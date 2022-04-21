EIA: U.S. Crude Production Doubled Since 2010 Because Of Horizontal Wells

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 40 mins 103.8 +1.60 +1.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 108.8 +2.03 +1.90%
Graph up Natural Gas 40 mins 6.957 +0.020 +0.29%
Graph down Heating Oil 40 mins 3.901 -0.072 -1.82%
Graph up Gasoline 40 mins 3.339 +0.054 +1.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 +0.02 +0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 +0.02 +0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.0 -2.55 -2.31%
Chart Mars US 24 mins 103.3 +3.34 +3.34%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 3.339 +0.054 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 105.3 -3.18 -2.93%
Graph down Murban 2 days 107.5 -3.41 -3.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.1 +0.40 +0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 143 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 108.3 +0.27 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 105.7 +0.14 +0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.0 -2.55 -2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.97 +0.42 +0.47%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 88.09 +0.14 +0.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 104.3 +0.14 +0.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 102.6 +0.14 +0.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 100.5 +0.14 +0.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 97.64 +0.14 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 97.64 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 99.74 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 103.3 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 97.94 +0.14 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.25 -4.25 -4.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 93.00 -4.25 -4.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 110.9 -5.05 -4.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 96.70 -5.46 -5.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 100.7 -5.46 -5.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.7 -5.46 -5.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.25 -4.25 -4.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.00 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.7 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 20 hours "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Ukraine gas
  • 1 day The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 49 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 mins "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 18 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 2 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 day Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

U.S. West Coast Imports More Gasoline Ahead Of Driving Season

“Invisible Energy Highways” Could Usher In A New Era Of Shared Power

“Invisible Energy Highways” Could Usher In A New Era Of Shared Power

As the world races to…

China’s New Gold Project Is A Double-Edged Sword For Tajikistan

China’s New Gold Project Is A Double-Edged Sword For Tajikistan

As Tajikistan grapples with the…

China Is Building An Empire Of Influence In Central Asia

China Is Building An Empire Of Influence In Central Asia

When China chose Kazakhstan to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EIA: U.S. Crude Production Doubled Since 2010 Because Of Horizontal Wells

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 21, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • 81 percent of completed wells in the oil and gas industry were horizontal or directional in 2021.
  • The number of completed oil and gas wells fell by 66 percent between 2010 and 2021.
  • Horizontal well drilling has been crucial in the development of new oil and gas resources in the U.S.
Join Our Community

More than 80 percent of oil and gas well completions in the United States were horizontal or directional in 2021, and although the total number of completed wells has fallen since 2010, U.S. crude oil production has more than doubled thanks to horizontal drilling, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.

Last year, 81 percent of completed wells in the oil and gas industry were horizontal or directional, compared to just 19 percent of completed vertical wells, the EIA found in its recently added data series on crude oil and natural gas well completions and drilled footage for U.S. wells completed since 2010.

The number of completed oil and gas wells fell by 66 percent between 2010 and 2021. Total drilling length also dropped, by 30 percent. However, U.S. crude oil production has more than doubled, and U.S. gross withdrawals of natural gas have increased by 55 percent, the EIA said.

That’s because of technology improvements in the average footage of wells drilled—this footage more than doubled from 7,300 feet per well to 15,200 feet per well between 2010 and 2021.

“Horizontal and directional wells are longer than vertical wells, allowing them to access more geologic formations that contain crude oil and natural gas, which increases those wells’ productivity,” the EIA noted.

Since the August 2020 low in the number of operating rigs in the United States, the rig count has risen every month to reach 636 operating rotary rigs in February 2022, according to EIA’s monthly estimates based on Baker Hughes data.

In the most recent week with available data, the total rig count increased to 693 in the week to April 15—that’s 254 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021 and the highest count since April 2020. Drilling has picked up substantially since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, adding 43 rigs in the last seven weeks. The seven weeks preceding the invasion, however, saw 62 rigs added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Shipping Stocks Are Exploding Amid A Commodity Supercycle

Next Post

The Chinese Oil Stock That Soared 44% On Its First Trading Day
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years
U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Spike As Exports Boom

U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Spike As Exports Boom
JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185
Germany Bets Big On One Energy Hub To Reduce Reliance On Russian Gas

Germany Bets Big On One Energy Hub To Reduce Reliance On Russian Gas



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com