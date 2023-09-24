World's Fourth Biggest Iron Ore Producer Stops Buying Carbon Offsets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 90.03 +0.40 +0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 93.27 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.75 -0.70 -0.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.637 +0.027 +1.03%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.562 -0.058 -2.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%
Chart Mars US 2 days 88.73 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.562 -0.058 -2.22%

Graph up Marine 2 days 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 2 days 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 92.71 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 663 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.70 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.55 -0.49 -0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 116 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 71.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 91.78 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 90.03 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 85.83 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 84.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 93.23 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 79.86 -0.65 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 85.51 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 86.00 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

World's Fourth Biggest Iron Ore Producer Stops Buying Carbon Offsets

By ZeroHedge - Sep 24, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Shell and Fortescue Metals, two major companies, back away from large-scale carbon offset plans.
  • A UC Berkeley study suggests most carbon offset credits might not provide real climate benefits.
  • Leading carbon credit certifier Verra faced controversy for selling ineffective offsets to corporations.
Iron

About three weeks after Shell, Europe's largest oil company, quietly shelved the world's largest corporate plan to develop carbon offsets, the world's number four iron ore producer, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., has decided to end purchases of voluntary carbon offsets. This comes as at least one major study has revealed carbon offsets are prone to 'greenwashing' and most credits don't actually benefit the climate. 

Billionaire Andrew Forrest's Fortescue Metals produced about 2.55 million tons of scope 1 and 2 carbon dioxide emissions in the year leading up to June 30. Bloomberg said the company has implemented a new policy to halt purchases of carbon offset credits from the current fiscal year.  

"We are the only heavy emitter in the world to stop purchasing voluntary offsets," Dino Otranto, chief executive officer of Fortescue's metals business, said in a statement. 

The move by Fortescue comes after Shell laid out an updated strategy for the company that included cutting costs and doubling down on profit centers (oil and gas) - which notably shelved the world's largest corporate plan to develop carbon offsets. 

According to Bloomberg Green's investigations, many offset programs don't deliver the promised environmental benefits.

A study by the University of California, Berkeley's Goldman School of Public Policy found that REDD+ credits account for a quarter of the carbon offset market. And according to researchers, "Most credits probably don't represent any climate benefit." 

The Berkeley findings raise serious questions about the carbon offsets market come months after the world's leading carbon credit certifier, Verra, sold worthless offsets to major corporations

Recall Elon Musk tweeted one year ago, "ESG is a scam. It has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors." 

As we noted earlier this year, "Carbon Credits Are The Biggest Scam Since Indulgences... How You Can Avoid Being Fleeced." 

