Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.79 +0.14 +0.20%
Brent Crude 11 mins 79.50 +0.21 +0.26%
Natural Gas 14 mins 3.243 +0.045 +1.41%
Mars US 3 hours 73.00 -1.10 -1.48%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.50 +0.48 +0.61%
Urals 20 hours 75.72 -0.16 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.63 -1.93 -2.43%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.63 -1.93 -2.43%
Bonny Light 20 hours 79.99 -1.13 -1.39%
Mexican Basket 2 days 73.71 -0.84 -1.13%
Natural Gas 14 mins 3.243 +0.045 +1.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 77.45 -1.79 -2.26%
Murban 20 hours 80.07 -1.85 -2.26%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 73.97 -1.04 -1.39%
Basra Light 20 hours 77.91 -0.71 -0.90%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 78.05 -0.71 -0.90%
Bonny Light 20 hours 79.99 -1.13 -1.39%
Bonny Light 20 hours 79.99 -1.13 -1.39%
Girassol 20 hours 77.87 -0.98 -1.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.50 +0.48 +0.61%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 28.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 19.75 -2.17 -9.90%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 60.75 -2.17 -3.45%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.85 -2.17 -3.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 40.25 -3.17 -7.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 37.25 -2.17 -5.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 37.25 -2.17 -5.50%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.25 -2.17 -3.92%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 44.50 -2.17 -4.65%
Central Alberta 2 days 36.75 -2.17 -5.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.63 -1.93 -2.43%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 65.25 -1.25 -1.88%
Giddings 20 hours 59.00 -1.25 -2.07%
ANS West Coast 3 days 80.75 +0.45 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 62.60 -1.10 -1.73%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.55 -1.10 -1.63%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.55 -1.10 -1.63%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 65.10 -1.10 -1.66%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 -2.25 -3.61%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.51 -2.03 -2.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 9 minutes Saudis Threaten Retaliation If Sanctions are Imposed
  • 15 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 1 hour WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 17 hours The Dirt on Clean Electric Cars
  • 3 mins Who's Ready For The Next Contest?
  • 8 hours These are the world’s most competitive economies: US No. 1
  • 7 hours The end of "King Coal" in the Wales
  • 24 hours Uber IPO Proposals Value Company at $120 Billion
  • 6 hours Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 8 hours Saudi-Kuwaiti Talks on Shared Oil Stall Over Chevron
  • 7 hours Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 3 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 1 day COLORADO FOCUS: Stocks to Watch Prior to Midterms
  • 3 hours U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 15 hours Poland signs 20-year deal on U.S. LNG supplies

Breaking News:

Iraq Transfers State Oil Firms Ownership To New National Oil Company

Alt Text

Trump Threatens Iran’s Oil Clients

Trump has directed yet another…

Alt Text

Carbon Pricing Won't Kill Big Oil

Big oil has agreed to…

Alt Text

Move Aside Lithium – Vanadium Is The New Super-Metal

Lithium took investors across the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 18, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Aramco

Saudi Aramco signed on Thursday an agreement to invest in a 400,000-bpd refinery and associated petrochemical plants in eastern China as part of Saudi Arabia’s push to expand its downstream business and secure additional markets for its oil.

The Saudi state oil giant signed a memorandum of understanding with the Zhejiang province to invest in the refinery and petrochemical complex and to cooperate in crude oil supply and trading, Reuters reported, citing details released by the city of Zhoushan, where the complex will be built.

Aramco will take over the 9-percent stake of the Zhoushan government in independent refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical, which is developing the project, Abdulaziz M. Al-Judaimi, Aramco’s senior vice president of Downstream, told the Caixin Global news outlet.

According to Caixin calculations, the value of the stake would be US$308 million (2.14 billion yuan).

Total investment in the refinery-petrochemical project is expected at US$24.9 billion over the next two years, according to Caixin.

Aramco will supply 170,000 bpd of Saudi crude oil to the refinery when it starts operations, Al-Judaimi told Reuters.

Earlier this month, sources at Aramco and Zhejiang Petrochemical told Platts that the independent Chinese refiner had secured term crude supplies from the Saudi oil giant, but declined to specify volumes and loading periods.

The deal with Zhejiang was the second term deal that Aramco had signed with an independent Chinese refiner—the first was with Hengli Petrochemical’s 400,000-bpd refinery in northeast China.

Last year, Saudi Aramco started a charm offensive with local governments in China in a bid to secure participation in the downstream business in one of its largest single crude oil customers.

Related: The Implications Of A Fractured U.S., Saudi Alliance

Aramco will be heavily investing in increasing its refining capacity and chemicals business in pursuit of securing more downstream markets for its crude oil, Aramco’s Al-Judaimi said earlier this year.

Aramco, which produces around 10 million bpd of crude oil, aims to increase its refining capacity from 5 million bpd now to 8 million bpd-10 million bpd, and to double its petrochemicals production by 2030, Al-Judaimi told Reuters in an interview in June.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Canadian Oil Patch Grapples With Cannabis Legalization

Next Post

Top Oil Trader Still Sees Higher Prices In 2019
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered
Saudi Arabia Calls The End Of Russia’s Oil Prowess

Saudi Arabia Calls The End Of Russia’s Oil Prowess

 What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

 Disappearance Of Saudi Journalist Could Rock Oil Markets

Disappearance Of Saudi Journalist Could Rock Oil Markets

 The Oil Markets Are At A Confusing Crossroads

The Oil Markets Are At A Confusing Crossroads

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com