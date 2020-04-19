Scientists Unveil Tech To Tame The AI Energy Blackhole

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 18.27 -1.60 -8.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 28.08 +0.26 +0.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 1.753 +0.067 +3.97%
Graph down Mars US 2 days 19.67 -1.10 -5.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
Graph down Urals 3 days 23.05 -0.25 -1.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 14.17 -0.06 -0.42%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 1.753 +0.067 +3.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 22.04 +1.24 +5.96%
Graph up Murban 3 days 21.64 +0.94 +4.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 17.78 +0.67 +3.92%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 26.70 +1.55 +6.16%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 17.92 +0.70 +4.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Girassol 3 days 22.48 +0.78 +3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 14.05 +0.58 +4.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 2.890 -1.560 -35.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 19.14 -1.56 -7.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 18.69 -1.56 -7.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 14.04 -1.56 -10.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 12.54 -1.56 -11.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 17.29 -1.56 -8.28%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 8.790 -1.560 -15.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 14.75 -1.50 -9.23%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 8.500 -1.500 -15.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 16.65 -2.68 -13.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 14.75 -1.50 -9.23%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 10.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 23.10 -0.50 -2.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 2 hours Why the Interest
  • 31 mins China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 1 hour Shales Death Blow?
  • 3 hours A Bad Day on the Rig
  • 4 hours Cognitive Dissonance
  • 28 mins Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 6 hours 2019 Was the Final Peak Oil Year... It's Done.
  • 4 hours Thoughts on the dual currency system and the Deep Throat blog?
  • 6 hours Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 17 mins NY Gov Cuomo (D) allowed hydroxychloroquine . It worked. He asked Trump for more. Look at NY stats. Mass Gov Baker (Rhino) would not allow. His stats continue to get worse.
  • 26 mins Is This Fair and Equitable?
  • 13 hours Middle East: How is the UAE Changing Its Geo-Political Game?

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Offshore Oil Investment Set To Plunge Despite Government Pledges

Alt Text

Texas Oil Drillers Can’t Agree On Output Cuts

Tuesday’s Railroad Commission virtual meeting…

Alt Text

The Oil Industry’s Recovery Lacks One Important Ingredient

Most of the media’s attention…

Alt Text

Big Banks Set To Seize Shale Oil Assets

Shale companies, for years, have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Scientists Unveil Tech To Tame The AI Energy Blackhole

By Alex Kimani - Apr 19, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Electricity

Our ever-growing sea of connectivity powered by technologies such as Big Data, AI, 5G, and IoT has created an enormous tsunami of data that is, unfortunately, playing a significant role in killing our planet. A group of scientists has warned that the rapidly expanding Internet and our mammoth data consumption could be responsible for a staggering 20% of global electricity consumption and 5.5% of all CO2 emissions by 2025. 

It’s an energy black hole that could quickly put paid plans to limit global warming by 1.50C above pre-industrial levels by 2100 in jeopardy.

That’s why the news that researchers have unveiled a technology that can potentially lower AI’s massive carbon footprint by up to 30x is bound to bring a smile to the faces of environmentalists everywhere.

Scienmag has reported that scientists at the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas have discovered that ditching silicon for magnetic circuits in AI neural networks could make smart computers much more energy efficient.

Smart Neural Networks

The researchers have discovered that by using magnetic components instead of silicon in neural training networks (software or hardware systems that operate like the neurons of the human brain), energy consumption could drop by a factor of 20x-30x.

Jean Anne Incorvia, an assistant professor in the Cockrell School’s Department, and second-year graduate student Can Cui have discovered that carefully spacing magnetic nanowires to act as artificial neurons invokes a process known as lateral inhibition. 

This is a natural process used by human neurons, whereby the most activated neurons win out and suppress slower firing ones. Achieving lateral inhibition using current silicon systems requires extra layers of circuitry within computers, which can significantly increase costs and space requirements as well as vastly multiply energy consumption.

Their discovery could have noteworthy ramifications in our quest to control climate change.

Energy Hog

Building Artificial Intelligence, or AI, systems usually involves deep learning; a type of machine learning method that is based on artificial neural networks. 

The process of deep learning takes place in two steps: training and inference. These are extremely computational-intensive processes, such that AI was once thought to belong to the realm of science fiction-- until superfast GPUs and FGPAs with matching parallel computing abilities eventually caught up.

Premium: 2 Stocks To Consider As Oil Nears $15

Nowadays, AI plays more quotidian roles in our lives, such as Google’s RankBrain system that uses AI to better understand search queries; programmatic ads, malware detection, spam filtering, object recognition, speech recognition, natural language processing (NLP), translation and also in those ubiquitous (and annoying) chatbots among other tasks. But it’s easy to forget that AI has come a long way--and has become far dirtier--since the days when IBM’s Deep Blue supercomputer beat the world’s then best chess player Garry Kasparov in a series of chess matches that the machine won 4–2. 

Indeed, Data published by OpenAI shows that the computing power by AI systems that performed more recent landmarks such as defeating humans at Go has doubled roughly every 3.4 months, increasing exponentially by 300,000-fold from 2012 to 2018.

Putting it mildly, AI systems and silicon neural training networks are an energy hog of absurd proportions.

A paper by MIT researchers titled “Energy and Policy Considerations for Deep Learning in NLP” says training AI models can emit more than 626,000 pounds of CO2 equivalent--or nearly five times the lifetime emissions of the average American car, including the manufacture of the car itself. 

Source

AI Supergrowth

Source: Statista

The AI market is one of the fastest-growing tech sectors, with the AI software market expected to expand a sizzling 154%Y/Y to $22.6 billion in 2020 and maintain triple-digit growth over the next five years at the very least. It’s this kind of exponential growth that has prompted academics to challenge the notion that we can considerably reduce carbon emissions by simply cutting down on waste and increasing the efficiency of our IT systems.

But the kinds of energy savings that the University of Texas researchers have demonstrated are transcendental, not merely incremental, thus offering hope that our climate goals can still be achieved.

Depending on how fast the University of Texas researchers are able to commercialize their magnetic neural networks technology, we could be able to turn back the hands of time nearly a decade by dramatically lowering the carbon footprint of modern AI systems. 

Meanwhile, other promising energy-saving technologies such as MIT’s Photonic Chips that use light instead of electricity could also help in the race to combat climate change.

And when the economy opens back up in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, combating climate change is likely to emerge as an even greater goal, with the impetus behind it than only a pandemic can bring. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Oil Autocrats Are Struggling To Keep Their Power

Next Post

Qatar And Russia Fight For LNG Supremacy As Prices Fall To Historic Lows
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut
Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

 Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

 Russia And Saudi Arabia Consider Even Deeper Oil Output Cuts

Russia And Saudi Arabia Consider Even Deeper Oil Output Cuts

 Storage Fears Drive Oil Below $18

Storage Fears Drive Oil Below $18



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com