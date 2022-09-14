EU Calls On Fossil Fuel Industry To Help Raise $140 Billion

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.58 +0.27 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.42 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.11 -0.17 -0.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.603 +0.319 +3.85%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.499 +0.019 +0.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 1 day 86.31 -0.47 -0.54%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.499 +0.019 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 93.71 +2.16 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 95.89 +2.06 +2.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.88 -1.74 -1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 288 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.57 -1.82 -1.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.66 -1.57 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.69 -0.80 -1.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 66.06 -0.47 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 89.46 -0.47 -0.52%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 87.71 -0.47 -0.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 84.86 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 81.56 -0.47 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 81.56 -0.47 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 82.86 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 91.81 -0.47 -0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 81.16 -0.47 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.41 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Energy Armageddon
  • 6 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 4 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 21 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 6 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge

Breaking News:

EU Calls On Fossil Fuel Industry To Help Raise $140 Billion

Oil Prices Inch Lower On Hot Inflation Data

Oil Prices Inch Lower On Hot Inflation Data

Crude prices fell on Tuesday…

Rare Earths Supply Stifled By Controversy In Myanmar

Rare Earths Supply Stifled By Controversy In Myanmar

The race for green energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Calls On Fossil Fuel Industry To Help Raise $140 Billion

By Michael Kern - Sep 14, 2022, 7:30 AM CDT

The European Commission will propose a revenue cap for companies producing electricity at a low cost and a "crisis contribution" from the extra profits of fossil fuel companies in a plan to raise $140 billion (140 billion euros) to cushion the energy crisis blow to European citizens and economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"Our proposal will raise more than 140 billion euros for Member States to cushion the blow directly. And because we are in a fossil fuel crisis, the fossil fuel industry has a special duty, too. Major oil, gas and coal companies are also making huge profits. So they have to pay a fair share – they have to give a crisis contribution," von der Leyen said in her 2022 State of the Union Address today.

The EU will also look to reform the electricity market to decouple the dominant influence of gas on the price of electricity, she added.

"These are all emergency and temporary measures we are working on, including our discussions on price caps," the Commission's president said, without referring to specific price caps on gas, or Russian gas only. This was the only reference to price caps in von der Leyen's speech today.

Since von der Leyen first said last week that the Commission would be working on a price cap on Russian gas to deprive Putin of revenues for the war in Ukraine, deep divisions have emerged among EU member states regarding price caps on gas.

At least ten out of 27 governments are reportedly opposing such a move over concerns that Putin might retaliate with a complete halt of gas supply to the whole of Europe. Germany, Europe's biggest economy and the most affected EU member by the now-shut Nord Stream pipeline, isn't supportive of the plan, either. Another group of EU countries, which include France and Poland, pushed for a price cap on all imported gas. However, the European Commission is wary of this idea because a cap would hurt Europe's ability to draw in large volumes of LNG if prices elsewhere are higher.

Despite the fact that the EU has overshot its gas storage target for this time of the year, "unfortunately that will not be enough," von der Leyen said today, adding that the EU must continue to look to lower the price of gas. The EU and Norway—a major supplier of gas and an ally to the bloc—have agreed to set up a task force on the issue. The Commission will also work to establish "a more representative benchmark" for Europe's gas prices than the Dutch TTF hub, von der Leyen added.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany Could Nationalize Its Biggest Gas Importer

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com