The Implications Of A Fractured U.S., Saudi Alliance

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.03 +0.11 +0.15%
Brent Crude 11 mins 81.45 +0.04 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.262 +0.023 +0.71%
Mars US 7 hours 76.22 +0.24 +0.32%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.31 -0.05 -0.06%
Urals 24 hours 76.59 +0.05 +0.07%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Bonny Light 24 hours 82.59 +0.21 +0.25%
Mexican Basket 6 days 73.67 -2.10 -2.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.262 +0.023 +0.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 24 hours 77.54 -0.94 -1.20%
Murban 24 hours 80.13 -1.13 -1.39%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 76.25 -0.27 -0.35%
Basra Light 24 hours 80.45 +0.67 +0.84%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 79.81 +0.34 +0.43%
Bonny Light 24 hours 82.59 +0.21 +0.25%
Bonny Light 24 hours 82.59 +0.21 +0.25%
Girassol 24 hours 80.04 +1.01 +1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.31 -0.05 -0.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 31.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 25.48 +0.89 +3.62%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.78 -0.81 -1.27%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.88 +0.44 +0.62%
Sweet Crude 2 days 45.03 +2.09 +4.87%
Peace Sour 2 days 39.28 +0.44 +1.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 39.28 +0.44 +1.13%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.28 +0.44 +0.80%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 46.53 +2.44 +5.53%
Central Alberta 2 days 38.78 +0.44 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 68.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 24 hours 62.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 80.00 +0.01 +0.01%
West Texas Sour 24 hours 65.87 +0.14 +0.21%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 69.82 +0.14 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 69.82 +0.14 +0.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 68.37 +0.14 +0.21%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +0.50 +0.81%
Buena Vista 2 days 80.54 +0.44 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 10 minutes Saudis Threaten Retaliation If Sanctions are Imposed
  • 15 minutes Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 1 hour U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 4 hours Saudis Pull Hyperloop Funding As Branson Temporarily Cuts Ties With The Kingdom
  • 58 mins WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 12 hours Judge Approves SEC Settlement With Tesla, Musk
  • 6 hours How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 6 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 9 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 6 hours China Thirsty for Canadian Crude
  • 8 hours Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 11 hours Gold price on a rise...
  • 11 hours Porsche Says That it ‘Enters the Electric Era With The New Taycan’
  • 8 hours Two Koreas: U.N. Command Wrap Up First Talks On Disarming Border
  • 7 hours Shell, partners approve huge $31 billion LNG Canada project. How long till Canadian Federal government Environmentalates it into the ground?

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Alt Text

This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

Oman is caught between a…

Alt Text

Kazakhstan’s Fuel Crisis Is A Thing Of The Past

As whispers of oversupply begin…

Alt Text

Iran’s New Gray Area Oil Trade Strategy

In less than a month,…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Implications Of A Fractured U.S., Saudi Alliance

By Tim Daiss - Oct 16, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT oil tanker

After the resurgence of the U.S. oil industry in recent years due to hydraulic fracking and the shale oil revolution, most thought the days of Middle Eastern oil producers, Saudi Arabia in particular, being able to threaten use of the so-called oil weapon as geopolitical leverage or even coercion were over. But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Even though the U.S. is pumping oil at record levels, hitting 11 million barrels of oil per day, a rate that should have negated such a threat from ever resurfacing, it seems that Washington has also arguably shot global oil markets in the foot by re-imposing economic sanctions against Iran, with more sanctions slated to hit the Islamic Republic’s energy sector in just a matter of weeks.

The loss of Iranian barrels from global oil markets has already pushed prices well past $80 per barrel recently, and prices could break into the $90 plus range after November. Added to the fray are long term production problems in major OPEC producers Venezuela, Nigeria and Libya - in effect offsetting the ramp-up in U.S. production and the ability for shale producers to play the coveted role of oil markets swing producer. Now Saudi Arabia has taken at least marginal control of oil markets back again - not a comforting prospect for many. Related: Goldman Sachs: This Is The Next Big Risk For Oil

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it would retaliate against any punitive measures from the U.S. linked to the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi with even “stronger ones.”  In what Bloomberg News called an implicit reference to the kingdom’s petroleum wealth, the Saudi statement noted the Saudi economy “has an influential and vital role in the global economy.”

1973 oil embargo remembered

While many analysts doubt that Saudi Arabia would use oil as a geopolitical retaliatory weapon if forced into a corner, history dictates otherwise. A flashback to 1973 and long lines stretching as far as the eye could see at petrol stations not only in the U.S. but across much of Europe should be a reminder of Saudi resolve.

However, the Saudis for their part, should also consider how the U.S. and its allies responded to that infamous embargo. Demand destruction set in amid then-historic oil prices, the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) was formed to help monitor oil markets for its member states, the U.S. and others established strategic petroleum reserves, and governments passed fuel efficiency standards that eroded oil demand to the point that it eventually hurt participating oil producers as much or even more than the intended victims.

Some naysayers also claim that too much has changed in the past 45 years for that to happen again, but that is also likely shortsighted. For one, oil remains the top source of revenue for Saudi government coffers, despite the kingdom’s ongoing attempts to diversify its economy - something that will take considerable time, foreign investment and global political goodwill - something the Saudis, if implicated in wrongdoing over the Khashoggi incident, will find themselves short of.

Second, Saudi Arabia was for all practical purposes embarrassed by its ill-fated attempt to regain control of an oil market in serious supply overhang in late 2014 when it decided to forgo decades of oil market wisdom and pump at all costs, first to maintain oil market share and also, though still vehemently denied by Riyadh, to drive prices down and force U.S. shale oil producers - whose oil production break even points were exceedingly high - out of business. Related: This Giant Gas Field Is Rising From The Dead

However, it didn’t work as planned and forced the Saudi economy into a tailspin with threats of economic collapse. Though they may deny it, regained control of global oil markets, even the well-being of the global economy, would bring respect back to the country’s storied but now slightly tarnished oil production legacy.

Geopolitical and diplomatic dysfunction

Of course, the fallout from any kind of punitive actions against Riyadh from Washington would be cataclysmic for stability in the already turbulent middle east. It would effectively see Washington not only have sanctions in place against Saudi regional arch rival Iran but also against longtime ally Saudi Arabia itself - perhaps an unprecedented situation in terms of geopolitical and diplomatic dysfunction.

It would also strain U.S.-Saudi ties, complicate matters in Syria and Yemen and in joint efforts to reign in Iran’s nuclear development plans, ballistic missile program and regional hegemony ambitions. In short, what an infuriated U.S. Congress should take into account before it forces President Trump’s hand over any punitive actions against Riyadh is the end game. How could this play out over the next few years in both oil markets, global economic growth and even American national security? Without a strong U.S.-Saudi alliance, a power vacuum will open up in the Middle East that a host of players, mostly with nefarious ambitious, will seek to fill.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Iran’s New Gray Area Oil Trade Strategy
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil

China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil
EIA Inventory Count Accelerates Oil Price Slide

EIA Inventory Count Accelerates Oil Price Slide

 Prices Soar As Natural Gas Inventories Hit Decade Low

Prices Soar As Natural Gas Inventories Hit Decade Low

 Move Aside Lithium – Vanadium Is The New Super-Metal

Move Aside Lithium – Vanadium Is The New Super-Metal

 Trump Threatens Iran’s Oil Clients

Trump Threatens Iran’s Oil Clients

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com