Another Beneficiary Of The OPEC Deal Emerges

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.55 +0.30 +0.53%
Brent Crude 20 mins 62.40 -2.66 -4.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.237 -0.003 -0.13%
Mars US 19 mins 58.30 -2.89 -4.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.71 +0.11 +0.17%
Urals 17 hours 61.45 -1.35 -2.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.56 +0.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.56 +0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.88 -1.32%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.60 -0.48 -0.79%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.237 -0.003 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.02 +0.14 +0.22%
Murban 2 days 66.30 +0.48 +0.73%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.61 -0.58 -0.98%
Basra Light 2 days 66.06 -0.43 -0.65%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.98 -0.85 -1.31%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.88 -1.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.88 -1.32%
Girassol 2 days 65.56 -1.00 -1.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.71 +0.11 +0.17%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.30 -0.25 -0.63%
Western Canadian Select 25 mins 45.69 +1.22 +2.74%
Canadian Condensate 15 days 54.74 +0.62 +1.15%
Premium Synthetic 25 mins 59.59 +0.67 +1.14%
Sweet Crude 25 mins 53.94 +0.22 +0.41%
Peace Sour 25 mins 52.09 -0.38 -0.72%
Peace Sour 25 mins 52.09 -0.38 -0.72%
Light Sour Blend 25 mins 54.84 -0.13 -0.24%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 59.29 +0.57 +0.97%
Central Alberta 25 mins 53.59 +0.12 +0.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.56 +0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.75 -2.75 -4.95%
Giddings 17 hours 46.50 -2.75 -5.58%
ANS West Coast 6 days 68.44 +0.06 +0.09%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.20 -2.84 -5.35%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.15 -2.84 -4.98%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.15 -2.84 -4.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.75 -2.75 -4.95%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.97 +0.37 +0.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes OPEC Extends Oil Cut To Prop Up Prices As Economy Weakens
  • 2 hours On time, no excuses: France Urges Iran To Reverse Breach Of Nuclear Deal
  • 2 hours U.S. Economic Expansion: Rich Get Richer
  • 4 hours Oil-sands recovery by solvents has just done a licencing agreement requiring the licencee to commit to a $20 million plant,
  • 2 hours Oil prices weighing companies down, bankruptcies, service companies etc
  • 30 mins The U.S. Got More Electricity From Renewables Than Coal For The First Time
  • 6 hours The illusion that OPEC Can Still Regulate Oil Price is a Canard. The Ruse continues . . . . OPECs semantics "stabilize" , "balance" etc. are No Longer Effective. The Cartel is dying
  • 9 hours For all the trump fans out there
  • 13 hours WOW!! SAY ITS NOT SO!! DAMNED OIL DEBT!!! OFFSHORE OIL IN DEBT CRISIS!
  • 10 hours Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 6 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 9 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 10 hours The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 5 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting
  • 8 hours Here we go folks, the wish of so many: Pres. Trump threatens to lessen US security role in Strait of Hormuz, unveils sanctions
  • 5 hours OPEC, GEO-POLITICS & OIL SUPPLY & PRICES

Breaking News:

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Alt Text

Venezuela’s Oil Production Set For Another Drop

Venezuela’s oil production keeps on…

Alt Text

Is Bakken Oil Production Set For An Unexpected Drop?

The Bakken shale in North…

Alt Text

OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal

OPEC and its partners have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Another Beneficiary Of The OPEC Deal Emerges

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 02, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Rough Sea

US shale won’t be the only beneficiary of higher oil prices if the commitment of OPEC and its Russia-led allies to extend their oil production cuts into March 2020 manages to draw down excess global inventories and prop up prices.

The UK North Sea as well could profit, as higher Brent Crude prices, possibly returning above $70 a barrel, could yield more cashflow to operators and the supply chain, industry experts told Energy Voice. Yet, they warned that containing costs as much as possible would be crucial to the North Sea remaining competitive in new investments with other, more attractive, oil and gas basins in the world.  

Although OPEC’s decision to roll over the cuts was widely expected, the nine-month extension to the end of March 2020—instead of the original idea to roll over until the end of 2019—suggests that the cartel is concerned that demand will weaken, while non-OPEC supply, especially U.S. production, will grow at a robust pace.

OPEC’s extension was largely factored into the market ahead of time, but a further price upside could come from a possible resolution of the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, which could remove a key uncertainty over global economic and oil demand outlooks.  

It’s nearly impossible to forecast where oil prices will be—even in the short term—in view of the tense geopolitical picture, but the North Sea oil industry would profit in the short term if Brent prices returned in the $70-80 range, Marc Gronwald, senior lecturer in energy economics at Aberdeen University, told Energy Voice. If the industry wants to avoid the next bust cycle, and if they want to keep skittish investors who have just jumped back into the game by throwing cash at North Sea assets, the industry shouldn’t let costs run out of control with higher prices, even though cost inflation looks “unavoidable”, according to Gronwald.   Related: An Offshore "Scavenger" Too Enticing To Ignore

UK North Sea operators could potentially get US$348 million (£275 million) a year for very $1-rise in oil prices, Paul de Leeuw, director of Robert Gordon University’s Oil and Gas Institute, told Energy Voice. Yet, he cautioned that the industry needs to pull off a careful balancing act between keeping costs down on the one hand, and ensuring wide enough margins for supply chain contractors, on the other.

Production and operating costs of oil and gas field operators in the UK North Sea increased by about 2 percent in 2017, the UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) said in a report in October 2018. Still, total operating expenditure of North Sea oil and gas companies was still 28 percent lower than costs in 2014 before oil prices collapsed.

Earlier this year, the OGA said that oil production in the UK rose by 8.9 percent on the year to 1.09 million bpd in 2018—the highest UK oil production rate since 2011.

Despite this production increase, the UK North Sea needs to attract a steady stream of investment if it wants to keep production and the supply chain from collapsing, industry association Oil & Gas UK said in its key Business Outlook 2019 report this year. Total capital investment has dropped by two thirds since 2014, but Oil & Gas UK sees investment stabilizing this year and next, with a potential for a slight increase this year.

The UK North Sea would need around US$253 billion (£200 billion) in investment between 2019 and 2035 in order “to add a generation of productive life to the basin,” the association said.  

But the area needs to ensure that it is as competitive as possible in order to attract investment at a time in which U.S. shale is attracting “the majority of available capital,” according to Oil & Gas UK. Related: The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

While European supermajors Shell, BP, and Total continue to view the UK North Sea as one of their core assets and production growth areas, U.S. majors have been selling North Sea stakes as many of them are now focused on U.S. shale.

Marathon Oil said in February that it would be exiting the UK North Sea as it continues to focus on high-return U.S. shale oil operations.

In April, ConocoPhillips sold its UK oil and gas business to Chrysaor Holdings for US$2.675 billion in a deal which Wood Mackenzie described as “another story of the changing corporate landscape in the North Sea – for the first time, a non major is the number one producer in the UK.”

Chevron sold in May its North Sea assets—except for a non-operated stake in the Clair field—for US$2 billion to Ithaca Energy, which now becomes the UK’s fifth-largest producer.

The line-up of operators in the UK North Sea may be changing, but industry experts say that operators shouldn’t be tempted to let costs run wild even if Brent returns in the $70-80 range.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire
OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal

OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal

 China Just Created A Huge Opportunity For The Oil & Gas Industry

China Just Created A Huge Opportunity For The Oil & Gas Industry

 OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

 The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com