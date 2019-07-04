Shale Industry Has Destroyed 80% Of Its Value Since 2008

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 5 hours 56.67 -0.67 -1.17%
Brent Crude 5 hours 63.30 -0.52 -0.81%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.276 -0.014 -0.61%
Mars US 23 hours 59.49 +1.19 +2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.69 -1.26 -1.97%
Urals 2 days 59.40 -2.05 -3.34%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.19 +0.10 +0.16%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.276 -0.014 -0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.76 -2.67 -4.21%
Murban 2 days 62.32 -2.52 -3.89%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.88 +0.03 +0.05%
Basra Light 2 days 64.42 +1.09 +1.72%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.39 +0.41 +0.66%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.19 +0.10 +0.16%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.19 +0.10 +0.16%
Girassol 2 days 63.78 +0.23 +0.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.69 -1.26 -1.97%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 40.39 +0.84 +2.12%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 42.85 -3.29 -7.13%
Canadian Condensate 17 days 51.90 -2.84 -5.19%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 56.75 -2.84 -4.77%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.10 -3.29 -6.05%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.25 -2.84 -5.45%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.25 -2.84 -5.45%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 52.00 -3.19 -5.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.45 -2.89 -4.87%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.75 -3.44 -6.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.75 +1.00 +1.90%
Giddings 2 days 47.50 +1.00 +2.15%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.29 +1.09 +2.17%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.24 +1.09 +2.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.24 +1.09 +2.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.75 +1.00 +1.90%
Kansas Common 3 days 46.50 -2.75 -5.58%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.22 +1.09 +1.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes US Trade Deficit Rises To 5-Month High of $55.5B in May
  • 10 hours Trump should move quickly!
  • 10 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 49 mins US, Taliban Scramble To Rewrite Draft On Troop Withdrawal
  • 10 hours Oil Prices Fall On Signs Of Slowing U.S. Demand
  • 5 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 22 hours U.S. Economic Expansion: Rich Get Richer
  • 24 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 1 day Mayors Across country commit to buying EVs
  • 23 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 1 day We Are Better Than This
  • 1 day The U.S. Got More Electricity From Renewables Than Coal For The First Time
  • 3 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 23 hours The EU Sets New Leaders:Italian Socialist Sassoli Elected EU Parliament Speaker

Breaking News:

Saudis, Kuwait Make Progress On Talks To Resume Oil Output In Neutral Zone

Alt Text

Is This The Beginning Of A New Oil Crisis In Canada?

Canada is struggling to push…

Alt Text

Caught In The Middle: Iraq’s Struggle For Energy Independence

Conflict stricken Iraq continues to…

Alt Text

U.S. Considers Allowing China To Import Oil From Iran

The U.S. Department of State…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shale Industry Has Destroyed 80% Of Its Value Since 2008

By Kurt Cobb - Jul 04, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Fracking operation

Recently, the former CEO of the largest shale gas producer in the United States told a roomful of conference goers what any competent financial analysis would have revealed many years ago: the shale oil and gas industry as a whole has been destroying capital since its inception.

"The fact is that every time they put the drill bit to the ground, they erode the value of the billions of dollars of previous investments they have made," said Steve Schlotterbeck, former head of natural gas behemoth EQT, at a petrochemical industry conference. "It's frankly no wonder that their equity valuations continue to fall dramatically."

But, the real news here is not that the shale oil and gas industry has from its beginning been destroying capital one well at a time. It's that a major industry insider freed from the constraints of his former job has admitted it.

Schlotterbeck calculates that the industry as a whole has destroyed 80 percent of its value since 2008. It turns out that the so-called shale revolution is a revolution as much in investor stupidity as it is in technology, a technology that can't seem to produce actual industry profits. The former CEO added that there have been 172 bankruptcies among exploration and production companies engaged in the shale oil and gas business just since 2015.

Now the significance of this message is as much where it was said as who said it. Schlotterbeck was addressing attendees of the Northeast Petrochemical Exhibition & Conference in Pittsburgh in mid-June. The predominant buzz at the conference was a plan to turn Pennsylvania and Ohio, which sit above large shale gas resources, into a petrochemical and plastics center similar that which exists on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Related: OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal

That idea is largely premised on how cheap natural gas has become as a result of the vast overproduction coming from the shale drillers. Schlotterbeck's point, which seemed largely lost on the promoters of the scheme, is that someday low prices will have to rise substantially to keep the drillers afloat. That can happen in two ways, he explained: self-discipline or a new rash of bankruptcies that reduces production by eliminating companies.

Either way, prices will rise significantly, undermining the "cheap gas" meme that is impelling the vision of a petrochemical wonderland in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

That means less supply and higher prices, which usually go together. What will vast investments in petrochemical refineries look like then?

The same shortsightedness is taking place in the U.S. utility industry which keeps adding baseload natural gas power plants to its mix. There can be no argument that the switch to natural gas and away from coal has been central in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. But burning natural gas still emits greenhouse gases, and the emphasis on natural gas in electricity production has held back investment in renewables that are far lower in their carbon footprint.

What is likely to catch the utility industry by surprise is the same thing that will catch the new petrochemical operators near the Marcellus and Utica Shale natural gas deposits in Pennsylvania and Ohio by surprise: much higher prices for natural gas.

The simple fact is that both industries are basing their futures on extremely optimistic assumptions about the prices and supply of natural gas. This independent detailed analysis of both shale oil and gas based on actual well histories explains why these assumptions are unrealistic. The short version is that the exploration and production companies will use up their "sweet spots" and then move on to much more difficult deposits that will require far more resources to drill and produce and therefore require significantly higher prices. All of this could happen by the mid-2020s. Related: Will OPEC Cuts Trigger New Wave Of US Shale Oil?

Contrary to the wildly optimistic projections of the U.S. Energy Information Administration of continuously growing natural gas supplies through 2040, natural gas production from shale gas wells then is likely to be only a fraction of what it is today.

That would imply a lot of worthless or at least devalued utility and petrochemical infrastructure and a lot of unhappy investors.

Understanding this outcome as likely does not require a paranormal ability to see the future. The evidence is right in front of us now in the balance sheets and income statements of the shale oil and gas companies of America. The industry's financial condition is in shambles because it simply can't make money with prices this low. It follows that we cannot reasonably expect investors to suffer continuous losses between now and mid-century in order to subsidize the utility and petrochemical industries with cheap natural gas.

That was Schlotterbeck's point, but few people at the conference or in the affected industries seem to be able accept his obvious conclusion.

By Kurt Kobb via Resource Insights

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

Next Post

The Secret To Avoiding Another Nuclear Disaster
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal

OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal
China Just Created A Huge Opportunity For The Oil & Gas Industry

China Just Created A Huge Opportunity For The Oil & Gas Industry

 The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

 Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

 Oil Prices Hinge On These Two Major Events

Oil Prices Hinge On These Two Major Events

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com