tesla reported disappointing delivery numbers for the first quarter along with a hefty loss after its first profitable quarter ever in the last three months of 2018. Then, in late April, Elon Musk said, “There is some merit to raising capital,” after a slew of analysts had been saying it for quite a while with the Tesla CEO firmly of the opinion that Tesla could survive without additional cash.

Tesla did raise cash, though, to the tune of US$2.3 billion in a combination of US$650 million of common stock and US$1.35 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due in 2024. The day the company offered the stock was the day its losing streak began. To date, Tesla is once again behind Ford in terms of market capitalization, and although this in itself is nothing to worry about too much, the reasons behind the selloff are certainly a cause for concern.

Tesla plans to deliver between 90,000 and 100,000 vehicles in the current quarter after in the first quarter it only delivered 63,000. It also has plans for 360,000 to 400,000 car deliveries for full-2019. Wedbush’s Ives said in his note that reaching that full-year goal would be a Herculean task. What’s more, however, is that it may end up needing more cash, to the tune of US$1-2 billion if the company doesn’t book a profit for this quarter. Related: Why China Hasn’t Slapped Tariffs On U.S. Oil Imports

“With a code red situation at Tesla, Musk & Co. are expanding into insurance, robotaxis, and other sci-fi projects/endeavors when the company instead should be laser-focused on shoring up core demand for Model 3 and simplifying its business model and expense structure,” the analyst wrote.

Indeed Musk has been expanding on several fronts and two months ago showcased a new model, the Y, which also sparked criticism from investors and analysts firm in their belief that the company should focus on the matters at hand such as profitability and ramping up car deliveries rather than designing new models. Musk has claimed the Model Y—a crossover SUV with a price tag of US$47,000—will sell better than the Models S, X, and S combined but this will take time. Unfortunately, Tesla needs better sales right now.

Steps are being made in the right direction, however. Musk has called for a “hardcore” review of the company’s expenses and has suggested that more cost cuts are on the way. Yet cost cuts on their own won’t do the trick. Perhaps it really is time for Tesla to focus on its immediate business, which is selling cars that have already been made and making more if there is demand for them.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Markets In Limbo After OPEC+ Meeting

Next Post

Permian Pipeline Protesters Face Decade Behind Bars
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner

Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner
Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

 One Country That Could Win Big From The U.S., China Trade War

One Country That Could Win Big From The U.S., China Trade War

 Global Oil Shipping Concerns Rise Over Middle East Tensions

Global Oil Shipping Concerns Rise Over Middle East Tensions

 No, The Oil Glut Hasn’t Disappeared

No, The Oil Glut Hasn’t Disappeared

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com