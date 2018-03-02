Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.18 +0.19 +0.31%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.27 +0.44 +0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.702 +0.004 +0.15%
Mars US 21 hours 59.89 -0.80 -1.32%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.23 -1.74 -2.72%
Urals 2 days 60.69 -2.51 -3.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.28 -0.43 -0.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.71 -1.67 -2.52%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.12 -1.47 -2.64%
Marine 2 days 61.13 -1.75 -2.78%
Murban 2 days 64.53 -1.80 -2.71%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.29 -1.64 -2.69%
Basra Light 2 days 59.21 -0.86 -1.43%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.76 -1.63 -2.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.71 -1.67 -2.52%
Girassol 2 days 64.11 -1.67 -2.54%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.71 +0.74 +1.95%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.49 +1.10 +3.74%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.74 -0.65 -1.04%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.99 -0.65 -1.04%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.24 -0.40 -0.71%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.49 +1.10 +2.27%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.74 -0.15 -0.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.24 -0.65 -1.03%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.99 +1.95 +3.98%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.50 -0.50 -0.86%
Giddings 2 days 51.25 -0.50 -0.97%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.42 -1.35 -2.02%
West Texas Sour 2 days 54.94 -0.65 -1.17%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.89 -0.65 -1.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.44 -0.65 -1.12%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.25 -0.75 -1.44%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.00 -0.65 -0.96%
All Charts
U.S. Rig Count Inches Higher As Canadian Rig Count Slips

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 02, 2018, 12:21 PM CST Oil rig

Baker Hughes reported another 3-rig increase to the number of oil and gas rigs this week.

The total number of oil and gas rigs now stands at 981, which is an addition of 225 rigs year over year.

The number of oil rigs in the United States increased by a single rig this week, and now stands at 800, or 191 over this time last year. The number of gas rigs, which rose by 2 this week, now stands at 181, or 35 rigs above this week last year.

Canada lost another 4 rigs this week after losing 12 last week. The losses were 6 for gas, while oil gained 2.

At 11:45 am EST, the price of a WTI barrel was trading down $0.22 (-0.36%) to $60.77—dollars below last week’s price. The Brent barrel was also trading down on the day, by $0.02 (-0.03%) to $63.81. That represents a $3 fall for the benchmark in a week. The market bristled in early trading after President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his plan for imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum. Many in the oil industry spoke out against the plan, on the grounds that the tariffs would kill jobs in the energy industry as costs for infrastructure projects would likely skyrocket.

US crude oil production rose in the week ending February 23 to 10.283 million bpd—resuming its steadfast climb of recent weeks after a tiny hiccup last week when it fell from a high of 10.271 million bpd to 10.270 million bpd. This week is the highest production figure for the U.S. ever.

By basin, the Marcellus gained two rigs. The Williston basin lost 2. Cana Woodford, DJ-Niobrara, and the Permian all lost a single rig.

At 1:11pm EST, oil had rallied somewhat, with WTI trading at $61.14 (+$0.15) and Brent trading at $64.17 (+$0.34).

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

