Oil Autocrats Are Struggling To Keep Their Power

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 18.27 -1.60 -8.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 28.08 +0.26 +0.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 1.753 +0.067 +3.97%
Graph down Mars US 2 days 19.67 -1.10 -5.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
Graph down Urals 3 days 23.05 -0.25 -1.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 14.17 -0.06 -0.42%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 1.753 +0.067 +3.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 22.04 +1.24 +5.96%
Graph up Murban 3 days 21.64 +0.94 +4.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 17.78 +0.67 +3.92%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 26.70 +1.55 +6.16%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 17.92 +0.70 +4.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Girassol 3 days 22.48 +0.78 +3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 14.05 +0.58 +4.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 2.890 -1.560 -35.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 19.14 -1.56 -7.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 18.69 -1.56 -7.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 14.04 -1.56 -10.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 12.54 -1.56 -11.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 17.29 -1.56 -8.28%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 8.790 -1.560 -15.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 14.75 -1.50 -9.23%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 8.500 -1.500 -15.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 16.65 -2.68 -13.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 14.75 -1.50 -9.23%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 10.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 23.10 -0.50 -2.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 2 hours Why the Interest
  • 31 mins China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 1 hour Shales Death Blow?
  • 3 hours A Bad Day on the Rig
  • 4 hours Cognitive Dissonance
  • 28 mins Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 6 hours 2019 Was the Final Peak Oil Year... It's Done.
  • 4 hours Thoughts on the dual currency system and the Deep Throat blog?
  • 6 hours Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 17 mins NY Gov Cuomo (D) allowed hydroxychloroquine . It worked. He asked Trump for more. Look at NY stats. Mass Gov Baker (Rhino) would not allow. His stats continue to get worse.
  • 26 mins Is This Fair and Equitable?
  • 13 hours Middle East: How is the UAE Changing Its Geo-Political Game?

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Offshore Oil Investment Set To Plunge Despite Government Pledges

Alt Text

The Oil Sector That Will Suffer The Most

Oilfield service providers once again…

Alt Text

Oil Price Crash Is Upending The Petrochemicals Industry

While the U.S. shale production…

Alt Text

Big Banks Set To Seize Shale Oil Assets

Shale companies, for years, have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Autocrats Are Struggling To Keep Their Power

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 19, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Offshore rig

This week began with a bang for the oil markets. On Sunday the members of OPEC+ struck a historic deal to slash production by a whopping 9.7 million barrels in May and June in an attempt to rescue oil prices from the depths of the current oil price crash. 

Last month global oil prices fell more in one day last month than they had in nearly 30 years thanks to the culmination of a series of unfortunate events spurred by the spread of the novel coronavirus. As COVID-19 shut down economies around the globe, oil demand plummeted and tensions rose between the OPEC+ members of Saudi Arabia and Russia, leading to an all-out oil price war and severe crude glut on the international market. Oil prices, not too impressive this year, to begin with, have dropped by more than 65 percent from this year’s highest prices. 

This week’s OPEC+ curbing measures have created waves across the industry. Major players in the United States shale sector, which has seen financial devastation, bankruptcies, and tens of thousands of workers fired or furloughed in the wake of the oil crash, are currently clashing on how to respond to OPEC and its allies’ decision. Some producers think that the United States should follow suit and cut production in an attempt to boost global oil prices, with Diamondback Energy Inc. going to far as to proclaim that they would be willing to cut their production to zero for the sake of restoring oil prices, while “opponents of quotas insinuated that some drillers are supporting such restrictions for selfish reasons such as voiding contractual obligations.”

“In oil-producing regions in the United States,” Forbes reported earlier this week, “there is a sinking sense of dread for oil workers and firms alike as jobs evaporate and businesses fall over the cusp into insolvency. This is the harsh nature of the market-driven boom and bust of the oil business in the free market.” But of course the impact of the oil price crash and the OPEC+ deal has major implications for the entire global economy, not just the United States, and for some government regimes, the stakes are much, much higher.

Premium: Oil Storage Nears Its Limit

“Across the globe, these events are bringing restless nights to autocrats and could destabilize political systems,” continues the Forbes article headlined “What Will Oil Autocrats Do Now To Keep Power?” Energy, and oil, in particular, form a huge fraction of the United States’ economy, but for some countries, it is the primary, and in some cases nearly only, a form of national income. “Economies centered on energy and governments that lack diversified streams of revenue are particularly susceptible to the tumult in this situation, says Forbes. “In democratic systems, political unrest can lead to transitions via elections, which are normal occurrences. However, in autocracies and in governments that are democracies in name only, economic turmoil from plunging energy revenue can be more disruptive and can lead to political crackdowns and even revolutions.”

This puts certain petro-nations and certain leaders into a very precarious position as global oil prices continue to wallow around in the depths. So far, it doesn’t seem that the weekend’s big oil production slash has done much to revive oil markets, and oil autocrats around the world must be sweating. The biggest examples of this petro-pickle are, of course, Russia and Saudi Arabia. “Since transparency is generally lacking,” from Riyadh and Moscow as well as many other autocratic regimes, “exact and verifiable financial data is often missing. However, in place we can refer to how the CIA describes their reliance on a strong oil market.”

And the CIA states in no uncertain terms that Saudi Arabia and Russia, the second and third largest oil producers in the world, respectively, are severely dependent on global oil markets to maintain their Gross Domestic Products. The irony that these are precisely the two countries who spurred the current global crude glut and oil price crash is not lost on anyone who is paying attention. 

Premium: Oil Isn’t Ready To Rally

While these two nations are some of the biggest fish in the oil-producing world, there are other, much smaller economies that are even more dependent on oil, including Kuwait and Azerbaijan. Though these countries and these regimes have survived oil price shocks in the past, this time could be different, as this weekend’s seemingly failed attempt to revive the global oil economy has shown. 

“For a strong-man or an autocrat whose country relies on oil sales,” writes Forbes, “the question must be, ‘How desperate am I?’ What are they willing to do to hold on to power? And for the oil industry and oil traders, the question is will any of those authoritarian calculations mean drastic steps that might prop up prices?”

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the eyes of the world will be on the petro-nations of the world in the coming weeks to see just what measures are in store. In a year that has shown us that nothing can be taken for granted, it’s tempting to just fall back on a time-honored idiom: when it comes to oil producers’ decisions this Spring and Summer, expect the unexpected.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

The Oil Industry’s Recovery Lacks One Important Ingredient

Next Post

Scientists Unveil Tech To Tame The AI Energy Blackhole
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut
Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

 Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

 Russia And Saudi Arabia Consider Even Deeper Oil Output Cuts

Russia And Saudi Arabia Consider Even Deeper Oil Output Cuts

 Storage Fears Drive Oil Below $18

Storage Fears Drive Oil Below $18



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com