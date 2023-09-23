Space-Based Solar Power Could Become A Reality

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 90.03 +0.40 +0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 23 hours 93.27 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.75 -0.70 -0.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.637 +0.027 +1.03%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.562 -0.058 -2.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 88.73 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.562 -0.058 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 2 days 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 92.71 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 663 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.70 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.55 -0.49 -0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 116 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 71.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 91.78 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 90.03 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 85.83 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 84.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 93.23 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 79.86 -0.65 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 85.51 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 86.00 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 6 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

Oil Prices Climb As Bullish News Continues To Mount

Oil Prices Climb As Bullish News Continues To Mount

Oil prices continued to climb…

India And U.S. Strengthen Energy Ties

India And U.S. Strengthen Energy Ties

India and the U.S. fortify…

Greenwashing Backlash Sparks ESG Exodus

Greenwashing Backlash Sparks ESG Exodus

Amid growing backlash and scrutiny,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Space-Based Solar Power Could Become A Reality

By Felicity Bradstock - Sep 23, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Solar space projects aim to collect uninterrupted solar radiation using satellites, reflecting rays onto collectors and beaming energy back to Earth.
  • Japan, the U.K., and the U.S. are making considerable strides, with successful tests and heavy investments in developing space-based solar technology.
  • With the potential to generate consistent electricity irrespective of earthly conditions, space solar power can revolutionize the renewable energy sector.
Join Our Community
Space

There’s been story after story about the potential for space-based solar power this year, as the ambitious energy plan gains the backing of prominent figures, tech companies and academic institutions. What seemed a pipedream just a few years ago now appears increasingly viable as the rise in investments in green technologies expands the potential for innovative clean energy projects immensely. 

Solar energy generation from space is expected to work by using solar panel-equipped, energy-transmitting satellites to collect high-intensity, uninterrupted solar radiation. Using giant mirrors, solar rays could be reflected onto smaller solar collectors before being wirelessly beamed to Earth in the form of either a microwave or laser beam. 

In May, a public-private Japanese partnership announced plans to run a trial of a solar farm in space as early as 2025. The industry-government-academia project led by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is supported by researchers at Kyoto University. This is just one of several groups worldwide with ambitious plans to generate solar power this way. An increasing number of companies have been testing new technologies to see if solar power converted into microwaves can be beamed to receiving stations on Earth. If successful, this would mark a huge breakthrough in renewable energy as we could harness the power of the sun, day and night, irrespective of weather conditions. 

However, achieving this will be no easy feat. One of the biggest hurdles is the extremely high costs involved with setting up a solar space project. Installing giant solar panels, big enough to generate 1 GW of electricity, could cost over $7.2 billion. Despite the high cost, researchers in Japan are growing increasingly optimistic about the viability of the project, particularly since the Japanese group already carried out successful tests of microwave power transmission horizontally in 2015 and vertically in 2018. Naoki Shinohara, the scientist leading the experiments, stated “If we can demonstrate our technology ahead of the rest of the world, it will also be a bargaining tool for space development with other countries.” 

But Japan is not the only country making progress in space-based solar power, as the U.K. also invests heavily in new projects. In June, it was announced that a group of U.K. universities and tech companies were to receive government funding of almost $5.3 million to develop space-based solar power. One of the recipients is Cambridge University, which is developing ultra-lightweight solar panels that can withstand the high radiation levels in space. Meanwhile, Queen Mary University of London is developing a wireless system to safely beam the solar power to Earth. 

The country’s Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps stated, “We’re taking a giant leap by backing the development of this exciting technology and putting the UK at the forefront of this rapidly emerging industry as it prepares for launch. By winning this new space race, we can transform the way we power our nation and provide cheaper, cleaner and more secure energy for generations to come.”

According to a government-commissioned independent study in 2021, space-based solar power has the potential to generate as much as 10 GW capacity a year by 2050, enough to meet a quarter of the U.K.’s electricity demand. If successful, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero expects it to create a multibillion-pound industry, as well as 143,000 new jobs. 

The concept has now gained the public backing of Tim Peake, the first European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut from Britain to visit the International Space Station. He said that space-based solar power is “becoming absolutely viable”. This is thanks to the falling price of launching heavy cargoes into orbit. The ESA has been exploring the potential of space-based solar power plants, having commissioned two concept studies this year. It expects to present a business case to the EU by as early as 2025. 

This year in the U.S., researchers at the California Institute of Technology claimed to have successfully transmitted solar power to Earth from space for the first time. They launched a prototype spacecraft named MAPLE, short for Microwave Array for Power-transfer Low-orbit Experiment, in January. Ali Hajimiri, the professor leading the project, stated “Through the experiments we have run so far, we received confirmation that MAPLE can transmit power successfully to receivers in space.” He added, "We have also been able to program the array to direct its energy toward Earth, which we detected here at Caltech. We had, of course, tested it on Earth, but now we know that it can survive the trip to space and operate there.”

Recent innovations in space-based solar power in various parts of the world are making the seemingly far-fetched concept appear increasingly viable. If successful, it has the potential to advance the renewable energy sector significantly by providing a stable source of electricity, day and night, using the power of the sun. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1
Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits
Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis
Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices

Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices
The Real Reason For Saudi Arabia’s Oil Production Cuts

The Real Reason For Saudi Arabia’s Oil Production Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com