China’s Shale Gas Industry Is Finally Taking Off

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 22 hours SellBuy 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 hours SellBuy 66.77 -0.17 -0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 hours SellBuy 2.680 +0.022 +0.83%
Graph down Heating Oil 22 hours SellBuy 1.896 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 22 hours 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Gasoline 22 hours 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 65.02 +0.98 +1.53%
Graph up Murban 2 days 65.76 +0.98 +1.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.54 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.83 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 65.15 +0.35 +0.54%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.25 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.68 +0.37 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 64.48 +1.09 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 49.16 +0.11 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.01 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.51 +0.36 +0.58%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.91 +0.36 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 59.01 +0.26 +0.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 58.26 +0.36 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.11 +0.21 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.51 +0.51 +0.82%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 58.51 +0.36 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 65.27 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 66.26 +2.57 +4.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 57.08 -0.33 -0.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.03 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 65.75 -3.74 -5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 20 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 3 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 17 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 days Fukushima
  • 3 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 1 day CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 3 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

Nigeria Set To Start-up 100 Oil & Gas Projects By 2025

The World Still Needs Hundreds Of Billions Of Barrels Of Oil

The World Still Needs Hundreds Of Billions Of Barrels Of Oil

Regardless of your opinion of…

Are Car Giants Right To Bet On The EV Revolution?

Are Car Giants Right To Bet On The EV Revolution?

Big Auto is going all-in…

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

The EIA reported a larger…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tatiana Serova

Tatiana Serova

Tatiana Serova is a freelance journalist and a Masters' student in International Energy and Journalism. She has experience working in newsrooms and for international organisations…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Shale Gas Industry Is Finally Taking Off

By Tatiana Serova - Apr 17, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

During the first two months of 2021, the Chinese oil and gas giant Sinopec managed to bring 28 new shale gas wells on stream in the country. The company also announced that the shale gas production from its major Fuling field jumped by 20% compared to last year. And despite the recent collapse in oil and gas prices, as well as the uncertainty brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, Sinopec remains optimistic on the future of shale gas. Its latest achievement was the completion of the first phase of a new shale field in Weirong, adding 1 billion cubic meters of shale capacity.  This series of breakthroughs reveal a more global trend: a possible revolution in the Chinese shale gas sector. But in a country traditionally relying on conventional gas resources, how realistic is this “shale boom”? 

A “coal to shale gas” switch? 

The share of natural gas in China’s total energy consumption reached a modest 8% in 2019. However, this figure is expected to climb as a result of China’s strategy to move away from coal, resulting in rising industrial and residential gas consumption. One of the drivers of the rise in gas production is likely to be shale gas, which represented 6% of total gas production in the country in 2019. 

Inspired by the fracking boom of the 2000s in the United States, China is eager to reproduce a similar trend domestically. Its proven geological reserves amount to 31 trillion cubic meters and are the world’s largest shale gas reserves, according to the US Energy Information Administration. Being the second country in the world to achieve shale gas commercialization, China expects its shale gas production to grow in the coming years, and already plans a 34 billion cubic meters output in 2021. To do so, it will rely on its main asset: the Sichuan basin, where it has bet on doubling shale gas production through 2025. 

Related: The Most Critical Oil Storage In The United States After releasing a “Development Plan for Shale Gas'' in 2013, the Chinese government multiplied incentives to make the shale gas sector take off. Beijing did not hesitate to heavily invest in exploration projects: in total, $3,7 billion was dedicated to shale exploration projects. More recently, Beijing has also simplified regulations in the shale gas sector to attract investment flows and gave tax breaks of 30% to shale gas producers until 2023. 

However, for a long time, shale gas in China has been far from a success story. In particular, the production in the Fuling basin did not substantially progress and did not meet expectations. Located in the center of the country, this field was discovered by Sinopec in 2014. It was displaying promising conditions for drilling, and reserves of 2,1 trillion cubic meters. 

A geological and technological struggle

International majors such as Chevron, BP, and Shell, involved in joint projects with Chinese oil companies, also decided to take a chance in shale exploration. However, they eventually had to renounce, deceived by poor drilling results. The large-scale development of shale gas never became a reality, even though the country’s production was slowly gaining pace. And since touting a 30 billion cubic meters shale extraction capacity by 2020, Sinopec had to revise its forecasts multiple times.

Related: Iran Threatens To Cut Nuclear Deal Talks Short ''If Not Constructive''

One of the explanations for this string of unsuccessful attempts is China’s challenging geological environment, with deep reservoirs (on average 3200 meters), located in often difficult-to-access areas. This barrier, coupled with risks of water stress in shale gas extracting regions like Sichuan, raised drilling costs and discouraged investment from oil majors. Concerns about underground water pollution, resulting from the release of toxic elements in the water during the process of hydraulic fracturing, also started to emerge in the decision-making process. 

Combining green goals with the shale boom

Beyond a simple increase in shale gas output, China decided to kill two birds with one stone, seizing this opportunity to pursue environmental goals. The country even started pilot projects to produce hydrogen from shale gas, and Sinopec said it intends to combine the shale boom with a 50 % reduction in methane intensity of its gas fields, in line with its pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. 

Furthermore, developing domestic shale gas is an opportunity for China to reduce its hefty natural gas import bill. In particular, China intends to move away from Australian LNG, closing large LNG supply contracts with market-leader Qatar in recent weeks. The recently worsened diplomatic relationship with Canberra is a good reason for Beijing to become more energy-independent.

In parallel, this shale gas development will potentially give China leverage in negotiating lower prices for Russian piped gas and with foreign LNG suppliers. In fact, for the Russian gas flowing through the Power of Siberia pipeline, S&P estimates the demand to grow by 32% compared to 2020, increasing the need to get affordable prices. 

By Tatiana Serova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Restarts Projects To Boost Oil Production Capacity

Next Post

Are Bitcoin’s Environmental Risks Overblown?
Tatiana Serova

Tatiana Serova

Tatiana Serova is a freelance journalist and a Masters' student in International Energy and Journalism. She has experience working in newsrooms and for international organisations…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?

Will U.S. Shale Trigger Another Oil Price Crash?
The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production

The $7 Trillion Reason Saudi Arabia Is Cutting Oil Production
The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way

The King Of Oilfield Services Is Back In A Big Way
Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump As EIA Reports A Crude Draw
Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans

Qatar Could Throw A Wrench In America’s Ambitious LNG Plans



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com