Trade Deal Could Send Oil To $75

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.35 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.80 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.284 -0.006 -0.26%
Mars US 2 hours 59.49 +1.19 +2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.95 -1.76 -2.68%
Urals 20 hours 59.40 -2.05 -3.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 20 hours 64.19 +0.10 +0.16%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.69 -1.91 -3.15%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.284 -0.006 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 60.76 -2.67 -4.21%
Murban 20 hours 62.32 -2.52 -3.89%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 56.88 +0.03 +0.05%
Basra Light 20 hours 64.42 +1.09 +1.72%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 62.39 +0.41 +0.66%
Bonny Light 20 hours 64.19 +0.10 +0.16%
Bonny Light 20 hours 64.19 +0.10 +0.16%
Girassol 20 hours 63.78 +0.23 +0.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.95 -1.76 -2.68%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.39 +0.84 +2.12%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 42.85 -3.29 -7.13%
Canadian Condensate 16 days 51.90 -2.84 -5.19%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 56.75 -2.84 -4.77%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 51.10 -3.29 -6.05%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.25 -2.84 -5.45%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.25 -2.84 -5.45%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 52.00 -3.19 -5.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 56.45 -2.89 -4.87%
Central Alberta 3 hours 50.75 -3.44 -6.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.75 +1.00 +1.90%
Giddings 20 hours 47.50 +1.00 +2.15%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.29 +1.09 +2.17%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.24 +1.09 +2.01%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.24 +1.09 +2.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.75 +1.00 +1.90%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 -2.75 -5.58%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.13 -2.84 -4.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes US Trade Deficit Rises To 5-Month High of $55.5B in May
  • 1 min Trump should move quickly!
  • 36 mins U.S. Economic Expansion: Rich Get Richer
  • 2 hours The EU Sets New Leaders:Italian Socialist Sassoli Elected EU Parliament Speaker
  • 7 hours Mayors Across country commit to buying EVs
  • 18 hours The illusion that OPEC Can Still Regulate Oil Price is a Canard. The Ruse continues . . . . OPECs semantics "stabilize" , "balance" etc. are No Longer Effective. The Cartel is dying
  • 1 day Oil prices weighing companies down, bankruptcies, service companies etc
  • 17 hours For all the trump fans out there
  • 1 day On time, no excuses: France Urges Iran To Reverse Breach Of Nuclear Deal
  • 3 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 47 mins Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 7 hours The U.S. Got More Electricity From Renewables Than Coal For The First Time
  • 2 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 7 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 7 hours We Are Better Than This

Breaking News:

Kazakhstan Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China

Alt Text

Oil Holds Steady Amid Small Rig Count Decline

Oil prices held steady on…

Alt Text

The Oil Price Risk Analysts Are Ignoring

While geopolitical tensions in the…

Alt Text

Oil Shoots Up As Iran Says ‘’It’s Ready For War’’

Oil prices shot higher on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trade Deal Could Send Oil To $75

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 03, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
crude storage

While OPEC and its allies successfully reached a deal to extend its production cut quotas into 2020, the oil price response was markedly disappointing, leaving the market to wonder if oil prices will ever recover much beyond the levels that they are today.

Leading up to the most recent OPEC meeting, the Brent barrel was trading at a hair over $66. And while most analysts agreed that the market had already priced in an extension of some sort, not many were calling for prices to fall in a notable way. But prices did just that, falling to just above $62 on Wednesday on a weakened global demand outlook—not even the API reporting on Tuesday a crude oil inventory drop of 5 million barrels was able to stop the dramatic price slide that saw prices off 5%.

One thing that may have the power to lift oil prices out of the low $60s, however, is an end to the US/China trade war, which has helped to dampen oil demand growth prospects.

In fact, one expert is calling the trade talks between the US and China the decisive factor in the oil price outlook this year, according to CNBC, who spoke on Tuesday with oil market expert Amrita Sen.

“I know Al Falih said that the second-half of the year (demand) outlook looks better but so much depends on the trade deal, on the truce between the U.S. and China, and global demand has slowed down considerably,” Sen told CNBC, adding that the truce over the trade talks over the weekend may restore fuel demand. If, however, that demand isn’t restored quickly, weak prices will persist through H2 2019 and even 2020.

According to Sen, if we see even 1 million barrels per day in demand growth, oil prices could “easily be $75 if not slightly higher.”

Saudi Arabia, for one, is reportedly banking on oil above $75. In fact, some say it is banking on $80 oil—the minimum amount that the Saudi’s budget needs to breakeven, according to some. This perceived do-or-die moment for Saudi Arabia has led many to believe that this was behind the successful agreement reached by the cartel. But this successful agreement fell short of lifting prices in the immediate term. Related: OPEC And Partners Officially Ratify New Deal

Saudi Arabia is now expected to lower prices of most crude oil grades that it sells to its largest market—Asia—trade sources said on Tuesday, with its OSP for Arab Light to Asia expected to be $0.30 to $0.50 lower, according to Hellenic Shipping News. The OSPs would need to be lowered, the trade sources said, because spot prices could drop in August.

This oil demand growth is an elusive figure. The EIA in its June Short Term Energy Outlook pegs oil demand growth at 1.4 million bpd in 2020—an increase over the expected 1.2 million bpd for 2019. The IEA also pegged it at 1.4 million bpd for 2020 and 1.2 million bpd for 2019—a downward revision from its previous estimates. OPEC, too, cut its projections, completing the soured outlook trifecta, to 1.14 million bpd in 2019—a 70,000 bpd downward revision. The reason for the lowered demand growth projections, OPEC said, was the trade disputes.

As insufficient as they may be, today’s low oil prices do have one positive for Saudi Arabia and its band of merry producers, and that’s the fact that these lower prices also clip the wings of US shale growth—and some may argue that Saudi Arabia is wisely gauging this aspect of the fickle oil market that swings not just on oil inventory and demand, but on trading activity and market sentiment.

If oil prices are to rise to $75 bpd, demand growth projections will need to be revised unless there is a serious production outage by one of the world’s major players.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Trade Truce Sends Oil Prices Higher
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal

OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal
China Just Created A Huge Opportunity For The Oil & Gas Industry

China Just Created A Huge Opportunity For The Oil & Gas Industry

 OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

 The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

 Oil Prices Hinge On These Two Major Events

Oil Prices Hinge On These Two Major Events

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com