Nigeria Secures $13 Billion In Investment Pledges From Big Oil

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.80 +1.17 +1.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.19 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.00 +0.55 +0.58%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.665 +0.055 +2.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.639 +0.019 +0.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.90 -1.36 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.90 -1.36 -1.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.82 -1.18 -1.22%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 88.83 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.639 +0.019 +0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 8 hours 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 8 hours 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 93.06 -0.48 -0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 661 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.84 -0.30 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.04 -0.34 -0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.82 -1.18 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 114 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 71.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 91.78 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 90.03 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 85.83 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 84.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 93.23 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.90 -1.36 -1.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.76 -0.92 -1.05%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.51 -0.92 -1.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.16 -0.92 -1.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.76 -0.92 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.76 -0.92 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.75 -1.00 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 5 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Nigeria Secures $13 Billion In Investment Pledges From Big Oil

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure Ahead Of Winter

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure Ahead Of Winter

Russia launched missile attacks on…

Russia's Fuel Export Ban Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Russia's Fuel Export Ban Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Russia's fuel export restrictions have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Secures $13 Billion In Investment Pledges From Big Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 22, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

Nigeria has secured a total of $13 billion in investment commitments in its oil and gas sector from major international energy companies, including ExxonMobil, Shell, and TotalEnergies, according to Olu Verheijen, the Special Adviser on Energy to Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu.

Verheijen and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) have recently met with representatives of 15 oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria and have secured their commitment to invest in Nigerian oil and gas, the adviser said in a statement on Friday sent to the Nairametrics outlet in Nigeria.

“We are faced with a revenue crisis which is impacting all Nigerians. To urgently address this, President Bola Tinubu is actively seeking ways to grow revenue and forex to stabilize our economy and currency, and the oil and gas sector remains critical to our ability to do so despite current production levels falling significantly short of our potential,” Verheijen said.

Earlier this week, Tinubu’s spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said that Exxon would boost its crude oil production in Nigeria by an additional 40,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Currently, Nigeria’s oil production is around 1 million bpd below its capacity. The government has cited a lack of investments, a shortage of funding sources because of the energy transition, and insecurity among the factors driving the situation.  

Nigeria aims to significantly increase its oil production to up to 1.7 million bpd by November 2023, hoping to win a higher quota in the OPEC+ agreement, Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, Permanent Secretary at Nigeria’s Ministry of Petroleum Resources, told Energy Intelligence in July.

Nigeria’s quota was 1.742 million bpd earlier this year, but due to its underproduction of more than 400,000 bpd, the output cap for Nigeria was lowered to 1.38 million bpd at the OPEC+ meeting in early June.

Nigeria has consistently failed to produce to its quota in the OPEC+ agreement. The combination of pipeline vandalism and oil theft with a lack of investment in capacity has made Nigeria the biggest laggard in crude oil production in the OPEC+ alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Says Fossil Fuel Phase-Out Is Unrealistic

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com