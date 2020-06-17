Saudi Arabia Idles Offshore Rigs Amid Demand Slump

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.40 -0.56 -1.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 40.71 -0.25 -0.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.631 -0.007 -0.43%
Graph down Mars US 31 mins 38.91 -0.17 -0.44%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 36.75 +1.66 +4.73%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 40.40 +1.45 +3.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.66 +1.44 +3.77%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.66 +1.44 +3.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.63 +2.21 +7.03%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.631 -0.007 -0.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 40.54 +1.86 +4.81%
Graph up Murban 2 days 40.37 +1.82 +4.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.30 +6.33 +18.63%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.27 +0.66 +1.51%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 39.75 +1.41 +3.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.30 +1.39 +3.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 36.75 +1.66 +4.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 39 mins 27.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 34.88 +1.26 +3.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 37.38 +1.26 +3.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 38.78 +1.26 +3.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 38.38 +1.26 +3.39%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 33.38 +1.26 +3.92%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 33.38 +1.26 +3.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 33.88 +1.26 +3.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 38.38 +1.26 +3.39%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 33.38 +1.26 +3.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 39.66 +1.44 +3.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 28.25 -0.25 -0.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.40 +1.03 +2.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 31.19 -0.42 -1.33%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.75 +2.25 +8.49%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.92 +1.42 +3.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 5 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 15 mins NOT: Energy Giants To Bring Greener LNG To The Market
  • 2 hours Merkel - Trump: NATO Chief Plays Down Concern Over US Troop Plans In Germany
  • 2 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 5 hours National Guard kills again
  • 19 hours New wave of Coronavirus? Beijing City Raises COVID-19 Emergency Response Level To II From III
  • 13 hours OP article, "The oil price rally may have come to an end, with the long-feared “second wave” of coronavirus infections having now arrived, posing renewed threats to the global economy". That's a Lie
  • 11 hours France looking like a war zone
  • 8 hours What could be the affect on Oil if both India and China the largest consumers in Asia escalate the border tension...?
  • 13 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 1 day The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 2 hours Russian Dirty Games: American Sentenced To 16 yrs In Russia On Spying Charges
  • 1 day Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 10 hours Let’s Try This....
  • 21 hours Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 22 hours Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Meeting Ends Without Recommendation For Further Cuts

Tesla Stock Soars To Record High As China Approves New Battery

Tesla Stock Soars To Record High As China Approves New Battery

Chinese authorities have granted Tesla…

Renewables Could Be The Big Winner In The Post-Pandemic World

Renewables Could Be The Big Winner In The Post-Pandemic World

Although the coronavirus crisis has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Idles Offshore Rigs Amid Demand Slump

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 17, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

Following the demand and oil price crashes, Saudi Arabia has idled offshore rigs and postponed the start of a US$18-billion expansion project, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the plans.

In early May, offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation plc said that its jackup rig Noble Scott Marks, located offshore Saudi Arabia, will be suspended at the request of its client for up to one year, beginning in the first half of May. The contract suspension was expected to enter into force after the jackup rig completes the well it was drilling at the time. Noble Corporation has the right to market the rig in pursuit of other work opportunities in the region, it said.   

Then earlier this week, Shelf Drilling said that it had received a notification from its customer on the suspension of operations for the High Island IV jack-up rig for up to 12 months. The offshore rig is contracted to Saudi oil giant Aramco, which declined to comment for Bloomberg the status of the rigs and projects.

According to Bloomberg sources, Saudi Aramco is also suspending the project for expansion of the offshore Marjan and Berri oilfields for a period of between six and twelve months.

Last year in July, Saudi Aramco awarded 34 contracts worth a total of US$18 billion to boost the oil production capacity of the two fields by 550,000 bpd in order to sustain its 12-million-bpd production capacity by the early 2020s.

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant plans to increase the production capacity of the offshore Marjan and Berri fields by 550,000 bpd and by 2.5 billion standard cubic feet a day (bscfd) of gas. 

Under the plans to raise production capacity at the two fields, Saudi Arabia aims to have production at the offshore Marjan field increase by 300,000 bpd of Arabian Medium Crude Oil, while output at the offshore Berri field will rise by 250,000 bpd of Arabian Light Crude—for a total of 550,000 bpd increase in oil production capacity that is set to replace production capacity lost from aging oilfields.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC: Global Oil Demand To Drop By 6.4 Million Bpd In Second Half 2020

Next Post

China’s Emissions Jump By The Most Since 2011

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Why U.S. Shale Is Too Important To Fail

 Alt text

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com