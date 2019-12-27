OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 3 hours 61.72 +0.04 +0.06%
Brent Crude 2 hours 66.87 +0.11 +0.16%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.231 -0.054 -2.36%
Mars US 2 hours 62.12 +0.04 +0.06%
Opec Basket 9 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 2 days 59.75 +0.95 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.17 +0.94 +1.46%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.49 +0.85 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.32 +1.37 +2.45%
Marine 19 hours 68.26 +0.60 +0.89%
Murban 19 hours 69.58 +0.28 +0.40%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 58.86 +0.52 +0.89%
Basra Light 19 hours 72.84 +0.28 +0.39%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.41 +1.04 +1.54%
Girassol 19 hours 69.40 +0.81 +1.18%
Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 41.24 +0.59 +1.45%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 36.43 +0.57 +1.59%
Canadian Condensate 129 days 55.68 +0.57 +1.03%
Premium Synthetic 119 days 62.08 +0.57 +0.93%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.68 +0.57 +1.03%
Peace Sour 4 days 51.68 +0.57 +1.12%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 54.93 +0.57 +1.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 61.18 +0.57 +0.94%
Central Alberta 4 days 51.93 +0.57 +1.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Giddings 2 days 51.75 +0.50 +0.98%
ANS West Coast 106 days 67.48 -0.49 -0.72%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.63 +0.57 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.58 +0.57 +0.97%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +1.25 +2.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.91 +1.16 +1.66%
Shipping Costs Could Soon Soar

By Editorial Dept - Dec 27, 2019, 1:00 PM CST
Shipping

Market Movers

- The International Maritime Organization’s new fuel rules begin on January 1 and reduce the limit on sulfur in fuel oil from 3.5% to 0.5% - a figure that could have a major impact on markets, even if ships only constitute between 5% and 7% of global transport oil demand. This will spark significant competition for low-sulfur fuel that refineries aren’t set up to produce. For investors, it could be a lucrative new game of hedging the right bets. Analysts cited by WSJ predict that the $350-per-metric ton gap between prices of very-low-sulfur fuel and high-sulfur fuel could wide to $1,000 in 2020. That means shipping costs could skyrocket before everyone has a chance to adjust. We can already see the market responding as prices of Abu Dhabi’s Murban crude grade dropped over the past week as refiners sought out lower-sulfur marine fuel. On Thursday last week, Murban was trading at a discount of $0.15 to its OSP, compared to a premium of $0.25 to the OSP just days earlier.

Discovery & Development

- On December 20th, Guyana officially produced its first-ever oil, courtesy of ExxonMobil in the offshore Stabroek Block. Output in the first phase of production is set to reach 120,000 bpd, with first cargo to be sold in a couple of weeks. By 2025, production is expected to hit 750,00 bpd.

- Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have signed a deal on their Neutral Zone to end a five-year dispute and reopen oil fields that have the potential…

